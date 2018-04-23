Two Macro Observations And A Strategy

Two major macro trends are underway: the first relates to commodity prices while the second relates to the US consumer. These two trends are likely to dominate asset pricing. On a completely different topic, I see some interesting capital structure trades emerging in low debt to EV names (Tesla I'm looking at you!).

I've found it hard to publish lately. Reason 1: I'm having too much fun trading as volatility comes back with a vengeance. Reason 2: the ratio of signal to noise has gone ballistic. Reason 3: I chuck out a lot of stuff because I abide by the principle that no one wants to read my s**t (perfectly laid out in the eponym book, Nobody Wants to Read You Sh*t). I'm kind of on the fence about the last one. Maybe it's time to just loosen up a bit. So, let's try something a bit easier and just chuck out some partially formed ideas, with the hope that you will push back.

Macro trend numero uno: commodity prices are roofing!

An overstatement (yes, I'm trying to get you interested), but it does seem like commodity prices are seriously starting to outperform other assets. While commodities bottomed in 2016, the divergence relative to financial assets only started really kicking this year.

And it's not just the raw commodities that are outperforming.

Pick your poison as to the reason behind the move from Chinese inflation engineering to real capex cycle story. Regardless, these types of changes in correlation tend to be where you can generate serious alpha.

Macro trend numero dos: the US consumer is in deep trouble!

Ok, that might be a bit of an exaggeration. Nonetheless, the tailwind of lower oil, lower rates, and lower housing prices of the past 10 years is now reversing quite rapidly. Using data from the national accounts, we can reconstruct a quarterly time series of necessities (defined as interest payments, food, housing, and energy) as a percentage of disposable income after tax (with and without transfer receipts).

Is it then any surprise that we are seeing the most vulnerable credit sector start to see a pick-up in delinquency rates?

Now on the other side, people will tell me that delinquency rates for commercial loans and real estate keep ticking lower. And I would say you are correct. But isn't that the game plan of any Republican administration? Transfer money from households to businesses in the hope that the money will trickle back down? And the new tax plan is the perfect vehicle for that. But enough with the politics and back to the markets. If you combine this with my view that job creation has far exceeded what working-age population would suggest (i.e. pulling in a lot of people back into the workforce), the case for a downward bias to GDP growth becomes easier to make.

What is the best expression of that idea? I think you need to expect some kind of reaction by the Federal Reserve. But because of my macro trend numero uno long bonds seems like a risky proposal. So how about a curve steepener then? And even better, how about a forward curve steepener?

With 35bps of roll up over two years, this doesn't look like a bad proposal for a trade usually associated with higher levels of volatility.

And now for a completely different program: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) capital structure trade!

As I hope is clear by now, I always view markets through the lens of payoffs and associated probabilities. Tesla has the following capital structure:

The one tradable bond they have is a 1.8bln 2025 issue currently yielding close to 7.2%.

Buying the bond would be similar to selling an 82% put on the enterprise value (10.2bln of debt/58bln of enterprise value). Now, and this is where structuring becomes interesting, at what strike on the equity can I buy a similar notional value of puts using the running yield from the bond? Using the Bloomberg option pricing screen, I can see that with a running yield of 7.2%, I can buy a 200 strike 1y put option.

Using this structure, I've effectively recreated a ratio put spread on the enterprise value of Tesla with strikes that are 29% out of the money for the strike bought and 82% out of the money for the strike sold. All this without spending 1c in premium and covering my butt in case Tesla really does go to zero. This is what the payoff profile looks like graphically at maturity.

Of course, it's not quite as simple as that and the trade requires a decent amount of trade management. But nonetheless, an interesting payoff profile as I'm pretty sure that one of the big manufacturers would be happy buying them around 10bln just to get their hands on the brand name and maybe the technology.

I think there is a strategy here where you scan for low debt to EV companies that have yields trading at (all things considered) distressed spreads. Let me know if you think of any.

