Allianz Global Water Fund - A 'Good Enough' Alternative

"When the well's dry, we know the worth of water."

- Benjamin Franklin

We are have now completed an update on all of the publicly traded, water themed exchange traded funds. The only two funds we have left are the two open end mutual funds, the Allianz Global Water Fund (MUTF:AWTAX) (MUTF:AWTIX) (MUTF:AWTCX) (MUTF:AWTPX) and the Calvert Global Water Fund (CFWAX).

Today I wanted to focus on the Allianz fund.

I originally discussed the fund back in 2015 in the article, "AllianzGI Global Water Fund: A Better Way To Invest In Clean Water." We then completed an update on the fund as part of the water series in the article "Allianz Global Water Fund: 2017 Update."

Has the fund continued to perform well? Let's take a look.

Fund Updates

At the time of our previous article on 2/9/2017, he Allianz Global Water Fund had $505.5 million in net assets across all of the share classes. The fund distributed a .82% annual distribution. Today the fund has $663.9 million in net assets and distributes a .27% distribution.

The portfolio is now comprised of 31 securities and by most accounts one of the most concentrated portfolios.

The top 10 holdings make up just under 60% of the fund. Source: YCharts

One thing we can have an issue with is that open end mutual funds are required to maintain a cash positions from which they pay out distributions and redemptions. As such, they are generally not fully invested. As of the latest data the fund had 1.42% allocated to cash.

Source: Allianz Website

One thing to keep in mind is that the fund competes and benchmarks itself against the S&P Global Water Index, the same index used by the PowerShares/Guggenheim S&P Global Water Fund (CGW).

One of the reasons why this fund distributes a lower distribution than (CGW) is due to management's investment decisions. As such, the fund currently has only 20% allocated to water utilities, compared with 32% for the index.

Where the fund overweights it allocation is in "building products" and "Environmental and Facilities Services."

Source: Allianz Website / Quarterly Fact Sheet

The fund is also currently slightly over-allocated to large caps. While the pure index is close to 70% allocated to mid-caps, this fund shifts 10% towards larges caps. As such, the fund market capitalization falls somewhere between what you find in (CGW) and (PIO).

Source: YCharts

As with other global funds, the mutual fund is also split about 50/50 between domestic and international. As with other funds, emerging markets make up a very small percentage.

Source: YCharts

Looking next at the risk data shows us some fairly encouraging numbers, particularly in the global water space.

Over the previous 5 years the fund has experienced a beta of .8684. This is lower than the .9121 achieved by (CGW) and 1.11 achieved by (PIO).

If we think about it, this makes complete sense. PIO is focused on adding liquidity to the most liquid names, ie, adding to the trading volatility. CGW is essentially the market. AWTAX on the other hand is an actively managed fund with a focus on lowering volatility.

Source: YCharts

The fund's managers and their strategy have also managed to achieve some decent risk adjusted numbers. While the fund's Sharpe ratio is lower than CGWs, if we also look at the Sortino ratio which only looks at the downside volatility, AWTAX manages better numbers than both CGW and PIO.

This has of course been noticed by the markets, or at the very least the marketing people have done a good job raising capital. The fund has managed to consistently bring in new capital over every measured time period.

Source: YCharts

Interestingly this is now the largest global water fund indexed to the S&P Global Water index. The fund has also managed to significantly grow assets having been launched during the financial crisis and has likely grown at the expense of the PowerShares Global Water ETF (PIO).

AWTAX Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

Performance Update

Year to date, the fund is down 1.72% and 1.69% for the year, depending on the share class, A vs I. There have not been any distributions paid out yet.

AWTAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous year, the fund is up 12.19%/12.42% on a total return basis and up 8.69%/9.22% on its price per share. One thing to note is that with open end mutual funds long term and short term capital gains will be distributed and paid out at the end of the year.

AWTAX Total Return Price data by YCharts Since our last article on February 9th, 2017, the fund has achieved a 16.06%/16.35% total return while the price per share increased 12.48%/12.99%.

AWTAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

If we look back through to our initial article on June 8th, 2015 we can see the A shares have achieved a 22.14% total return while the price per share increased 16.37%. The I-Shares which carry lower fees have achieved a 23.06% total return wile the price per share increased 17.29%. By this point we can start seeing the difference the fees make between the various share classes.

AWTAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

So how did the fund's unique index strategy perform against its peers?

The Allianz Global Water Fund through its various share classes competes directly with its benchmark, the S&P Global Water Fund which is tracked by the PowerShares/Guggenheim S&P Global Water ETF (CGW). The fund also competes against the other open end water mutual fund, the Calvert Global Water Index Fund (CFWAX) (CFWIX).

On the global side the mutual fund also competes with the PowerShares Global Water ETF (PIO) and the three domestically focused water ETFs, the PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (PHO), the First Trust Water ETF (FIW) and the Tortoise Water Fund (TBLU).

Year to date, the fund's A Shares are down 1.72%. While they are right in line with the Calvert fund, the are quite a bit better than the benchmark CGW ETF.

AWTAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous year, the fund comes in towards the bottom however it has beaten both its open end Calvert fund and the ETF benchmark peers.

AWTAX Total Return Price data by YCharts To get a 3 year number we have to take out the Tortoise Water Fund (TBLU). Over the previous 3 years the fund essentially matches the benchmark (CGW) and easily surpassed the Calvert open end fund and the liquidity focused PowerShares Global Water fund (PIO).

AWTAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over the previous 5 years the performance picture remains the same. The Allianz fund essentially matches the benchmark (CGW) and surpassed the Calvert fund.

AWTAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over the previous 10 years however while the fund has easily surpassed the two NASDAQ indexed water funds followed by (PHO) and (PIO), the Allianz fund was outclassed by both the (CGW) ETF and the Calvert open end mutual fund. The standout investment however was the First Trust Water ETF (FIW) which we have already discussed.

AWTAX Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Tada!

Another example which index investors can use to state that active management DOES NOT work!

Over most benchmarked periods AWTAX has failed to beat the more traditional index fund, the PowerShares/Guggenheim S&P Global Water Fund (CGW).

So is there a case for the fund?

Absolutely.

While the fund has achieved lower total returns than the benchmark it has also done so with less volatility so if that is your priority, that would be a reason to consider the fund.

The second reason would be that in retirement accounts or for investors who are looking to dollar cost average, open end mutual funds can be a lower cost investment over time as you can generally invest as little as $50 without paying $10 or higher transaction charges.

If you are a starting investor or are looking to allocate money to water over time on a consistent basis than this fund is worth serious consideration.

If you are investing a larger sum, have access to fee free ETF investing or are looking at a one time investment than your best course of action would be to look elsewhere.

