Amazon: What To Expect For AWS In Q1

If Amazon Web Services' margins are considerably lower due perhaps to the cost of patching the Meltdown and Spectre bugs, the stock could sell off.

I believe Amazon Web Services pricing will be firm, and its sales could be higher than the 42% growth year over year that the division reported Q1 of last year.

Amazon(AMZN) is excepted to report on the 26 of April after market close with analysts expecting earnings of $1.26 per share on sales of $49.88 billion. Despite having sold off in late March, shares of the stock are back up above $1,500 as investors look forward to Amazon's results.

AMZN data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

Given that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has comprised a big part of Amazon's overall earnings in recent quarters, many investors have begun paying close attention to the cloud division's performance. On the account of an event that occurred late last year, AWS' Q1 results will perhaps be more important than that of previous quarters.

Why AWS' First Quarter Results Are Important

Amazon Web Service's first quarter results are important due to the discovery of the Meltdown and Spectre bugs late last year.

Meltdown and Spectre are specific vulnerabilities in CPU chips that could potentially allow hackers to steal valuable information by exploiting the process of speculative execution. The software patches to mitigate the vulnerabilities caused by Meltdown and Spectre slow CPUs anywhere from 5%-30%. According to some sources, Amazon began patching AWS for the two bugs in late December of last year, meaning Q1 would be the first full quarter of the fallout from Meltdown and Spectre.

In terms of the fall out, the bugs are both negative and positive for AWS. In terms of the negatives, the patching of the bugs will likely increase labor expenses, which could lower margins. Some clients may also feel not as safe as before in the cloud and may not spend as much. In terms of the positives, many clients will have to use more cloud computing resources (due to the slower computers), which could increase revenue. Due to the fact that the CPU bugs affect nearly all the chips in the world (and hence affect most likely all cloud providers), Amazon Web Services might have enough pricing power to raise its prices enough to compensate for the additional labor costs and perhaps even benefit from the patches.

In my opinion, if AWS' Q1 margins are strong (25-26% and higher) and its revenue growth is brisk (42% and higher), Amazon Web Services' future performance is more bullish because it indicates that the positives of patching the CPU bugs outweigh the negative. Given that solving the CPU bugs hardware-wise will take a long time, the benefits could really benefit Amazon's overall results over the next few years.

If AWS' margins are considerably lower and revenue growth is weak, the negatives might outweigh the positives and those negatives might weigh on Amazon's overall results for a while.

What I Expect for Q1

In terms of overall expectations, many analysts are bullish. Last quarter, AWS' results were better than expected with the segment reporting operating margin of 26%, higher than the estimate of 25% and revenue growth 45%, better than the Street's estimate of 42%.

One reason for the higher than expected revenues was due to price increases in late December 2017. Although Amazon didn't explain why it increased prices, the Meltdown and Spectre bugs might have something to do with additional revenue and pricing power.

I believe the more robust prices will carry on to Q1 and help Amazon Web Services outperform that of last year Q1, in which the division reported 42% year over year increase in sales and around 24% in operating margin.

Although Amazon Web Services' growth will eventually slow due to the law of large numbers, cloud adoption is still in the early innings according to many analysts and Amazon Web Services is the undisputed leader. Hopefully AWS Q1 results will continue to reflect that notion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.