Mastercard Is A Solid Option To Profit From Rising Inflation

Mastercard has grown rapidly over last years, boosting the stock higher

It is clear Mastercard (MA) has been more than successful as a corporation over last years. Hence, the company has grown its business rapidly, evident by the fact that the revenue increased double-digits in 11 out of last 16 quarters, which sets a promising trend. As a result, the stock has soared about 100% over last two years, reflecting the positive improvements in the business.

The company not only outperformed the market during the period but also surpassed its main rival - Visa (V). Barrons names such reason as MA's successful expansion to the European market as the primary rationale behind the success. The newspaper provides a comment by Evercore ISI's David Togut:

Mastercard has a decade head start in Europe, operating as a globally unified public company, and that means it should continue to grab European market share, while delivering low-teens organic total growth (on a constant currency basis) this year and next. Mastercards' European strategy is being validated by several big wins with large issuers, including Credit Mutuel's debit business in France, the launch of a new prepaid Mastercard from ING Bank in Italy, and a competitive win of an undisclosed bank in Sweden.

It can be expected the positive trend in Mastercard business will continue in the near future, as credit-card corporations will likely see many fundamental prerequisites for growth. For instance, the increase in the e-commerce market means the demand for credit and debit cards should grow rapidly. Notably, the market grew about 20% year-over-year in Q4 2017, outpacing the global retail industry. Moreover, such topics as mobile and contactless payments and lowered costs of card acceptance should encourage investors.

However, there is another reason for being optimistic when it comes to credit-card corporations, which is rising inflation. As Mastercard seems to outperform Visa in such key regions as Europe, I believe MA will be a primary winner from an increase in consumer prices.

The company will benefit from the rising inflation

So, the corporation has been more than successful over last years, and now it seems that the positive trend will continue in the near future. One of the reasons for this to happen is the fact that the rising inflation will provide an especial boost for Mastercard's revenue. It can be expected that the increase in the price index in regions like the US and Europe will lead to a growth in MA's revenues from fees.

The connection between these two events lies at the core of Mastercard's business. Hence, credit card corporations, like Mastercard or Visa, generate most of their revenues by charging a fee to a merchant's bank whenever debit or credit cards are used to make transactions. This is justified by the fact that these card providers offer a safe and simple network, a technology for processing the payments. The main sources of revenue in the case of fees are the cross-border volume fees and transaction processing. Mastercard explains this as follows:

Cross-border volume fees are charged to issuers and acquirers based on the dollar volume of activity on cards and other devices that carry our brands where the merchant country and the issuer country are different. In general, a cross-border transaction generates higher revenue than a domestic transaction since cross-border fees are higher than domestic fees, and may include fees for currency conversion.

Notably, cross-border volume and transaction processing revenue account for about 56% of the total Mastercard's revenue, and the segments increased by 17% and 20% in 2017, which made them the fastest-growing sources of revenue for the company. As these segments are correlated with the dollar volume of transactions, it seems clear that increasing inflation will contribute to the company's growth in the near future - the rise in prices inevitably leads to higher transaction volume, other things equal.

The data for several countries confirms that the price index is likely to rise in the coming years. For instance, the inflation expectations in Europe are the highest in five years, and they have increased significantly over last three quarters.

(Source: European Central Bank)

The same trend is seen in the US. The data by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis indicates the 5-year inflation expectation rate has increased by about 40-50 basis points over the last year. Notably, Reuters reports a consumer survey conducted by the Fed in February showed the one-year expected inflation rose to 2.83% in February, the highest level since February 2017. It is clear the Fed will address the issue by increasing the interest rates this year, but the process will take time to achieve any results.

(Source: St. Louis FED)

As a result, Mastercard is likely to receive a boost from rising prices, which is one of the reasons why the future of the company remains promising.

Financial analysis shows Mastercard's financials are in good shape, supported by DCF model

In regard to financials, Mastercard looks stable in a positive way. The company increased its revenue double-digits in 11 out of last 16 quarters, which was achieved due to a comprehensive strategy set by the management. Moreover, the company has very low debt, with a debt-to-cash ratio of less than 1, which means the obligations are fully covered by liquid assets. Other encouraging points include balanced dividend payouts, which do not hurt the main business, solid EBITDA margin of near 65%, and a stable tax rate of 20%, which means the company's success is achieved organically rather than due to artificial tax optimization.

To strengthen the analysis, I use a discount cash flow model to value the company. The model is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth rate over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 11%, with 16% increase in fiscal 2018 and 12% increase in 2019. This complies with the management's expectations provided during the last earnings call.

The growth from 2020 to 2022 is estimated to be on the level of 10%.

2. The average EBITDA margin will stay at around 65%, the level that has been seen over last three years.

3. I capitalize average gross PP&E growth of 10% for the next five years, adjusting the number according to management expectations.

4. The after-tax cost of debt is 2%. The cost of equity capital (13.3%) is computed using CAPM, with 1.16 beta, 2.9% risk-free rate, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, 13%.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $190 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will decrease to the average of 19 by the end of the horizon period (2022). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $180.8. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $177-185, which means the current stock price of $177 reflects a reasonable valuation, with a slight upside potential.

Investor takeaway

Overall, while Mastercard has been more than successful over last years, the future of the company also looks bright. The corporation has been able to capture a solid share of the European market, which will help MA outperform its main rival Visa.

Therefore, MA stock seems to be a solid hedge against the inflation in regions such as Europe and the US. As the consumer prices are expected to rise in the near future, the transaction volume-based fees charged by Mastercard should grow as well, generating higher revenue for the company. Besides, the advancements in such areas as e-commerce and mobile payments will be especially beneficial for Mastercard's performance.

Financial analysis shows the company manages its resources exceptionally well. Low debt, high margins, and steadily growing dividends should encourage long-term investors and reduce the level of risk for the stock. DCF analysis demonstrates the company is reasonably valued, with a fair price range of $177-185, which reflects the current stock price. As a result, I believe investors who seek ways of hedging against rising prices will be rewarded for holding MA over the coming years.

