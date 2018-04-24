Europe: What A Difference A Year Makes

Now, the situation has deteriorated and hope of reform has retreated, leaving many question marks about the future.

This was seen as the foundation for the European Union to achieve the political and economic unity needed to secure the completion of the single-currency union.

About a year ago, Emmanuel Macron of France was elected President, his ties with German Chancellor Angela Merkel seemed strong, and the world economy seemed to be improving.

It was almost one year ago - May 7, 2017 - that Emmanuel Macron was elected as the President of France. Hope was high!

Mr. Macron was the “new blood” coming into the European Union, the upstart politician that beat the establishment and beat back the populist uprising.

Mr. Macron was going to work together with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and reform and build the European Union into the twenty-first century powerhouse it was meant to be.

There also appeared to be some hope after Macron’s election that former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi might resurrect his fortunes and return to the helm in Italy. This would mean that the three largest economies in Europe might have two young - around 40 years of age - leaders combined with the real powerhouse leader, Ms. Merkel, to lead the European Union into the changes it needed to be fully functional, both politically and economically.

Well, here we are one year later.

Things have turned around so stunningly that Financial Times opinion writer Wolfgang Münchau was able to produce an article with the title “Eurozone Downturn and Lack of Reform Presage Existential Crisis.”

Over the past week, Mr. Münchau writes, “Germany has closed the doors to serious reform.” Furthermore, “there has been a sudden decline in the eurozone’s economic activity.”

What has happened here? Well, in Germany, Ms. Merkel did not have an easy election, and the resulting negotiations to form a government took about six months to achieve.

In Italy, Mr. Renzi fizzled out relatively early, and the subsequent election resulted in a split in votes that basically produced a situation in which no functional government will be formed. The grand coalition died.

The major consequences of this failure, Mr. Münchau writes, are that:

“We know for certain that Germany will not agree to a central eurozone budget to weather macroeconomic shocks. There will be no single safe asset. There will be no common deposit insurance. The big project of a European banking union will remain forever uncompleted.”

And what of the decline in the eurozone’s economic activity?

Claire Jones writes in the Financial Times:

“Overall the region grew by 2.5 percent in 2017, the fastest rate for a decade, with most of the increase coming in the last six months of the year.” “The question is whether the slowdown since then is the result of one-off factors or the beginning of a more serious - and structural - change.”

The concern, of course, is with the possibility of a “structural” change.

Note that the pickup in the “last six months of the year” came after the Macron election, when hopes were high for a political coalition in Europe that would accomplish miracles of unification.

Now, as Mr. Münchau writes, the eurozone is facing the possibility of a political crisis, leaving Mr. Macron alone fighting for reform and modernization.

Then, on top of this, there are the Brexit negotiations going on. What is going to happen here?

Then there is the tension between the United States and China over trade wars. Ms. Jones writes that:

“a trade conflict between the Trump administration and Beijing could hurt eurozone in several ways - by sparking off protectionism in European manufacturers’ exports markets, denting confidence and damaging global supply chains.”

But the U.S.-China turmoil takes the attention away from the differences between Mr. Trump and the eurozone on trade.

In addition, there is concern over the future of the monetary policy of the European Central Bank. The quantitative easing of the ECB has been lessened in recent months, and there are worries about whether or not the central bank will this period of monetary ease. Furthermore, there are concerns that if the economies of the eurozone are facing slower growth, the ECB might have little or nothing it can do moving forward from its current position.

One more concern is the value of the euro. Over the past fifteen months or so, the euro has strengthened on the hopes raised for a political renaissance to unite the continent and the efforts by Mr. Trump to achieve a cheaper dollar.

A strong currency supporting an export-dependent economy is not the best thing to have. Mr. Münchau writes:

“The daily nominal trade-weighted exchange rate of the euro has increased by almost 7 percent over the past year. For an economy with an extreme degree of export-dependency this is a big move.”

What a difference a year makes!

A year ago or so, it seemed that Europe might be coming together and overcome the separating factors that were keeping it from achieving the full union that was needed to build a strong single-currency community.

Now, it seems as if those hopes have once more been dashed. And if Europe is not able to pull it together, what does that mean for the global economy? What a difference a year makes!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.