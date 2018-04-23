Philip Morris: No Dividend Cut Coming

There's been a lot of negativity surrounding cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM) over the last couple of days after shares of the company plunged following the Q1 report. This lead to the stock's annual yield topping 5% for the first time in a while, which I think makes for an interesting value play. Unfortunately, a number of critics don't think this is the case, and the facts they provide don't give a true picture of the current situation.

In an article asking if Philip Morris would recover, SA contributor ValueAnalyst called for the stock to plunge to $25 after a dividend cut comes. The article's premise is that the market is pricing in such a cut, primarily thanks to poor results and high debt. Additionally, a chart showing the stock's weak performance in recent years leaves out the dividend payments investors have collected, partially skewing the results. When paying out more than $4 a share a year, stock drops can be partially offset.

This is the same contributor that nearly two years ago said the company may cut its dividend. Not only has that not happened, but Philip Morris has actually raised its quarterly payout twice since then, even more impressive when considering how strong the dollar was during part of that time. If the company didn't cut its dividend when the surging dollar was really hurting results, why would it cut now? I tried to provide some discussion in the comments, but the author provided this following statement:

Deja vu. From the hate comments below my article, and Bill’s incessant “cash, not net income” argument, as if cash doesn’t approximate net income in the longer run, I expect the same underperformance in the next two years, if not bankruptcy. Dividend cut. $25 per share.

What is this "cash, not net income" thing I speak of? Well, there are some who on that article (and others) have worried about Philip Morris' dividend payout exceeding its net income. Really, you have to look at cash flow for true health, because net income (or earnings) can be hurt by things like depreciation, non-cash charges, and other items. I put together the following table to show how these items have trended over the past five years.

(Source: Philip Morris annual filings)

As long as the dividend remains below free cash flow, I will not be worried. Management this year is guiding to free cash flow of about $7.3 billion, so the company will have at least $600 million or so left over after subtracting out dividend payments, and that is based on the notion that another small raise is coming later this year to increase total dividend payments to around $6.7 billion. With no raise in the dividend, the excess would likely be around $750 million. For those concerned about last year's drop in net income, don't forget that changes in the tax law caused a more than $1.5 billion increase in the company's income tax provision on the income statement. That's not going to repeat, and it is part of the reason why operating cash flow was so much higher than net income. Philip Morris isn't the only company that had a wacky net income number in 2017 due to US tax reform.

Now let's look at the other side of the coin, that being the company's balance sheet. Yes, Philip Morris has a lot of debt, as I've detailed over the past six years or so. ValueAnalyst provided a chart showing the surge in debt to almost $35 billion. At the same time, the company has also boosted its cash position quite a bit. As a result, from Q1 2016 to Q1 2018, net debt is only up by $800 million, not even 3%. Management in its earnings report also provides a ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA, and in the past two years, the ratio has improved from 2.43 to 2.22. As the chart below shows, this ratio is actually just below where it was three years ago.

(Source: PM Q1 reports taken from company earnings page)

In fact, the situation could improve next month, when the company has a $2.5 billion bond coming due. This was a 10-year debt issued back in 2008 during the financial crisis, and it contained a 5.65% interest rate. Now I know that rates have risen recently, but in November 2017 the company borrowed $0.5 billion at 3.125%. Philip Morris can likely refinance this 10-year debt at a lower rate than it is currently payin, saving a little on interest each year, or it can completely eliminate it thanks to $7.2 billion in cash and the end of Q1. Removing it from the balance sheet completely would save $141 million in pre-tax interest payments per year. When taking out this debt, more than half of the company's debt isn't due until at least 2023. Nobody knows what interest rates will be like then, and Philip Morris has had no issue refinancing debts in recent years.

Finally, let me just remind everyone of how bad the dollar has been for Philip Morris. Take a look at the chart below showing the currency impact on EPS since 2013. Five straight years the dollar was a negative, including two years where things were really significant. Finally, this year is projected to see some benefit from currency, but just a tiny fraction of what was lost in recent years. Should the dollar weaken to where it was just a couple of years ago, Philip Morris would see a substantial boost to earnings per share.

(*Current forecast. Data taken from quarterly reports page linked above)

In the end, I don't think investors should have any concern about the company's dividend. Since the last time this contributor called for a potential cut, Philip Morris has raised the dividend twice, and that's in the midst of sizable currency headwinds. Free cash flow still remains hundreds of millions of dollars above total dividend payments, and that's despite capital expenditures being well above where they were in recent years, as a result of management supporting growth initiatives like reduced risk products. Just take a look at what management said on the Q1 conference call when asked about a potentially weaker dollar leading to a restart of the buyback (bold is mine).

Okay, I mean first of all on the share we've said we won't have a share buyback in 2018. We're working to improve our leverage and make sure we have the flexibility also within our balance sheet to be able to make for example acquisitions of new technology and in the reduced risk area if necessary. If currency continues favorable or gets more favorable and stays that way and we continue to see the success in the business that we're having at some point we're going to have to sit down with the board and decide what's the best way to reward shareholders whether that be dividend increases or whether it be stock buybacks. It's really a Board decision and we haven't got to that point yet. But at some point in the future that will come.

Does that sound like a company about to cut its dividend? I don't think so. What do you think? I look forward to your comments below.

