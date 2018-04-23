Whiting Petroleum: Likely To Report Positive Earnings In Q1 2018

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) appears likely to report positive earnings during its Q1 2018 earnings report on April 30 after reporting a net loss of $0.17 per share in Q4 2018. The improvement in earnings is due to a combination of higher oil prices and reduced depreciation, depletion, and amortization after the Redtail impairment charges.

I don't put that much stock into reported earnings for oil and gas companies, as that is significantly influenced by things such as the choice of accounting method and the resulting effect on impairments. As a result, I prefer to focus on breakeven points and cash flow at various levels of production growth. However, I suppose that some people do pay attention to reported EPS, so positive earnings for Whiting in Q1 2018 may give the company a boost.

Overall, I am only neutral to slightly positive on Whiting's valuation though, with my estimated value for the company being modestly above its current share price. The main reason for this is my wariness about longer-term oil prices amidst the growth in US production.

Estimated Q1 2018 Results

At the midpoint of Whiting's Q1 2018 guidance for production and differentials, it appears to be capable of generating approximately $494 million in oil and gas revenue based on Q1 2018 NYMEX prices.

Q1 2018 Production Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 7.6 $58.00 $441 NGLs (MMBbl) 1.93 $20.00 $39 Natural Gas (Bcf) 10.9 $1.35 $15 Total Revenue $494

Whiting's guidance also indicates around $458 million in expenses during the quarter. I've allocated $10 million for exploration expense during the quarter and estimate that Whiting will have paid $26 million for derivative settlements during the quarter.

Expense $ Million Lease Operating Expense $93 G&A $32 Interest Expense $53 Production Taxes $40 DD&A $204 Exploration $10 Cash Paid For Derivative Settlements $26 Total Expenses $458

This results in an estimated $36 million in earnings before taxes. Taxes can be a bit tricky to estimate, but assuming that Whiting's effective tax rate is around the 21% federal tax rate, then it may end up with around $28.4 million in adjusted net income or around $0.31 per share. Whiting's effective income tax rate was 28.1% during 2017, lower than the 35% federal tax rate.

Effect Of DD&A

Of particular note is Whiting's expectation for a lower depreciation, depletion, and amortization (DD&A) rate in Q1 2018 and 2018 in general. Whiting recorded $23.40 per BOE in DD&A in Q4 2017 and $22.01 per BOE in DD&A in 2017. The midpoint of its guidance calls for $18.00 per BOE in DD&A in Q1 2018 and $17.60 per BOE in DD&A in 2018. This decrease appears to be primarily the result of the $835 million impairment charge that Whiting took for Redtail at the end of Q4 2017.

The effect of the lower DD&A rate is substantial. If Whiting's DD&A was $23.40 per BOE in Q1 2018 instead of $18.00 per BOE, it would have a loss of $25 million before taxes instead of earnings of $36 million before taxes. Using the same tax rate, Whiting would have an adjusted net loss of $0.22 per share instead of the $0.31 in adjusted net income per share.

What happened before is that Whiting's assets were overvalued on the balance sheet, leading to higher DD&A expense and a net loss on the income statement. With the Redtail impairment, Whiting's assets are probably close to fairly valued on the balance sheet. Whiting's current $43.21 per share in book value is close to my $45 per share valuation estimate. Whiting now also appears to be able to report an accounting profit at $55 WTI oil without hedges.

While Whiting may require $55 WTI oil to report an accounting profit, it appears to be able to deliver positive cash flow (while maintaining production levels) at under $50 WTI oil. The difference here is likely due to increased capital efficiency. Older wells would typically contribute to a higher DD&A rate due to higher capital costs and/or lower EURs.

Conclusion

Whiting's inability to generate an accounting profit despite solid oil prices has been noted before, but much of that was due to its Redtail asset being overvalued on the books. That consequently inflated its book value while also keeping its DD&A expense rate high. Now that Whiting has taken the impairment charge, its book value appears more reasonable, while it is also likely to report positive Q1 2018 earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.