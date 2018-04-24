Apple: This Dip Is Silly, I'm Buying It

I find it unlikely that Apple's earnings report will disappoint, and I may very well accumulate shares on this silly dip.

One of the best (in my opinion) and largest companies in the world is on sale. At least this is how I see Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock's 7% dip over the past few days, as analysts turn cautious about the tech device maker's iPhone sales ahead of the release of fiscal 2Q18 results.

The 800-pound gorilla continues to be smartphones, which represented a whopping 70% of Apple's total revenues last quarter. And hurting that end of the company's business over the past few days has been Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) weaker-than-expected guidance for 2018: a downward revision in revenue growth to around 10% from 10-15% "due to softer demand for smartphones and uncertainty in cryptocurrency mining market."

Plugging in the numbers

Let's do some math and put the outlook adjustment in perspective.

Taiwan Semiconductor produced $32.1 billion in revenues last year. The company's earlier guidance for 2018, therefore, suggests that sales were expected to come in at around $36.1 billion this year, at the midpoint of the now outdated range. Following the recent adjustment in expectations that revises the top-line guidance to roughly $35.3 billion, we are looking at about $800 million in "lost" revenues for the Taiwanese chipmaker this year.

Allegedly, "Taiwan Semiconductor is the sole supplier of Apple's custom-designed A10 Fusion and A11 Bionic chips, which are found in the company's iPhone 7-series, iPhone 8-series, and iPhone X smartphones." Logically, any weakness in the Taiwanese company's sales has likely something to do with the Cupertino-based device maker. However, a number of other factors could also be behind the outlook revision.

For starters, the cryptocurrency factor could account for a greater chunk of the headwinds than many might expect, considering the recent cooling off of the "crypto-craze" - an exact breakdown was never shared publicly, to the best of my knowledge. Back to smartphones, a dip in expected revenues could be, to some extent, related to Apple's bargaining power impacting pricing as opposed to a pure decline in volume - particularly amid fears that Apple could choose to move upstream along the supply chain and begin manufacturing its own processors in the future. Sifting through Taiwan Semiconductor's earnings call transcript has done little to provide me with much more detail about the different moving parts behind the change in outlook.

But let me go out on a limb and very aggressively assume that all of Taiwan Semiconductor's top-line weakness in 2018 is associated with a reduction in iPhone production. The table below stress-tests what this might mean for the Cupertino company in terms of deteriorating financial results and loss of market cap.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from several sources including Yahoo Finance and company reports

Let me re-emphasize that the above is not a projection per se, but an absolute worst-case scenario in which all of Taiwan Semiconductor's issues factored into the company's reduced guidance can be traced to fewer iPhones produced and sold in 2018. Assuming chip cost to Apple of $26.90 per unit, the implied drop in expected smartphones produced would approach a whopping 30 million units - an assumption that does not quite pass my smell test, considering Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) recent 4 million unit estimate cut for the upcoming quarter. Under this scenario and assuming gross margin of 39%, I calculate that the implied effect of Taiwan Semiconductor's guidance drop to Apple's full-year net earnings would barely breach $7 billion.

On the other hand, AAPL has lost a whopping $65 billion in market cap over the past few days - way too much for my taste, considering the worst-case financial impact to the company. To make sense of this sharp drop in share price and call it reasonable, I would probably need to assume that the worrisome deterioration in iPhone sales described above would not only materialize but also "stick," meaning fewer smartphones produced each year going forward for a very long time.

It doesn't seem reasonable to me that this will be the case.

Conclusion

It is possible that the recent news shared by Apple's key supplier served mostly as a catalyst for investors to lock in profits (and for analysts to de-risk their estimates) before any potential earnings-driven dip in share price. That would be perfectly understandable. And if this is the case, long-term investors might want to take advantage of short-term weakness to buy shares at a discount.

From my perspective, the bar for fiscal 2Q18 results has already been lowered enough, particularly in regards to iPhone sales and following Apple's bursting of the "super-cycle bubble" that I discussed a few months ago. Therefore, I find it unlikely that next week's earnings report will disappoint. I may very well accumulate shares on this most recent, silly dip.

