Hooker Furniture: Q4 And The Story, Enough To Stick Around

In February, I argued that Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) was just too cheap, and took a position in the stock not long after. The case for the stock had both short-term and long-term components.

In the near term, I thought the Q4 earnings report this month might prove to be a catalyst. HOFT had sold off from the high $40s to a 10-month low around $36 with little news other than a modestly disappointing (but hardly disastrous) Q3 report in early December. Over the past few years, home furnishing stocks like HOFT have been largely trading vehicles - betting against whatever the current investor sentiment is (whether bullish or bearish) more often than not has proven a winning trade. (See the charts of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) and Bassett Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET), for example.)

So a "good enough" Q4 report offered a chance for a nice trading gain. And looking a few quarters ahead, I laid out a path to a solid return:

Hooker reports Q4 results in April that are somewhere in the vicinity of 'good enough'. Management expresses optimism toward continued growth in FY19, and investor attention follows. The sole estimate for full-year EPS at the moment is $3.22, which is ~10% growth from my pro forma estimates for FY18, and seems reasonably in the ballpark. HOFT re-rates to 15-17x EPS and 9-10x EBITDA, where it (and other stocks in the sector when the market is in the mood) would be back at the $50 level it reached in early December. That move would represent about 35% upside from the current price.

HOFT did spike almost 9% after that Q4 release earlier this month, but it's given back about two-thirds of those gains. Still, that path to $50 in the not-too-distant future remains intact. Q4 numbers weren't great, and the outlook for FY19 was a bit mixed. But I like where Hooker is positioned as a business, and even with some industry concerns, I think HOFT remains cheap enough as a stock.

A Questionable Q4

At least some of the weakness in HOFT coming out of the Q3 report was from the fact that management had tipped weakness in its Home Meridian unit. That lower-end business was the result of a very successful (and instantly appreciated) acquisition that closed in early CY16. And its growth had been impressive: 23% pro forma last year, and 13% through the first three quarters of FY18. That figure reversed in Q4, however, with revenue down 8.8% year over year.

With that business accounting for ~40% of operating income and a good chunk of overall growth (approximately three quarters of the consolidated revenue increase through the first nine months), the slowdown is an obvious concern. But it does appear to be a temporary issue, driven by two factors.

The first, per the Q4 call, was weakness in the hospitality category. That business traditionally has some lumpiness (as it's heavier in project-based sales), and it had what appears to be a very poor Q4. HMI President George Rivington said on the call that the category, despite driving just ~5% of total revenue, was responsible for a "significant amount" of the decline for the business as a whole. Essentially, Q4 FY17 was an extremely strong quarter, and Q4 FY18 was rather weak. There's also been some modest disruption on the supply side coming out of the Chinese New Year.

That said, it does seem like that business is back on track. Per the call, as of the end of March, backlog was up 19.3% and orders had risen 12%+ YTD. That doesn't necessarily portend a return to double-digit growth in Q1 - as management pointed out, those orders will be filled over the course of the year - but Q4 does look like an outlier rather than the beginning of a negative or even flattish trend. Meanwhile, 74% of HMI revenue now comes from "mega" accounts (among them Costco (NASDAQ:COST), a 10% customer last year, and Wayfair (NYSE:W)), and e-commerce sales are growing sharply. The secular tailwinds that should drive that business remain intact - and I'm not ready to abandon modeling in solid growth for that business going forward.

And in the rest of the business, both Q4 and FY18 as a whole appear rather solid. What is now called the Hooker Branded segment grew revenue 5.1%, all of it from volume, per the 10-K. Gross margin fell, but FY17 benefited from a significant reduction in ocean freight costs, and EBIT margins in the segment still rose despite the input cost pressures afflicting Hooker (and the industry as a whole). The company was able to take pricing, and should benefit from those increases in FY19. Hooker even saw strength in casegoods in Q4, a problem category for the company (and again, the industry as a whole), but one that has showed some improvement more broadly of late (see LZB's Q3 report, for instance).

Meanwhile, the "All Other" category showed some promise as well. Organic growth for the year was about 3%, with the September acquisition of Shenandoah Furniture driving most of the reported ~15% increase in sales. The H Contract business, which supplies senior and assisted living facilities, drove over $1 million in EBIT, according to the Q4 release. Shenandoah still has eight months of incremental contribution in FY19. And the Bradington-Young unit is having some success with higher-priced and motion products, per the 10-K.

Aside from Home Meridian's disappointing quarter, I don't see much in Q4 or full-year results to change the long-term story here or to justify a 27% decline from early December highs. There's still a solid multi-faceted growth story here. CEO Paul Toms said on the Q4 call that there is some opportunity for continued margin expansion - Home Meridian margins, in particular, have risen nicely since the acquisition and likely offer room for further improvement, even with a 50 bps expansion in COGS in FY18. And while HOFT isn't necessarily cheap in the context of the industry, it's still cheap enough to suggest a higher valuation if performance gets back to what it looked like for the seven quarters or so preceding Q4.

Concerns and Valuation

HOFT data by YCharts

Investors really liked the HMI acquisition, as HOFT stock soared soon after. Since then, trading has been rather volatile, and in a sense seems to boil down to a single question. Should HOFT get a premium to the industry - and if so, how much? After all, the market clearly doesn't trust the residential furnishings space, and with some reason: the choppy trading in BSET, LZB, and ETH largely has been driven by choppy performance. (RH is its own animal at this point, given both larger strategic changes and the financial engineering-driven short-seller battle in that stock.)

Since the HMI deal, the market has generally assigned HOFT a higher multiple than peers, and still does in terms of EV/EBITDA. HOFT is at about 9x on a trailing-twelve month basis, as against 7x+ for BSET and ETH and ~8x for LZB. And so, the reaction to HOFT since December could be framed as investors starting to believe, with HMI slowing down, that Hooker isn't that much of an outlier in the industry and as such shouldn't be priced that way.

But my take on Q4 results is that Hooker still deserves a premium - and possibly a substantial one. It doesn't have a retail operation, which looks like good news at this point. Both Bassett and La-Z-Boy are struggling with traffic; Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT) is threatening to hit a five-year low. The mega-account/e-commerce opportunity at Hooker is far stronger than anything publicly traded peers have to offer at the moment. Its growth is better as a result, and should continue to be so going forward.

For the sector as a whole, there is a cyclical worry, particularly if there are any macro bumps in the near term. (What do these fixed-cost models look like with labor and cost inflation and weaker demand?) And a key concern for HOFT is the potential overall mix pressure from Home Meridian, whose EBIT margins were 5% in FY18 against 13% for Hooker Branded. If HMI is the growth engine here, that portends some pressure on operating margins, if not operating profit dollars.

But at these levels, I think those risks are manageable - and pretty close to priced in. A 9x EV/EBITDA multiple on a trailing basis probably drops to ~8.5x, assuming mid-single digit growth this year (a potentially conservative outlook unless input cost inflation becomes a bigger problem). The sole analyst EPS estimate of $3.21 (pulled down a penny after Q4) meanwhile looks awfully conservative (at least when adjusting out intangible amortization). Pro forma EPS, per the 10-K, was $2.84 in FY18. Adding a full year of Shenandoah should get that above $3. Tax reform is guided to add $6 million in net income this year - another $0.50.

GAAP numbers, depending on intangible amortization, may be in line with that estimate. But my calculations backing out one-time effects (acquisition costs and intangible amortization) suggest FY18 earnings power was $3.24, which creates a relatively easy path to $3.50+ in FY19 and adjusted EPS near $4 in FY20.

Cash flow multiples are a bit higher, owing in part to a near-term spike in capex (guided to $6-8 million in FY19, against a three-year average under $3 million). But HOFT still looks to be trading at about 13x the normalized FCF figure - a multiple that suggests close to zero long-term growth.

And so the case I made back in February still looks intact. 10x EBITDA isn't an unreasonable multiple for what looks like double-digit organic growth. Nor are mid- to high-teen cash flow and EPS multiples. The exact target varies a bit depending on the metric used, but the outline of a path toward $50+ in the next 12 months still works. Shenandoah alone should get FY19 EBITDA toward the $60 million mark; some organic growth and a 9.5x multiple (1.5 turns above a more stable peer like LZB) gets HOFT back to the high $40s based on FY19 numbers. 15x FY19 "adjusted" EPS is ~$52 or so. 15x FCF gets to the mid- to high $40s, depending on the capex number used.

There's a reasonable path, then, to roughly 20% upside, if not more, from Friday's close of $38.20. And with Q1 earnings likely to look relatively solid given management guidance, that report in early June could provide a catalyst. Basically, the market is starting to price HOFT once again as if it's just another furniture maker. If results prove that to be the case, the returns here likely are minimal. If the market is being too pessimistic, a rebound is coming - and so are solid returns. At this point, I see that as a bet I'm happily willing to take.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.