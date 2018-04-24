Market Volatility Means Opportunity, Not Risk

After a nine-year bull run lulled investors into a false sense of complacency, 2018’s market gyrations have caused chaos, confusion and, at times, downright panic. Rising bond yields, coupled with inflationary concerns, are making folks just plain jittery. And it’s not that these things aren’t real, but we have to take them in context. Sentiment and a herd mentality can be the enemy of steady portfolio gains, so it’s critical to be careful not to let the masses’ jitters get the better of us. That’s how mistakes get made, and how investors profits (and patience) get burned in effigy on piles of shame and regret. But when it comes to volatility, do we really anything to fear but fear itself? What if volatility is actually an opportunity?

Seeking Alpha author Long Hill Road Capital believes it is. He sees volatility as a gift - a chance to weed out distractions and get back to basics, to focus on the things about a business that truly matter: revenue growth, margins, cash flows, reinvestment opportunities, business risks, and management’s effectiveness. When he invests in public companies, he approaches them as if they are private entities that he’s been extraordinarily fortunate to get “first dibs” on. It’s this approach that benefits his limited partners, as well as members of his Marketplace service, Bargain-Priced Compounders. Over the years, Long Hill Road Capital has refined his investment strategy from a scattershot approach to a more “adult” methodology, which he talks about in the interview. It’s taken him time, dedication and self-awareness to build the skills and patience required to transform from a market speculator to a rational investor, as he sees it. Without further ado, here’s Long Hill Road Capital on how he uses market volatility to his advantage, and how he’s helping others bring order to the current market chaos.

Seeking Alpha: You’re a long-only investor who aims to grow wealth through compounding. How did you come to this approach, and have you always invested this way? Why does it appeal to you?

Long Hill Road Capital: I definitely have not always invested this way. I’ve evolved as a result of learning from my mistakes. In my early-to-mid 20s, I was a “know-nothing” investor. I would trade almost anything and hope for the best. I treated the stock market like a casino, and as a result, I got the sort of returns most people get at the casino. I knew there had to be a better way, so I decided to study the greatest investors of all time. Whatever they did, I would do. The first book I read was Margin of Safety by Seth Klarman. The first chapter on the difference between investment and speculation felt as if Seth were writing to me personally. Everything I had been doing was speculating, not investing. Investing with a value approach sounded entirely rational. This is what the “adults in the room” do, I realized.

I soon read Buffett’s letters to Berkshire shareholders since 1977, and his partnership letters from before he took control of Berkshire. I read The Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis, and books by or about Greenblatt, Pabrai, Templeton, Marks, and others. I read Phil Fisher, but he did not exactly resonate with my more Graham & Dodd, Klarman, early Buffett bent.

Thanks to Greenblatt’s book, I made a lot of money in spin-offs and other unique situations in the 2009-2010 time period. I thought of myself as a deep value investor and thought “anything can be a great investment at the right price.” I still think that’s true in theory, but I now realize it is hard to make a ton of money buying a crappy company, even if you buy it at a dirt-cheap price.

That leads to my second evolution, which started around 2011. My former partner and I bought Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) after the Quixster debacle, around $10 per share in today’s terms (it was near $70 before the 7-for-1 split). I discussed this story already here, but the short version is we sold NFLX after it doubled and missed out on what’s been a 16-bagger since. I think we focused too much on backward-looking valuation and not enough on the unique qualitative attributes that would drive the business and its future value. It was a compounder and we treated it like a cigar butt, to use a Buffett term.

That failure helped me recognize Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a very cheap compounder in 2014. It’s been a 5-bagger since I bought it around $300, and it still has a long runway ahead. My experience with Amazon solidified for me that the truly big money is made in the great businesses you buy cheaply and hang onto.

SA: Market volatility continues to be a theme in 2018. How does a long-term value investor thrive in the current market environment?

LHRC: Market volatility should be nothing to fear for investors. But it’s important to define the term “investor.” Investors are long-term oriented. Investors try to buy things that will generate above-average returns over time, which is another way of saying they try to buy things for less than they are worth. For those who behave this way, volatility offers opportunities to buy great businesses at discounted prices. It’s a gift, but only for those who can treat it as a gift. What’s required is the skill to reasonably value businesses, the courage to think and act independently, and importantly, unusual patience. Charlie Munger sat on a pile of cash for years at the Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) until he plowed it into a few bank stocks at the depths of the financial crisis. That is an extreme example, but few have the mentality and the type of capital required to sit on loads of cash for long periods in the absence of opportunities. But that’s how an investor should think about market volatility - as opportunity, not risk.

For stockholders, your mindset towards day-to-day stock prices plays a critical role in your results. The partnership I manage owns only publicly traded stocks, but I think of them as stakes in private businesses. I pretend I was lucky enough to know an insider who gave me a peek at the financials and, for some inexplicable reason, asked if I wanted to buy a piece of the business. For me, the advantage of thinking this way is it encourages me to ignore gyrating stock prices and, instead, focus on only the things that matter to private businesses: revenue growth, margins, cash flows, reinvestment opportunities, business risks, and management’s effectiveness. Focusing on the things that matter to businesses and less on the things that don’t should benefit my LPs - and members of Bargain-Priced Compounders - over time.

SA: You say that you like to hold investments for 5-10 years to let compounding do its job. Why do you believe this time frame is the “sweet spot” for the “magic of compounding” to occur?

LHRC: The “magic of compounding” often comes from management’s capital reinvestment decisions, and those decisions typically take years to fully pay off. For companies blessed with the ability to earn high returns on reinvested capital, those reinvestments usually depress profits in the short run. So ironically, sometimes the more attractive a company’s reinvestment opportunity, the less profitable it looks. If your time horizon is much shorter than 3-5 years, your return won’t be driven much by the payoff from those reinvestments. Instead, your returns will probably be driven more by changes in sentiment, which can be difficult to predict. Some might have that skill, but I think it’s easier to identify a great business that can reinvest at high rates and then wait for that payoff.

5-10 years should be a long enough period to see a healthy investment return as a result of those reinvestments. My ideal theoretical holding period is forever, though. The perfect scenario is finding an amazing business with almost unfair competitive advantages that has only captured a small amount of a very big addressable market. Finding a business like that at a reasonable or cheap price lets you “sit on your ass,” like Munger would say. Having that long-term mindset going in means I’m not as influenced by short-term distractions and the behavioral biases that we’re all susceptible to. But forever holds are very rare, since so much can change, so that’s why I focus on 5-10 years or ideally longer.

SA: You’ve written that Amazon is worth $2,100 in the base case! At the time of writing (Monday, April 23, 2018), the stock is trading around $1,517. How did you arrive at this price target, and what’s your time frame? What factors are contributing to your projections?

LHRC: I start all my valuation work with the principle that value is the present value of all future cash flows. Valuing businesses as a multiple of some metric can create blind spots, and that’s especially true for a company like Amazon, which is intentionally depressing current earnings and cash flows by reinvesting.

I consider discounted cash flow to be the intellectually accurate valuation approach. The problem is it’s impossible to know the cash flows. To address that, I do a lot of scenario analysis. I lay out the key drivers for a given company and input assumptions for multiple scenarios going out many years. I discount the cash flows in each scenario and see what the implied valuation is for each scenario. It is not a perfect approach and it has its own blind spots, but I think it is the best of the alternatives. It lets me see what sort of assumptions might be priced in at any given stock price, and I can judge for myself the extent to which those assumptions are fair. It also lets me do objective postmortems on my investments, since I can compare my explicit operating assumptions to what actually happened. In contrast, a multiple-based valuation approach doesn’t allow that because it doesn’t require explicit operating assumptions.

For Amazon, my base case assumes a mid-teen consolidated revenue growth rate through 2030 and a low-teen operating margin by then. That’s a function of AWS margins staying roughly flat at 26%, a mixed benefit as AWS becomes a bigger piece of the whole business, and North American and International margins rising to 10%. That’s a lot of margin expansion, but I think Amazon could probably report margins like that today if they wanted to. Amazon’s third-party marketplace business, which now accounts for over half of physical units shipped, has far higher underlying margins and is throwing off enormous amounts of cash. That business is like eBay’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) marketplace but on steroids. Investors can’t see those huge profits and cash flows because that business is not separately broken out.

Ironically, I actually hope Amazon misses my margin assumptions, because it would most likely mean they are reinvesting more and for longer than I expect. More reinvestments means Amazon will be a larger business in the long run. I should also point out my valuation work does not contemplate Amazon building any big new businesses, despite their culture of invention and incredible track record of doing so.

As for time frame, I think AMZN can get to the $2,100 per share ballpark in two to three years. My guess is it will be closer to two years, but it may take three if there are any hiccups. Of course, the story doesn’t end there; AMZN should keep compounding for a very long time. Some of my Amazon work can be found here, and of course, ongoing work and discussion is available on Bargain-Priced Compounders.

SA: You’re bullish on TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). Financial services firm D.A. Davidson initiated coverage on the name with a Neutral rating and a $46 price target - ~15% upside from current levels, as reported by Seeking Alpha Breaking News on April 4. Do you agree with their price target, or do you think the stock has room to run even further?

LHRC: I haven’t seen their work, but I wouldn’t own it if I felt $46 was the upside. TripAdvisor is well-entrenched as the online travel leader in terms of site traffic, and it has a big opportunity to improve monetization in both the core hotel business and on the non-hotel side. After a couple setbacks in the hotel business in recent years, I think that business should more or less stabilize this year. In the meantime, the attractions and restaurants businesses should continue to grow rapidly and expand their margins. It’s not unreasonable to think the Non-Hotel segment might be worth over $3 billion today and more over time. Given the whole business is being valued around $5.5 billion, it seems to me that the market is saying the hotel business is worth less than 2x revenue. I consider that low expectations. In addition, I think the strategic value of TripAdvisor is significant. I think the company will eventually be acquired by another online travel company or a tech giant that could better maximize the value of the platform. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is the controlling shareholder, and Greg Maffei is in charge. His track record suggests he will work to maximize the value of TripAdvisor over time.

SA: You mentioned somewhere that you have a photo of Charlie Munger on your desk, and it’s like he “watches your every move.” Who are some of your investing mentors, and how have they influenced your approach?

LHRC: I mentioned that in the Bargain-Priced Compounders member chat room in response to a question about how I resist certain behavioral biases in investing. In addition to being aware of these biases and other strategies, I like to think having Charlie staring at me might make me think twice before doing something dumb.

My investing mentors include Buffett and Munger, of course. I’ll be attending my 7th Berkshire annual meeting in Omaha in a couple weeks. I have to credit Seth Klarman for hitting me over the head with Margin of Safety, especially that first chapter. I’ve learned from investors like Mohnish Pabrai, Howard Marks, Chuck Akre, Glenn Greenberg. I have come to appreciate Phil Fisher much more since my evolution towards compounders. I’m also a fan of Terry Smith from Fundsmith. There are many others.

SA: What is one investment idea you’re excited about now, and what’s the story?

LHRC: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Class C shares. It’s almost mind-boggling how good their business is. And it is cheap. Adjusting for the EU fine and Other Bets losses - because the first is non-recurring and the second is an investment, not an operating loss - gets me to about $32 billion of operating income last year. Using a 20% tax rate, that’s about $26 billion of earnings. Backing out net cash and investments from the market cap, the business itself is trading at around $650 billion. That’s 25x trailing earnings and about 18x this year. I then consider all the investment spending that’s depressing those earnings. Management hasn’t disclosed profitability for YouTube, Google Cloud, and hardware, but they are almost certainly not fully contributing to profits yet. YouTube alone is thought to be worth over $100 billion. Then there’s Waymo, which is the clear front-runner in self-driving car technology. On top of all that, you still have the big-picture tailwind of roughly half the world still to get high-speed internet access. GOOG is so demonstrably cheap that I haven’t felt the need to do scenario analysis and DCFs. The biggest risk is regulation.

Lightning Round

SA: What’s your favorite investing book, and why?

LHRC: Margin of Safety, for changing the course of my life. You Too Can Be A Stock Market Genius, for showing me where to fish in those early days.

Thanks to Long Hill Road Capital for joining the Roundtable. You can read more of his work on Amazon and other names here. And if you’re interested in learning more about his deep-dive research on the stocks he follows and how he leverages the “magic of compounding,” check out Bargain-Priced Compounders. He’s currently offering a free trial offer, available for the next week only.

Additional disclosure: Long Hill Road Capital is long AMZN, TRIP, LTRPA, GOOG.