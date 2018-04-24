Is Douglas Dynamics Still Cheap After Shares Appreciated By 235% In 5 Years?

Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) saw its shares appreciate by 235% in the last 5 years making the company's investors very happy in the process, and it is very rare for stocks to remain cheap after having appreciated by this much. Therefore, we'll investigate the stock and the company to see if the shares are still cheap or whether the share price went way ahead of the company's actual performance.

PLOW data by YCharts

For those that don't know, as the company's stock ticker implies, it mainly produces equipment and tools that help with plowing snow. The company operates under two segments and owns several brands such as Snowex, Western, Dejana, Henderson and Fisher. The main segment of the company focuses on manufacturing its tools and equipment, while the second segment focuses on upfitting products and solutions. Most of the brands Douglas owns joined the company through acquisitions since the company has a long history of acquiring smaller companies that it believes will add value to its portfolio. The long history of acquisitions makes it a bit difficult to analyze this company's long-term growth trends since some of the company's long-term growth will be the result of these acquisitions, and it will be difficult to separate this from the organic growth experienced by the company but we'll do our best.

Between 2009 and 2014, the company's revenue growth was anything but impressive, but its acquisition of Henderson Products helped jump-start the growth prospects for Douglas. The revenue growth after 2014 has been nothing short of impressive. Not only did this acquisition allow the company to build new products and expand its portfolio of offerings, but also to gain access to new markets and gain exposure to new customers it didn't have before.

PLOW Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The company's Fisher, Western and Snowex brands mostly focused on attachments for light duty trucks less than 10,000 lbs such as Ford F-150, while Dejana's products and services mostly focused on medium duty trucks less than 40,000 lbs such as Ford F-450; and the company's acquisition of Henderson brand allowed it to sell products and services for larger trucks (above 40,000 lbs) such as Freightliner. These trucks are much bigger and come with much better margins (gross margins around 38% versus 30% for light-duty products). As a result, the company's operating profits have been on the rise just like its revenues have been.

PLOW Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

While the company's strategic acquisitions allowed it to grow its revenues and profits at a nice rate, things still don't look that rosy to me. For one, the company's operating margin fell significantly since it peaked in 2015 right after the acquisition of Henderson. As the company's operating margin dropped from 30% to 15%, its operating income stayed flattish even though revenues easily doubled during this period. The company blames the weather patterns for this, saying that the last couple years have been less snowy than historical averages; however, I don't think this explanation works perfectly because the company's revenues continued to rise during this period. One could also say that the margins in 2015 were exceptionally high and we are seeing a return to the mean and 15% operating margin will be the new normal for the company going forward. This seems like a more plausible explanation to me.

PLOW Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The company mostly sells its products to snow-plow contractors who replace their equipment every 9 to 12 years on average, depending on how snowy a period has been and how busily they used their equipment. Since this is a relatively small industry with a rather close circle, customer loyalty tends to run high and the company can rely on its customers coming year after year. In the last 5 years, the company increased its average sales price by 3% annually and a portion of revenue growth came from this. On one hand, I find this impressive, but on the other hand, I can't help but wonder how long the company can keep raising its prices by 3% every year in this environment of low inflation where CPI is coasting at levels pretty close to zero.

US Change in Consumer Price Index data by YCharts

A good portion of the company's revenues come from Europe, particularly northern Europe where winters tend to be very snowy. The inflation rates in European countries have also been low; however, the recent strength of the euro against the US dollar will probably allow the company to bring home more money even without raising its prices. By the way, I couldn't help but notice that the sharp drop of the euro against the US dollar in 2015 might have been another factor that affected the company's margins negatively since then.

Euro to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

All those acquisitions made by the company did not come for free. Douglas had to borrow money in order to make those acquisitions happen. Currently, the company's long-term debt level sits at $308 million and this gives the company a debt-to-total-equity ratio of 0.36. Historically, the company's debt-to-equity ratio has been pretty stable, mostly fluctuating between .33 and .40, and this range is not too worrisome to me. We also see that between 2010 and 2012, the company paid off a big chunk of its debt, reducing it from $230 million to $120 million by using its cash flow from operations, so the company is capable of doing this again.

PLOW Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

As a result of its rising debt, the company now has to spend $18.34 million per year on its interest payments. Since Douglas generates $65 million from its operations, this is a significant chunk of the company's profits. While this is not so high that it would put the company into any form of danger, it might eat into any future dividend growth especially if the interest rates keep rising.

PLOW Total Interest Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

Speaking of dividends, the company raised its payments 10 times in the last 8 years. Currently, its payout ratio sits at 39% and the company spends about $22 million per year on dividend payments. The current yield of 2.17% is pretty low compared to the company's historical yields but this is mostly a function of the company's tremendously rising share price more than anything. Still, I would be more comfortable with the company's shares if the yield was closer to 3% considering that the 10-year US bond currently yields dangerously close to 3% (I'd personally like my stocks to yield at least as much as the 10-year bonds do with some exceptions).

PLOW Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

If the company decides to reduce its debt levels like it did back in 2010, this will limit the dividend growth it can afford to provide in the short term; however, it will allow the company to keep more of its profits and increase its dividends more liberally in the long term. If the company didn't have to spend $18 million annually on interest expenses, it could nearly double its dividend payments.

Having said all of this, let's go back to answering our original question: is the company's stock still cheap after appreciating by 235% in the last 5 years? If we look at the company's price-to-sales ratio, we see 2.16 which is slightly above historical average of 1.80 for this company. If the company's sales growth was accelerating, this would be ok but it hasn't accelerated since 2015.

PLOW PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

If we look at the company's P/E ratio, we get 19. If we don't count a couple exceptional spikes in the company's historical P/E ratio, the historical average has been around 15, so this is another metric where the company is a bit higher than its historical average.

PLOW P/E Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Finally, we'll look at the company's price-to-book ratio. This is the most worrisome valuation metric for Douglas. Historically, this value mostly ranged from 1 to 2 for the company, but lately it spiked high mostly due to the company's rising debt levels because of the acquisitions. Once the company starts paying off its debt, this metric should drop quite a bit.

PLOW Price to Book Value data by YCharts

As a result, Douglas Dynamics looks a bit pricey compared to its historical valuations; however, the valuation is not bad enough to warrant shorting either. If the stock price drops by 10-12% or if the company can grow by that much while the share price stays flat, it might be a good entry point for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.