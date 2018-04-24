Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Roche's Ocrevus, Biogen Data, Biohaven Update

Analysis focus: Roche

Today we will discuss Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), after the company announced data with its multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment Ocrevus from a long-term extension study. Ocrevus has seen strong uptake since its launch last year, and is expected to be a key value driver for Roche going forward.

Roche presented the new data at the 70th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, which is currently ongoing in Los Angeles. The data showed that four years of continuous treatment with Ocrevus led to a sustained reduction in the underlying disease activity in relapsing MS. Ocrevus has been approved for the treatment of RRMS and is the only approved treatment for primary progressive MS, or PPMS.

Since its approval last year, Ocrevus has seen strong uptake. Apart from a robust efficacy and safety profile, it has seen a strong uptake because of pricing. Roche has priced the drug competitively when compared to other approved MS treatments, and this is also expected to shield it from generic competition, a concern for some other players in the MS treatment space.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, Ocrevus sales reached nearly $400 million (369 million Swiss francs). Sales are expected to get a significant boost in 2018, as the drug was approved in the European Union (EU) late last year. EU represents a bigger opportunity in terms of market size. Going forward, Ocrevus is expected to become a key value driver for Roche, and is one of the reasons why we have been bullish on the Swiss biopharma major.

S tocks in News: Analysis of BHVN, BIIB, MLNT, PRTK

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announced the results of key secondary outcome measures from phase 3 studies, BHV3000-301 and BHV3000-302, of rimegepant. The investigational candidate is the first oral CGRP receptor antagonist to demonstrate a positive effect on pain freedom and the most bothersome symptom in acute treatment of migraine.

Analysis: BHVN reported that a durable effect with rimegepant was achieved with pain freedom lasting up to 48 hours following a single dose. Approximately 90% of patients who took rimegepant achieved the clinically important endpoint of pain relief within 8 hours. Onset of pain relief was observed as early as ~30-45 minutes post dosing. Pain relief was sustained throughout 48 hours. The sustained pain relief profile was similar to that observed for sustained pain freedom. Pain relief is associated with reduced disability and function. Rimegepant-treated patients showed improvement on functional disability at 2 hours post dosing.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced preliminary data from the SHINE open-label extension study evaluating its SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in spinal muscular atrophy patients showed treatment benefits over a three-year period.

Analysis: Subjects in the treatment arm, who either continued on SPINRAZA from the Phase 3 ENDEAR study or who transitioned to SPINRAZA after receiving sham control in ENDEAR, experienced improved motor function and improved event-free survival time. Those who initiated treatment earlier showed the greater motor performance. The median time to death or permanent ventilation in the group which received SPINRAZA in ENDEAR and continued in SHINE was 73.0 weeks, significantly longer than 22.6 weeks for those who received sham control before SPINRAZA.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) reported results from a phase 3 study evaluating VABOMERE (meropenem and vaborbactam) in patients with serious carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infections.

Analysis: Results from the phase 3 TANGO II study showed a treatment benefit. The study enrolled 43 patients with confirmed CRE at baseline. Of these patients, 15 had a prior or ongoing malignancy, the majority of whom were immunocompromised. The eight patients treated with VABOMERE experienced higher clinical cure rates at end of treatment (EOT) and test-of cure (TOC) visits, and an improved day-28 mortality (87.5%, 75.0% and 12.5%) compared to the seven who received BAT (14.3%, 0% and 57.1%). In the broader MITT population, the 12 cancer patients treated with VABOMERE reported fewer drug-related adverse events (16.7% vs. 33.3%), serious adverse events (25.0% vs. 77.8%) and renal adverse events (8.3% vs. 22.2%) than did the nine patients treated with BAT.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) announced results from a phase 3 study, OPTIC, comparing its omadacycline to moxifloxacin in community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) demonstrated its non-inferiority.

Analysis: The response rates observed in the intent-to-treat population were 88.4% for omadacycline and 85.2% for moxifloxacin. In the clinically evaluable population, the response rates were 92.5% and 90.5%, respectively. Clinical success rates by pathogen were also comparable.

In other news

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices’ Recommendations for the use of HEPLISAV-B [Hepatitis B Vaccine, Recombinant (Adjuvanted)] for adults in the US in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) dated April 19. Publication in the MMWR represents the final endorsement that many policies require before reimbursement.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) announced that it has submitted its marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for intravenously administered SAGE-547 (brexanolone) for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

The European Commission (EC) approved Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) MYLOTARG (gemtuzumab ozogamicin), in combination with chemo agents daunorubicin and cytarabine, for the treatment of patients at least 15 years old with previously untreated de novo CD33-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Separately, Pfizer also announced that the FDA has granted its TRUMENBA (Meningococcal group B vaccine) a Breakthrough Therapy designation for active immunization to prevent invasive disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis group B (MenB) in children ages 1-9 years.

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending Orphan Drug status for Alnylam’s (NASDAQ:ALNY) subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic ALN-TTRsc02 for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announced that it has terminated development of NEOD001 for the treatment of AL amyloidosis. The decision to cease development was taken following failed results from the phase 2b PRONTO study and a futility analysis of the phase 3 VITAL study that suggested small probability of success.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announced that the FDA signed off on its IND for gene therapy DTX401 for the potential treatment of glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa), an Orphan Drug indication in the U.S. and Europe.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a phase 2 study evaluating its AXS-05 as smoking cessation treatment. The 60-subject randomized, double-blind study will compare AXS-05 to bupropion for four weeks, with the primary endpoint being smoking intensity as measured by the number of cigarettes smoked per day, salivary cotinine and carbon monoxide breath testing.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announced that the first patient has been dosed in an open-label phase 2 study evaluating its ATI-502 for the treatment of androgenic alopecia, also known as male pattern baldness (although women have it as well).

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) announced that the FDA has granted its AB-102 a Regenerative Medicine Advance Therapy (RMAT) designation for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome Type A.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) announced that the FDA is yet to sign off on the protocol for a phase 3 study evaluating its inhaled Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) therapy for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.