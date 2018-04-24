XBRL Leader In Firm Control

Workiva's revenue growth continues to be impressive. In Q4 2017, Workiva's (WK) total revenues were $54.5 (an increase of over 17% compared to the same quarter last year). Most of this increase was due to subscription and support revenue which grew by roughly 19% compared to the increase from professional services which grew just 11% compared to Q4 2016. The company believes subscription and support revenue will continue to outpace professional services revenue.

The total revenue in 2017 was $207.9 million, which is up roughly 16% compared to prior year. Compared to Q4, the annual revenue mix and year over year increases were very similar. Roughly 80% of total revenues came from subscription and support revenue, which accounted for roughly $170 million (an increase of over 18% compared to 2016). Professional services revenue accounted for the remaining 20% of total revenues, coming in at roughly $38 million (an increase of only 8% compared to 2016).

Customer growth continues as well as the number of clients in Q4 jumped up to 3,063. This is an increase of nearly 300 from prior year and customer count increased by 72 from Q3 2017. Many of these are likely new IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) clients which had to file with XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) for the first time beginning on or after December 15, 2017.

Workiva's retention rate is outstanding as well. The retention rate was 96% for subscription and support revenue in Q4 2017, compared to 96% in September 2017 and 95% in December 2016. It's not only clear that customers love their experience with Workiva as shown by these rates but they have also been consistently loyal over the past year, maintaining a rate above 95%.

The numbers become even more impressive with add-ons as the subscription and support revenue rate was over 107% in December 2017, compared to over 108% in September and over 107% in December 2016. Revenue attrition was mostly due to clients no longer needing to file with the SEC or becoming acquired.

It is very clear that Wdesk is loved by users as the software continues to be one, if not, the best solution for XBRL services (see the hyperlinks for some user reviews).

XBRL Accuracy

In my first article, I touched on what XBRL is and why it's important. I've provided updates based on Charlie's Hoffman's quality measurements. Charlie Hoffman, is considered to be the "Father of XBRL" so his quarterly quality measurements are a good indication of the accuracy of filings for the various XBRL service providers. The results for the past quarter of filings are as follows:

Charlie didn't provide much analysis but stated overall XBRL accuracy continues to improve as shown by this three year comparison. The comparison is as follows:

As you can see Workiva's results continue to improve each year, coming in at 77% in 2016, then up to 84% last year and now the company is at 88% for the current year.

In his blog, Hoffman also added a measurement which he refers to as "disclosure mechanics." My assumption is Hoffman is referring to how the taxonomy is organized or built for specific footnote disclosures as he doesn't go into depth on this subject. Here are his findings on disclosure mechanics:

For disclosure mechanics it appears Workiva is on par with most XBRL service providers as they come in 89% consistent, near the 90% average.

I mentioned previously that Workiva was not a certified application of XBRL US. (You can read more about XBRL U.S. in my prior post). Since that time, Wdesk has now become a certified application. They now join the two filers listed above, Merrill and Datatracks as the three companies with XBRL data quality certification.

I think this certification is very beneficial to Workiva as now competitors such as Datatracks and Merrill can no longer claim their largest rival, Workiva doesn't have this certification. Workiva's main competitor, Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) doesn't have this certification (despite posting impressive accuracy results based on Hoffman's criteria). With this certification and the best software in the industry, it will be difficult for Workiva's rivals to gain market share.

Valuation

For Workiva, I continue to believe profitability is in the very distance future with their poor P/E ratio and negative earnings. Most analysts believe their estimated EPS will be roughly -.80 in 2018 then be -.55 in 2019. Workiva's stock price is at $24.00, an increase of roughly 43% over the last 52 weeks. I still state that this price is high and likely wouldn't buy until the price dips to the low twenties to high teens.

Conclusion

Despite not having as accurate XBRL results as competitors such as Donnelley Financial Solutions, Merrill, and Thunderdome, the quality of Workiva's XBRL has improved over the past several years. I think having data quality certified software with XBRL U.S. proves to clients that Workiva has comparable XBRL and wants to be a leader within the XBRL community. With customer retention so high and clients not wanting to leave Wdesk, it is becoming tougher for rival XBRL service providers to compete with Workiva. If Workiva can continue to increase the quality of their XBRL they will be tough to beat in the world of XBRL.

At this level, I still believe Workiva is overvalued and I wouldn't buy until the stock price dropped. I don't see Workiva becoming profitability any time soon but I do agree with various individuals that Workiva could be an interesting takeover target for the likes of a Salesforce (CRM) or Microsoft (MSFT) and for that reason I might considering buying the stock.

