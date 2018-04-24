Toll Brothers: Growth And Value Built In

Toll Brothers (TOL) is a Fortune 500 company that is a leading builder of luxury homes nationwide. Its portfolio of products covers all levels of the luxury market, including luxury single-family homes, condominiums, senior communities, apartments, and even student housing. Toll Brothers' historically low P/E ratio combined with the company's increasing home orders make the company an excellent investment candidate. When one factors in management's pension for returning capital to investors through share buybacks and a relatively new dividend, this company is simply too cheap to ignore at current prices. Toll Brothers is the homebuilder worth building into your portfolio.

Financials

Valuation

Toll Brothers is currently too cheap to ignore. Its current P/E of 11.44 (TTM) is low in relation to the company's recent past. In fact, this P/E level is in line with the average annual P/E of 2017, which marked the lowest level since 2012. Compared to its average annual P/E ratios of the last many years, this is a true bargain. As earnings have continued to grow in recent years, the stock price has been largely range-bound below $39. In 2017, shares did rise above this. However, the increase in stock price was matched by a 45% increase in earnings. As such, earnings growth has outstripped stock appreciation. Thus, the security is valued at a level equal to its lowest P/E level in the last 6 years. Finding such value in a late-stage bull market is difficult. With Toll Brothers, this value is tied to an earnings growth rate of over 20% per year. That is a powerful combination of growth and value in one holding.

Earnings, Revenue, and Book Value Growth

Since climbing out of the depths of the Great Recession, Toll Brothers has righted its financial ship, and has returned to smooth sailing in all three areas. Since 2011 (the year it returned to profitability) all three metrics have climbed each and every year, without exception.

Revenues have risen from $8.91 per share in 2011 to $36.99 per share in 2017. Earnings have risen from $0.24 per share in 2011 to $3.17 per share in 2017. And Book Value per share has climbed from $15.61 per share in 2011 to $28.82 per share in 2017. Each category has grown reliably since 2011. I see no reason to indicate that this should cease in the near to medium term. Housing demand is far outstripping nationwide supply, and single-family housing starts are down by more than 3% year over year. This supply and demand imbalance should continue to support the prices that Toll Brothers is able to demand for its homes, especially when combined with the fact that its new home orders are already up by 20% over the prior year. This indicates to me that Toll Brothers could, in fact, ramp up production even more and still not outstrip demand.

Supporting Financial Metrics

In the last several years, management has also begun to reward shareholders in a more aggressive manner. In the last three years, it has been aggressively buying back shares of the outstanding stock. Since 2015, when there were 174.847 million shares outstanding, it has purchased enough shares to lower the number to 157.205 million at the end of 2017. In the first quarter of 2018, the company purchased an additional 4.4 million shares. Management is expected to continue its share repurchases throughout the year, bringing the total number of shares outstanding down to an estimated 150 million by year-end. This level would mark a reduction in the number of shares outstanding of over 14% from the 2015 high. These repurchases should prove substantial in supporting earnings per share and revenue per share numbers going forward.

In addition to returning capital to shareholders through buybacks, Toll Brothers recently began paying a dividend. While the initial payout was small, at only $.08 per share per quarter, it does mark a change in the company's relationship with its investors. As of March 2018, the company has already announced that it is raising the quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share. And while this yield of slightly over 1% remains quite small, it does add to the total return an investor can expect from this equity.

Long-term debt has remained pretty constant, and is well within the safety margins I like. If needed, management could pay off all of the long-term debt ($2.583 billion) in less than five years using 2017's profits ($535.5 million). That does not even take into account the role growing profits could play in making such an action even easier. Companies will rarely liquidate to pay off debt, so I do not use the Debt/Equity ratio as a reliable indicator of financial safety.

At 11.8% the Return on Equity is solid, if not earth-shattering. This indicator of management effectiveness is actually better than the 10.15% of PulteGroup (PHM), and the 9.93% of TRI Pointe Group (TPH), while Toll Brothers is selling at a cheaper P/E ratio. By purchasing shares in Toll Brothers, an investor is buying a company with more effective management, at a valuation that is discounted to its less effectively managed peers.

As mentioned above, Toll Brothers' order book is healthy. It continues to see increases in its new home orders as well as in the backlog of houses under construction, and this should continue to play out in the years to come as a national housing shortage is leading to steadily climbing housing prices.

Many Toll Brothers' Suppliers Are In-House

Unlike many homebuilders, Toll Brothers is uniquely positioned to be able to control more of the costs of its construction process, should the economy require cost-cutting. A huge amount of the services it needs to ensure success is company owned, managed, and operated.

The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, home security, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. (Investor Relations)

This ability to control such a large amount of its design, construction, financing, and escrow processes should enable the company to maximize efficiencies in good times. Even more importantly, if the economy were to soften, the fact that it owns and manages so many of its suppliers and vendors should give the company greater flexibility to cut costs and control expenses during such difficult times. This would enable it to ride out troubled times more smoothly than if it were totally dependent on outside firms and suppliers.

Interest Rate Concerns

Toll Brothers specializes in a luxury product that sells at a high price point. Like any homebuilder, or real estate professional for that manner, its income could well be sensitive to changes in inflation and interest rates.

Recently escalating trade tensions and talk of a possible trade war do not calm these concerns. Both could trigger inflation, and thus raises in the Fed's Discount Funds Rate. And while the Fed rate does not directly affect the costs of a home loan, it does affect the costs of outstanding debt for possible home purchasers. Credit cards, student loans, car loans, and other consumer debts could all increase their interest costs to consumers. In theory, this could push the potential home buyer out of the market by reducing the money they have left to purchase a home, after their higher debt service.

Also, the cost the United States Government pays to borrow money is likely to rise as bond purchasers demand more reward for lending money to a government slated to increase spending by over a trillion dollars in the next year. This could slow housing demand, as a rise in the yield of the 10-year bond does more directly affect the costs of home loans. Although the two do not move in lockstep, rising rates could slow home purchases as the cost of money becomes more expensive.

Toll Brothers' Moat

All of these are fair concerns and should be considered. However, I believe that Toll Brothers is better positioned than most homebuilders for these possibilities. The reason for this lies in the fact that it is a luxury homebuilder. While it does have a large portfolio of products, it specializes in providing homes to the luxury buyer who is searching for homes on the upper end of the new home market. As such, its buyers are likely to be more affluent, and thus less affected by changes to the cost of borrowing or servicing existing debt.

In Southern California, Toll Brothers communities have price point starting at $1 million and above. Many of its developments begin at $2 million. Homes like these are aimed at a certain affluent segment of the population. Unlike many homebuilders, Toll Brothers is not heavily dependent on the aspirational home purchaser. It is not focused on people hoping to stretch their dollars to manage a jump from a two-bedroom starter-home to a four-bedroom home with the nicer master suite. The typical Toll Brothers purchaser is simply much better off than that. While a typical aspirational purchaser may have their dreams ended by slightly higher interest rates and borrowing costs, the typical Toll customer is not stretching to make their home purchase a reality. They are higher-income purchasers, who are much less likely to have their finances shaken by these movements in borrowing costs.

And while a serious recession changes all figures and outlooks even for companies like Toll Brothers, we do not appear to be on the verge of a serious recession. While preparing for some type of slow-down or pullback is prudent, I don't think those concerns are enough to eliminate the current value that is present in Toll Brothers at this P/E valuation. The company is simply too cheap and well-positioned for the coming years, especially when considering its growth in earnings and orders.

Time to Purchase

At this current level, it makes sense to start a position in Toll Brothers. I am a firm believer in not putting all your capital to work at one time. So, I would recommend beginning a position and looking to add to it if better prices or opportunities present themselves. If the company comes in a bit, you can purchase more. However, if this valuation proves fleeting, you will have a position in an excellent company.

For current shareholders, I would recommend you look at the current valuation, and determine if you should add to your positions at these attractive levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.