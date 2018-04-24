Jump On The Hybrid Bandwagon With Delphi Technologies

Joel Greenblatt once taught me, via his excellent book You Can Be a Stock Market Genius, that spin-offs create tremendous value for individual investors. When a division is spun off by a company, it results in two separate publicly traded entities. The parent company after the spin of a division will have a market cap that is many times greater than the market cap of the spin-off. After the spin takes place, institutional investors usually sell their shares in the spin-offs for a few reasons:

The spin-off does not meet their minimum market cap requirement for companies they will invest in.

They were interested in the parent company as a whole, not an individual piece or division.

The amount of money to be made on a small position is not worth the cost of initiating coverage on it and maintaining the position.

Herein lies the statistical advantage: the drop in price has nothing to do with the available information. Nothing changed in the fundamentals, yet the price decreases, suggesting that a regression to the mean should account for an above-average return. Why should you care? On December 5, 2017, Delphi Automotive, now Aptiv Plc (NYSE:APTV), completed the spin-off of its Powertrain Systems division as Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH). Delphi Technologies, or Delphi for short, supplies automakers with efficiency-related technologies, including 48V mild hybrid systems and electronic controls, as well as aftermarket solutions. Not only is Delphi positioned in a high-growth area of the automotive industry, but the spin-off situates the company's shareholders to gain as the related separation inefficiencies are rolled off.

(Source: 2017 Q4 and Full Year Results)

To start with a main point from the FY17 earnings call, “the key is electrification”. Delphi has been working extensively with manufacturers on powertrain solutions. In Q4, power electronics revenue grew 20%, helped in part by Volvo’s (OTCPK:VOLVY) purchase of the Combined Inverter DC/DC Converters for use in its hybrid systems. As more manufacturers continue to source alternative solutions to the conventional internal combustion engine, due to tightening environmental regulations, competition from electric vehicles, and changing market sentiment, suppliers of efficient powertrain solutions such as Delphi will continue to see growth. Currently, Delphi sees its power electronics segment growing 50+% in 2018, as stated in the 2018 Outlook slide from the company's Q4 2017 presentation. This prediction of massive growth has huge support, with companies like Volvo planning to switch entirely to hybrids, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continuing to ramp up production of the Model 3, and Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) starting to roll out models with 48V systems.

(Source: 2017 Q4 and Full Year Results)

With early adopting automakers focused on mild-hybrids, others like VW (OTCPK:VLKAY) are trying to reach maximum efficiency without the added complexity of electrification. Volkswagen has been using Delphi's diesel injection systems and GDi systems to improve efficiency in the face of tightening post-dieselgate regulations. This is where Delphi’s Gasoline Direct Injection and Commercial Vehicle segments shine with 40% growth in Q4. With further growth predicted for 2018, though not as much as that in 2017, it appears that tightening environmental regulations are only helping the company.

With so much growth in these two areas, it’s only right that some segment had to see a decline in revenues for the quarter. It would appear this would fall to diesel systems, which declined 10% due to decreased demand for light-duty diesel (LDD) trucks across Europe. Despite the market-wide decline in LDD, Delphi managed to churn out 10% growth in the Powertrain segment for the full year 2017. In addition to this, segment gross margin saw an increase to 13.4%.

(Source: 2017 Q4 and Full Year Results)

Though the Aftermarket segment was slightly overshadowed by the growth of powertrains, the Aftermarket group still saw revenue growth of 6% in 2017. Even with this growth, operating income for the segment came in less than 2016 with changes in transfer pricing and product mix. As for 2018, management expects a focus on higher-margin opportunities to pay off.



(Source: 2017 Q4 and Full Year Results)

Overall, FY 2017 was excellent, with the company completing the spin-off ahead of schedule and recording $4.85 billion in revenues, an increase of 8.5%. In addition to this, bookings were at an all-time high of $7.1 billion. As Delphi looks ahead into 2018 with guidance, revenue is projected to increase 2-6%, with operating margin expected to be between 12.2% and 12.4%. The spin-off-related expenses are taking a toll on the operating margin, leaving it at 11.9% for 2017, but Delphi expects this to be back to pre-spin levels of 13.3% by 2020 as these expenses are rolled off. Also included in this guidance is an earnings per share estimate between $4.5 and $4.8. This would put the company at a minimum of 40% EPS growth YoY, if true. This large growth would not be out of the ordinary for a highly leveraged company like Delphi, but more on this later.

(Source: 2017 Q4 and Full Year Results)

It appears as though management has seen growth in the cards for 2018, but I would not suggest an investment into Delphi based solely on the predictions of management one year in the future. Even though the company will benefit from a lowered effective tax rate and other developments, there are many spin-off-related expenses that are going to hold back growth potential until they are paid off around 2020. A prime example is the up to $300 million in CapEx expected in 2018 to help pay for separation costs and restructuring. The good news for investors prepared to settle in for the long haul is that these are mostly one-time costs.

Delphi, now thrown from its nest, must open its wings and prove it can fly. This will not come without difficulty, as mama bird Aptiv has let Delphi be weighed down with $1550 million in debt. This debt was not transferred in the spin but was necessary financing to take care of payments to Aptiv, including a dividend payment of $1148 million and $180 million set aside under the Tax Matters agreement. Though debts will start to mature in 2018 with $20 million due, cash reserves are going to be heavily stressed in the coming years as payments ramp up, with $581 million being due in 2021. At this point, Delphi expects to be playing with an operating cash flow above $700 million, but this large amount due in 2021 could prove to be destructive to earnings. The saving grace for this event is the $500 million revolving credit facility that the company has yet to draw upon.

As for other risks, there is certainly one from competition, as the automotive industry is known for slim margins, only leaving room for those large companies that can operate on a global scale. Delphi admittedly does not have the infrastructure or economies of scale that competitors like Denso (OTCPK:DNZOF), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF), and Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) benefit from. With that said, Delphi is a diversified company with no customer over 10% of sales and a global market where:

For the year ended December 31, 2017, 42% of our revenue was derived from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), 28% from North America, 27% from Asia Pacific and 3% from South America; further, within Powertrain Systems 62% of our net sales were to light vehicle OEM customers and 19% were to commercial vehicle OEM customers. Additionally, 19% of our net sales were to aftermarket customers. In 2017, no customer accounted for more than 10% of net sales and our top 3 customers accounted for a total of approximately 23% of net sales.



(Source: 2017 Form 10-K)

This global capacity is going to be important to maintaining growth in the future as auto manufacturers continue to move towards the use of global vehicle platforms. With multiple cars sharing the same underpinnings across a lineup, suppliers will need to be able to support much larger bookings if they want to retain orders. Though Delphi is a smaller company than many of its competitors, its global sales have already shown that it is not a regional company but a global corporation capable of operating with manufacturers across the globe. One particular risk stemming from being foreign is that posed by Brexit. Currently, 15% of net sales come from the UK, so Brexit could have negative effects on the bottom line, as much of Delphi’s manufacturing in Europe is sourced within the EU.

Although we are actively monitoring the ongoing potential impacts of Brexit and will seek to minimize its impact on our business, any of these effects of Brexit, among others, could adversely affect our business, business opportunities, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows. Approximately 15% of our annual net sales are generated in the U.K., and approximately 10% are denominated in British pounds.



(Source: 2017 Form 10-K)

With all of the risks being considered, there is still considerable opportunity for Delphi shareholders to gain as the spin-off expenses are rolled off. Currently, $60 million of the CapEx projection for 2018 is going towards setting up financial and administrative infrastructure. As a result of the separation, Aptiv will effectively cut off Delphi from its administrative and financial services. Though these services will continue to support Delphi as its infrastructure is built, as per the Transition Services Agreement, in the meantime this will mean an added CapEx expense. Delphi has estimated the total expense for this infrastructure will be approximately $140 million over the next few years, $60 million of which will be in 2018. Simply rolling this expense off could reduce CapEx spending by as much as 20%. Upon completion, Delphi will also cease to pay Aptiv the estimated $10 million per year as fees for the transition services.

With a total of $75-80 million projected in one-time separation costs estimated for 2018, Delphi has a lot to gain with these expenses in the past. Being a heavily leveraged company at a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, it could see large per share earnings gains once capital is not stressed by these expenses. Having such an accumulation of debt would normally signal something bad, but one has to remember why the financing was sourced in the first place: to pay the large $1148 million dividend, cover separation costs, and fund growth all at the same time. Shareholders can expect that earnings growth through 2020 should be amplified by this leveraging, but as significant portions of the debt are paid off, earnings growth may seem slow. It will be interesting to see how leveraged management keeps the company once the spin-off-related debts are paid off.

For investors, it would be wise to look to Delphi to capture gains resulting from increasingly stringent emissions regulations across the globe. This newly spun-off company has seen considerable growth in the past year, and projections see it growing more in 2018. I cannot see Delphi being a short-term play at the moment, for the reason that there is too much uncertainty regarding these large debt payments in the future. As spin-off-related inefficiencies and expenses are continued to be lowered through 2020 and the debt position is reduced, Delphi shareholders could see significant gains. This is not to say there isn't considerable risk. The company operates in a highly competitive industry dominated by giant multi-national corporations many tens of times larger than Delphi. Though this is the case, Delphi offers a unique opportunity given its size, recent spin, and highly leveraged nature.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.