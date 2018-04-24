'Strong Buy' When Others Are Despondently Selling

Given the flattening of the yield curve and overall increasing rate environment, HASI has fixed out rates on substantially all of its liabilities.

Around five years ago, Hannon Armstrong (HASI) became the first publicly-traded company focused on investing in sustainable infrastructure projects to address climate change, leveraging decades of experience investing in similar assets. According to Hannon Armstrong’s CEO Jeff Eckel,

Unfortunately, according to NASA, 17 of the 18 warmest years since 1880 have occurred since 2001. At Hannon Armstrong, we are focused on responsibly growing the business to address this reality. This January, I had the opportunity to engage with researchers in Antarctica and expand my knowledge as well as concerns regarding climate change. I came away from the trip humbled by the enormity of the problem and energized by our ability to create, define, and lead the sustainable investment market for the benefit of stockholders and the environment.”

The number and influence of environmental, social and governance investors continue to grow, and investors are demanding investment vehicles, such as Hannon Armstrong, that achieve demonstrable positive outcomes.

A few years ago, I stumbled across Hannon Armstrong after reading an article by fellow contributor Tom Konrad. As a well-known expert in renewable energy and energy efficiency, Konrad laid out a bullish argument for the company, and disclosed that he “had a large long position” (at the time of the article). From that article I decided to conduct my own research and in my first Seeking Alpha article I explained,

I am recommending shares at the current price level and I believe a big part of the discounted valuation is reflected in the modest coverage (investor) base.”

That article was written on February 2015, and since that time shares have traded like a see-saw.

One of the attractions with Hannon Armstrong has been consistency in the dividend payments. As viewed below, Hannon Armstrong has maintained a steady and reliable earnings per share history:

Hannon Armstrong’s pipeline of investment opportunities continues to grow, even as the company invests approximately $1 billion a year, indicating a large and expanding market. The International Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency recently estimated that more than $100 trillion could be spent globally on energy efficiency and renewable energy over the next 35 years.

LED lighting, wind and solar, continue to decline in cost, as the number and influence of environmental, social and governance investors continue to grow. The attraction to environmentally beneficial infrastructure projects is rooted in the pursuit of allocating capital to assets with the best risk-adjusted returns and Hannon Armstrong has certainly delivered.

The Uniquely-Positioned Platform

HASI listed shares in April 2013 (5 years ago), just in time for the IRS to issue a notice of proposed rule-making (May 2013) clarifying the definition of real property for REITs (REG - 150760 -13), in which it provided clarity as to what constitutes real property for REIT purposes.

The ruling states that land and improvements to land qualify as real property, and it specifies that improvements to land comprise inherently permanent structures and their structural components as follows:

Other inherently permanent structures include the following permanently affixed distinct assets: microwave transmission, cell, broadcast, and electrical transmission towers; telephone poles; parking facilities; bridges; tunnels; roadbeds; railroad tracks; transmission lines; pipelines; fences; in-ground swimming pools; offshore drilling platforms; storage structures such as silos and oil and gas storage tanks; stationary wharves and docks; and outdoor advertising displays for which an election has been properly made under section 1033[G](3).”

What makes HASI unique is the fact that the company aggregates assets in multiple categories, all pertaining to clean energy real estate projects. For example, it invests in the following target asset classes:

HASI participates in three large market segments, and its unique operating model provides the company with this competitive advantage: the company provides debt and equity focused on providing preferred and senior-level capital to established sponsors and high-credit quality obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

The market opportunity continues to grow in the overall sustainable infrastructure markets; however, Hannon Armstrong “sees greater market opportunity in assets that are behind the meter as opposed to grid connected assets such as power plants.”

These behind the meter assets include energy efficiency assets, but also distributed solar assets and energy storage assets. HASI’s CEO explains,

The key question for us these days is, is it on the customers’ premises or is it feeding power into the utility grid? If on the customers’ premises, then it is generally more economically attractive and if it is grid connected given the impact very low natural gas prices have on the wholesale price of energy. If on the customers’ premises, it is also generally going to be a smaller asset which fits well with our business model.”

As illustrated below, HASI’s portfolio size is $2.0 billion with an average deal size of $11 million. The portfolio consists of solar (46%), wind (27%), efficiency (22%), and sustainable infrastructure (5%).

Although the company has been public for 5 years, the management team has deep roots in the sector. The company’s CEO explains (2017 Annual Report),

Five years ago, recognizing the potential size and opportunity to invest in environmentally beneficial infrastructure projects, we believe we became the first publicly traded company focused on investing in sustainable infrastructure projects to address climate change, leveraging our decades of experience investing in similar assets.”

HASI enjoys a robust diversified pipeline of more than $2.5 billion of investment opportunities, all neutral to negative on incremental greenhouse gas emissions.

Consistent with prior quarters, efficiency in the governmental and commercial market is the largest opportunity, followed by wind and then solar. The company has many partnerships in place now to improve federal properties and increase the resiliency of the assets.

One such transaction is related to lighting and water conservation technologies at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. This energy savings performance contract saves the U.S. Treasury money and creates jobs and helps the servicemen and women conduct their mission with more modern infrastructure.

Another transaction is related to capital deployed for the U.S. Army to start needed improvements to the electrical distribution system at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. This $200-million investment is for separate projects and will improve the electrical reliability and efficiency at this mission-critical facility.

The Disciplined Balance Sheet

Given the flattening of the yield curve and overall increasing rate environment, HASI has fixed out rates on substantially all of its liabilities. It increased liquidity and also increased the proportion of assets securitized relative to the portion put on the balance sheet.

This flexibility to increase the fee-generating securitizations as an alternative to adding assets to the balance sheet is the strength of HASI’s business model and allows the company to largely offset the higher costs of fixed-rate debt and increase liquidity.

In 2017, HASI closed on approximately $1 billion of transactions and saw the pipeline grow consistent with a growing market. While shifting to relatively more securitizations, HASI was also able to grow the balance sheet portfolio by approximately 25% year-over-year and remain widely diversified across 175 separate transactions.

Longer-term, higher rates generally mean higher spreads and better returns on equity for HASI (like 2008 and 2009). As HASI’s CEO remarked on the earnings call,

…we will welcome a rising rate and spread environment. That said a flat yield curve which we've seen several times in our corporate history suggests we are better off securitizing for gain on sale of fee income using our traditional and some new sources of institutional capital. It will make our quarterly core earnings a bit lumpier, but it is a better economic choice for us.”

As seen above, HASI highlighted the evolution of the company over the last four years by illustrating that the business model of billing balance sheet of a diversified set of uncorrelated assets with long durations and attractive risk-adjusted returns is working.

Since 2014, HASI has more than doubled the size of its balance sheet portfolio and generally maintained forward-looking yields (despite some historically low interest rate periods nearly doubled the amount of fixed rate debt) while growing core return on equity to 10.2%.

HASI's CEO adds that “the flexibility and strength in the business model should be more clearly seen today and over the upcoming quarters as the market conditions today look quite different than those of 2014.”

Overall, the portfolio remains comprised of high credit quality of assets. Forward-looking portfolio yields have remained relatively consistent over the last several quarters and ended the year at 6.1%.

The Latest Earnings Results

Yesterday HASI announced GAAP earnings of $0.60 per share for Q4-17 and $0.57 for full-year 2017, a 78% increase year-over-year. Core earnings of $0.31 per share for Q4-17 and $1.27 per share for the full-year 2017, 6% year-over-year.

HASI’s guidance for the dividend is flat year-on-year, and the company projects returns in 2018 of 8% to 12%. Subtracting out the dividend yield (~6%), HASI implies core earnings of 2-6% in 2018. In regards to the lower-than-expected growth in 2018, HASI’s CFO Brendan Herron explained,

As we have discussed we do not control the timing of the closing of these transactions and thus the increased level securitizations will likely also lead to a higher variability of earnings between quarters and even between years. While we believe moving the fixed rate debt level to 92% will cost approximately $0.10 a share. On an annual basis we have largely minimized the associated interest rate risk cost.”

In other words, HASI will not be increasing the dividend in 2018 and the core earnings growth will not be as robust as we saw over the last few years. As you can see below, I updated the model for 2018 with Core EPS at $1.32 (4% growth over 2017) and estimated EPS of $1.40 for 2019 (6% growth). HASI’s dividend payout is also $1.32/share, so you can see why the company opted to freeze the growth for a few quarters (likely through 2018).

The combination of no dividend bump and moderated core earnings growth is what has spooked the market. However, HASI’s management team opted to focus on the long-term balance sheet by fixing debt levels and creating a higher quality dividend (less interest rate risk). By de-risking the balance sheet, HASI has signaled that it is preparing for rising rates, not running from them (like quite a few investors did yesterday).

Time to Buy…?

As I show you in the first chart, HASI’s share price has been up and down like a see-saw. Yet, the earnings stream has been consistent and the pipeline for 2018 remains strong. As announced in the Q4-18 earnings call, HASI expects increased variability in quarterly results, due to the attractiveness of the securitization market. As the CEO explains,

We can securitize assets at favorable prices and recognize earnings, but optimizing our securitizations creates lumpiness in any one quarter. We announced three-year compounded annual guidance of 8% to 12% total shareholder returns, which we expect to be realized from 2% to 6% compounded annual growth in Core Earnings as well as an approximate 6% dividend yield.”

HASI’s growth in Core Earnings will be in addition to the growth produced to offset higher interest expense as a result of fixing substantially all interest rate exposure. Fixing rates at near historic lows seems to be a prudent decision that leaves HASI’s earnings profile in a much stronger position as short-term rates continue to rise in 2018.

I consider HASI more of a commercial mREIT than an equity REIT, so I opted to use the mREIT peers. Now let’s compare the P/E multiple:

Keep in mind that HASI has maintained a more predictable dividend growth profile than the mREIT peers; so from a risk/return perspective, I consider HASI’s platform more appealing. As HASI’s CEO said, the company “announced three-year compounded annual guidance of 8% to 12% total shareholder returns.”

As you can see, HASI has essentially become the victim of its good deeds. Instead of maintaining more discipline, by fixing debt and not increasing the dividend, the market has become fearful that rising rates will impact earnings (negatively).

Clearly, there is a disconnect, and as the legendary investor Sir John Templeton once said, “To buy when others are despondently selling and sell when others are greedily buying requires the greatest fortitude and pays the greatest ultimate rewards.”

As seen below, I am upgrading HASI to a Strong Buy. I will be including all of my Strong Buy picks (and my “New Money” Portfolio) in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

