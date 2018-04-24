Coca-Cola Earnings Preview: Can Coke Save The Consumer Staples Sector?

EPS and revenue consensus are moving right direction, without much of tax reform benefit.

There has been nothing defensive about the sector.

The Staples have been a tough trade to say the least in 2018.

Coca-Cola (KO) reports its Q1 '18 financial results before the market open on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 with Street consensus expecting $0.46 in EPS on $7.3 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 7% and -20% respectively.

The 20% decline in revenue is misleading since Coke divested the bottling operations in early 2017, and thus investors have to look to organic revenue growth for adjusted numbers.

Coke management guided to 4% organic revenue growth for all of 2018, which is likely a reasonable estimate since KO generated 6% organic revenue growth in Q4 '17, after 3% organic revenue growth in the middle quarters of 2017, and 6% in Q1 '17.

Without rewriting "War & Peace" for Seeking Alpha readers, here is the bottom line for Coke as we head into earnings:

1.) The bottling divestitures are supposed to set Coke on a path for "asset-lite" operations, which means higher margins and lower capex, (and thus higher-free-cash-flow) and greater returns on capital for investors.

2.) The new CEO, Jim Quincey, is trying to reinvigorate growth by launching new Diet Coke brands in early 2018 and even an alcoholic beverage in Japan, both of which were launched in early 2018.

3.) Jim Quincey has been on the job for almost exactly one year now (I thought his tenure began May 1, '17) and is doing what he can to reinvigorate the brand.

4.) Coke has underperformed the S&P 500 (and is trailing the key benchmark again in 2018) for 4 of the last five years, and when the stock has trailed the S&P 500, it has done so by a wide margin. The year KO outperformed the S&P 500, the key benchmark was up 5% on the year, when the S&P 500 returned 1.40% in 2015.

5.) PepsiCo's (NYSE:PEP) 6% drop this past week was emblematic of the drubbing Consumer Staples have received in 2018, with the XLP down 7% YTD as of Friday, April 20.

6.) KO is trailing the S&P 500 again this year, down 4.45% versus the S&P 500's roughly flat return.

7.) Calendar 2018 is expected to be the nadir for KO in terms of capital returns and growth metrics, with 2019 and beyond expected to reflect better revenue, margins and EPS growth after the bottling divestitures.

However, many companies say that, and then execution becomes an issue.

Table 1

Here is KO by the numbers:

Q1 '18e Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 2020 EPS est $2.45 $2.40 $2.29 n/a 2019 EPS est $2.26 $2.19 $2.14 $2.14 2018 EPS est $2.09 $2.03 $1.98 $1.99 2020 EPS est gro rt 8% 10% 7% 2019 est EPS gro rt 8% 8% 8% 8% 2018 est EPS gro rt 9% 6% 4% 5% 2020 P.E 18x 19x 20x n/a 2019 P.E 19x 21x 21x 21x 2018 P.E 21x 22x 23x 23x 2020 est rev ($'s bl's) $34.2 $33.6 $33 2019 est rev $32.6 $32.3 $32 $31.7 2018 est rev $31.5 $31.1 $30.7 $31.3 2020 est rev gro rt 5% 4% 3% 2019 est rev gro rt 35 4% 4% 2% 2018 est rev gro rt -11% -12% -12% -11%

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus estimates, dated 4/23/18

The notable trends readers want to key in on are the gradual improvement in EPS estimates, which is common within the S&P 500 given tax reform, but what is interesting to note is that Coke's "effective tax rate" is already in the low 20% range, so unlike many other S&P 500 components, Coke isn't getting the net income and EPS kick from a lower tax rate that other S&P 500 components are seeing. Does that mean KO's operations and growth metrics are improving ? The gradual improvement in the consensus revenue estimate is a very good sign but we'll find out Tuesday morning.

2018 is expected to be the last year of the bottling divestiture drag.

Coke has seen 6 consecutive years of declining revenue growth - that trend is expected to come to a close in 2019 and 2020.

Table 2

Coke's effective tax rate last 6 quarters:

effective tax rate KO q4 '17 24% q3 '17 24% q2 '17 24% q1 '17 24% q4 '16 22% q3 '16 23%

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet

Conclusion

Morningstar has a fair value on Coke in the high $40's as one intrinsic value estimate. That could prove conservative if Coke can reinvigorate growth - both revenue and EPS growth, with revenue growth being restored to mid-to-high-single-digits and EPS growth to low-double-digits including share repurchases.

Coke's move to "asset-light", higher-return, and a less capital intensive business portends favorably for shareholders if revenue can eventually grow once again.

Tuesday morning, I'll be looking and listening for organic revenue growth guidance (currently 4% for '18), capex guidance and resultant free-cash-flow guidance, and whether management is identifying growth opportunities in the beverage sector.

My own take on the initiatives this year in terms of new Diet Coke flavors and the Japan alcoholic beverage trial is that these are unexciting. I'd like to see Coke's R&D leverage the iconic and dominant Coke and Diet Coke franchises.

Clients have owned a small position - 1.5% - for some time as the stock nears its July-August, 1998 all-time high in the mid-$40's which it tried numerous times to trade through and couldn't. The replacement of Muhtar Kent with Jim Quincey and Mr. Buffett's diminished share position (although still sizable) and Howard Buffett's departure from the Board might mean that Jim Qunicey can light a fire under the company, brand and stock.

That still remains to be seen.

I like the trend and the numbers but a high volume break above the $47-$48 level (multi-year series of highs) will be the sign to lift clients' weighting in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.