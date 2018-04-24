3 Things In Biotech, April 23: Support, Support, And Those Blasted Blood Vessels

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Helsinn advances its combo CINV program.

Company: Helsinn Healthcare

Therapy: Netupitant and palonosetron

Disease: Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV)

News: Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY) partner Helsinn announced that the FDA has approved an intravenous formulation of NEPA, a fixed-dose combination of netupitant and palonosetron, for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic chemotherapy. It now joins an increasingly large array of CNIV drugs that are available in IV formulation.

Looking forward: If you're familiar at all with the field of CINV, you may agree with me that hyping an IV formulation for drugs that almost uniformly come out first as oral medications feels a little backwards. Who would rather take needle injections than a pill? But in this case you are dealing with a population of patients who are struggling with vomiting, and keeping a pill down can be a significant challenge, especially in the cases of "highly" emetogenic chemotherapy. Injections can be a godsend here. And this news should allow NEPA to continue its current strong holding in the marketplace.

Summit Therapeutics presents highly encouraging data in DMD

Company: Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

Therapy: Ezutromid

Disease: Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

News: SMMT delivered a presentation of a 24-week analysis of its phase 2, open-label PhaseOut DMD study, which is assessing its utrophin modulator ezutromid in patients with DMD. The findings were presented at the 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting. In the 40 patients treated with ezutromid, there was a 2.61% reduction in the muscle fibers expressing MHCd, while utrophin intensity was increased by a mean of 0.026%, the former a measure of muscle damage. Together, these findings provide evidence that ezutromid treatment is addressing the underlying pathology of DMD to improve muscle activity.

Looking forward: This continues a saga of interesting development for SMMT, as ezutromid is the first agent acting as a utrophin modulator, and although the study was not specifically designed to assess changes in these biopsy-led tests, it provides a favorable indication of resolution of underlying disease biology. SMMT anticipates a 48-week readout to come in Q3 2018. And while I wouldn't get my hopes up too high on this one, these data do nothing but encourage.

Very interesting findings, but this is still early enough to present an imbalanced risk/benefit for me.

Lilly's lagging angiogenic drug gets a new boost in bladder cancer

Company: Eli Lilly (LLY)

Therapy: Ramucirumab

Disease: Locally advanced or unresectable or metastatic urothelial cancer

News: LLY announced updated findings from its phase 3 RANGE trial, a phase 3 study combining its VEGFR2 antibody ramucirumab with docetaxel in urothelial cancer that has progressed on platinum-based chemotherapy. The study previously showed an improvement for this combination in terms of progression-free survival. Now, LLY has divulged that RANGE has yielded improved response rates, and a trend toward improved overall survival.

Looking forward: Overall survival is a tough bar to clear, especially in this new era where patients have access to immune checkpoint inhibitors that can help improve survival. So the RANGE study offers a good look at potential treatments that can help get a response more quickly, which is one area where the checkpoint inhibitors struggle. So these are highly favorable data for LLY, which has generally struggled to get ramucirumab into prominent positions in various standards of care.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

As I mentioned above, I am now collaborating with Avisol Capital Partners on its Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. I will also collaborate in developing watchlists and other investment essentials. Please subscribe to TPT by clicking on this link - Total Pharma Tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.