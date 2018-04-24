This Blue Chip's Profits Are Set To Soar, But I Like This High-Yield Alternative Even More

BP's MLP faces a long and very strong growth runway that could make it a potentially great source of generous, safe, and fast growing income. In addition, it's about 25% undervalued.

However, BP's highly cyclical business model, combined with its troubling safety and dividend track record, means that I'm far more excited to recommend BP Midstream Partners instead.

BP's impressive turnaround in terms of recovering from the Deepwater Horizon disaster, slashing expenses, and growing production makes it a potentially good way to profit from the oil boom.

Integrated oil giants like BP are likely to see windfall profits, as sales, earnings, and more importantly free cash flow soars.

High oil prices are likely here to stay, at least for the next few years. In fact, they are likely to keep rising for a while.

My retirement dividend growth portfolio has an ambitious goal: To create a highly diversified portfolio of quality dividend stocks selected from a master watchlist that includes all of the fastest growing companies traded on US exchanges.

This means I'm looking for companies which have secular growth tailwinds at their back. Well, today integrated oil companies are set to potentially profit from a combination of factors that should send oil prices higher and keep them there for the next few years.

As part of my series on integrated oil companies, which have already explored the investment opportunities of Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B), I've been looking at the risks and rewards of investing in these high-yield but cyclical blue chips.

Of all the oil majors British Petroleum (BP) offers the highest yield, which has attracted the attention of income investors. Of course, that industry leading high-yield is courtesy of a troubled past, including numerous major industrial accidents, as well as the worst oil crash in over 50 years.

So let's take a look at how BP has adapted to these challenges, including a turnaround effort that is potentially set to see its profits and cash flow soar in the coming years.

More importantly, however, learn why BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) is a more attractive long-term, high-yield income investment that likely offers superior total return potential right now.

Oil Prices Are Likely Set To Stay High Or Rise For Several Years

The worst oil crash in over 50 years, in which crude prices plunged by 76% between mid 2014 and January 2016, was caused by a massive supply glut. That was due to a Saudi Arabia led price war in which OPEC pumped at full capacity in order to try to bankrupt the US shale industry.

(Source: International Energy Agency)

This lead to global oil inventors soaring from about 2.7 billion barrels, to 3.1 billion barrels, or 400 million barrels above their five year average. That might not sound like much but remember that oil is a global commodity whose price is set at the margin. This means that even small amounts of over/under supply can cause sharp changes in the price.

(Source: IEA)

Since early 2016 the situation has turned around immensely due to three main factors. First, OPEC and Russia joined forces in what has become known as the "Vienna Consensus". This means that while Russia isn't a part of OPEC the world's single largest producer of crude has agreed to cap supply in order to raise the price of crude, along with the rest of OPEC. In effect, this means the Vienna Consensus is a kind of Super OPEC. One that is now considering extending its production agreements for the next 10 to 20 years.

Another factor helping OPEC maintain good compliance on its 10% cuts, (OPEC nations are notorious cheaters when it comes to production), has been the economic collapse of Venezuela.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Thanks to years of underinvestment in its oil industry, Venezuela has seen its oil production collapse by about 630,000 barrels per day, (according to its own figures), in the past year. That means that Venezuela is now under producing its OPEC quota by about 580,000 barrels and has helped to keep the world's oil supply far under its fast growing demand.

That fast demand growth, which the IEA estimates at about 1.5 million barrels per day in 2018, is the second major reason for the recovery in crude. In fact, the IEA estimates that the global oil shortage is likely to get slightly worse as the year goes on. That in turn will continue draining global oil inventories, (which are near their historical averages), and push up the price of crude. Reuters is even reporting that some Saudi Officials are saying they think that oil prices can, and should, rise to $80 to $100 per barrel over the long-term.

Which brings us to the final reason that oil prices are likely to remain higher for longer or even rise in the next few years. Specifically the US shale industry, whose wild production growth in the early 2010's caused the world's large oil glut, has apparently learned its lesson.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation)

US shale producers, while still increasing production, are being far more disciplined in how many oil wells they complete, (fracking them and turning on production). This is why, despite US production growing rapidly from already record levels, US production growth isn't alleviating the overall global oil shortage.

Now, of course, there is always the chance that should oil prices indeed keep rising quickly that US shale producers will abandon the hard earned lessons of the last few years. However, for now US shale producers are focused on maximizing free cash flow (and deleveraging and returning cash to shareholders), rather than maximizing production for its own sake.

Which likely means that the oil crash is truly at an end, and the entire global oil industry is potentially set for boom times ahead. Which brings us to BP, and its impressive turnaround of the last few years.

BP: Impressive Turnaround Effort Means Cash Flow Is Set To Soar

Founded in 1889 BP is one of the world's largest integrated oil companies. It operates in over 70 countries and has reserves of 18.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. That's sufficient for 20.4 years of production at 2017 levels. The company owns:

2.466 million barrels of oil equivalent production per day of production.

1.7 million barrels per day of refining capacity

15.3 million annual tons of petrochemical capacity

18,300 retail gas stations around the world

19.75% of Russian oil giant Rosneft which owns 1.1 million barrels per day of production, 13 refineries, and 3,000 gas stations

BP's share price has languished for years thanks to two factors. The first was the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, which forced the company to sell tens of billions of assets and cut its dividend by 50%. That was then followed up by the great oil crash which decimated the profits of the entire industry.

BP Total Return Price data by YCharts

However, 2017 was a major turnaround year for BP, who saw its top and bottom line soar.

Metric 2017 Growth Revenue 32% Operating Cash Flow 77% EPS 2,475%

(Source: BP earnings release)

That was due to two main reasons. First, BP has dramatically cut its expenses over the years.

(Source: BP Investor Presentation)

In fact, since 2014, the company has cut its annual operating costs by $7 billion per year. In addition it's slashed its capex from nearly $25 billion in 2013 to $16.6 billion in 2017. This has caused BP's dividend breakeven production cost, which is the minimum oil price needed to cover the dividend with FCF, to decline to about $50 per barrel. Management believes it can get that down to $35 to $40 by 2021.

The company has made great strides in becoming a better capital allocator, via focusing on two key factors. First, the company's far smaller exploration budget has become far more effective. For example, six major discoveries in 2017 allowed BP to increase its proven reserves by about 1 billion barrels and achieve its best reserve replacement ratio, (new reserves found/production), in 13 years.

(Source: BP Investor Presentation)

More importantly, the company has focused its capex budget on increasing its production via low decline projects, whose cash flows can be brought online quickly and with far less risk of delays and cost overruns.

For example, BP has spent a lot of money since 2015 acquiring key acreage in the Haynesville shale formation in the US southwest. In fact, it's quadrupled its acreage and ramped up drilling aggressively because at gas prices of $3 per thousand cubic feet the company estimates it can generate about 40% internal rates of return. In the next four to five years BP estimates that its Haynesville shale production will increase about 300%.

In 2016 and 2017 the company brought six and seven of major projects online, respectively. This resulted in a 12% increase in total oil & gas production.

(Source: BP Investor Presentation)

BP has 21 projects slated to come online by 2021, which it thinks will boost its production by 900,000 barrels per day or about 36% in the next four years.

BP Upstream Segment Guidance

Source: BP Investor Presentation

All told the company believes that at an average long-term oil price of $55 per barrel that by 2021 it will be generating about $13.5 billion in free cash flow from its upstream, (oil & gas production), business alone.

(Source: BP Investor Presentation)

In addition the worst of the Deepwater Horizon liabilities are now behind it. For example, in 2017 the company spent $5.4 billion on legal liabilities over the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. But in 2018 that's expected to fall to $3 billion, and decline down to about $1 billion per year by 2020 and remain at that level through 2035. The reason this matters is that BP's ongoing high legal costs over that disaster caused its free cash flow for the year to fall from $7.7 billion to just $2.3 billion. That resulted in its FCF dividend payout ratio coming in at a still frighteningly high 270%.

However, the combination of much higher future production, ongoing cost cutting, (including in its refining and chemical segments), means that by 2021 the company believes it will be generating $23 billion in FCF. At the current dividend level that would represent a 27% payout ratio and make BP's dividend rock solid. And keep in mind that those estimates assume $55 oil prices, which is one of the more conservative estimates in the industry. For example, Morningstar estimates that long-term oil prices will average $60 in the future, while Saudi Arabia believes it can maintain $70 per barrel Brent, (world oil standard), prices.

Ultimately that means that BP's returns on invested capital are expected to more than quadruple from 2.3% in 2016 to about 10% by 2021. Now granted that's not anywhere near the approximately 15% ROIC that BP averaged over the last decade. But it is, nonetheless a major improvement over last year's disappointing 5.8%.

(Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

Note, however, that Exxon Mobil remains the industry leader in terms of capital allocation, having averaged about 18% ROIC in the past decade. In addition Exxon expects its ROIC to reach about 20% by 2025 making it the hands down best run company in the industry if it can indeed hit those targets.

The bottom line is that BP's turnaround is going very well, thanks to vastly improved safety, much leaner but more efficient operating costs, and major production growth coming down the pike. That means that the company's top and bottom line are potentially set to soar.

However, I still have certain qualms about recommending BP as a high-yield dividend growth stock, (which I'll get to shortly). On the other hand BP's MLP, BP Midstream Partners appears to be a far less risky way of profiting from BP's coming profit boom and rising oil prices.

BP Midstream Partners: The Little Known High-Yield Alternative With Far More Stable Cash Flow

BP Midstream Partners is a new MLP launched by BP to monetize its midstream assets in a tax efficient manner.

(Source: BP Midstream 10-K)

Here's how it works. BP created a separate holding company called BP Pipelines that owns its midstream assets including: approximately 4,610 miles of crude oil, refined products, diluent and natural gas pipeline systems. These transport approximately 2 million barrels per day to refineries, refined products terminals, connecting pipelines and natural gas processing plants in the US.

The MLP IPOd with eight assets, mostly centered on the Whiting Refinery, the largest refinery in the midwest, and the Gulf of Mexico. Together these pipelines have a combined capacity of 1.5 million barrels per day.

(Source: BP Midstream Investor Presentation) (Source: BP Midstream 10-K)

BP Midstream’s assets are designed to serve BP's refining and oil production needs in the US. The distributable cash flow or DCF, the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution, is all under long-term fixed-fee contracts with BP. In addition the BP2, River Rouge, and Diamondback pipelines that serve the Whiting oil refinery are all under 3 year minimum volume commitments. These are so called "take or pay" contracts which means that BP reserves the transportation volumes and will pay BP Midstream even if it doesn't actually ship product.

Note that the March 2018 FERC rule change, in which the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is disallowing MLPs the ability to take an income tax allowance on FERC regulated interstate contracts, isn't expected to affect the MLP's cash flow. This is for two reasons.

First, the majority of BPMP's contracts are negotiated market rates, and not cost of service, the type of contract that the rule change applies to. In addition what cost of service contracts BP Midstream does have are currently set at below FERC's max capped rate. Morningstar estimates that the rule change, which goes into effect in 2020, will result in 2% to 5% declines in cost of service contracts. BPMP's current pipeline rates are low enough that even after 2020 and beyond, its own rates should not be reduced.

The basic business model of any midstream MLP, including BPMP, is to serve as a toll road for energy transportation, in this case oil, gas, refined products, and diluent (a chemical that makes heavy crude oil flow easier). The sponsor, in this case BP Pipelines, sells assets to the MLP who raises external debt and equity capital to buy them.

The long-term contracted nature of the cash flow, which is largely insensitive to commodity prices, then supports a generous, safe and growing distribution. This is the primary reason that income investors are attracted to MLPs.

BP Midstream IDR Schedule

(Source: BP Midstream 10-K)

The sponsor benefits from owning a large stake in the MLP, in this case 54.4%. In addition BP Pipelines owns the MLPs incentive distribution rights. These grant the sponsor up to 50% of marginal distributions once the quarterly distribution rises 150% from its initial minimum quarterly distribution.

In other words BP wants to monetize its midstream assets by selling them to income focused investors, thus recouping the cost of building them. But since it owns most of the MLP and its IDRs, ultimately about 75% of the cash flow from these contracts will come back to it.

BP Midstream investors meanwhile benefit in two main ways. Firs,t the Gulf of Mexico assets, which are co-owned with Shell, support fast growing oil production in the Gulf.

(Source: BP Midstream Investor Presentation)

Management expects that BP's and Shell's rising oil production in the Gulf of Mexico will be sufficient to generate 5% to 6% organic distribution growth in the coming years. Or to put another way, even without further asset acquisition BP Midstream should be able to generate strong enough payout growth to generate double digit total returns.

However, the biggest reason to own BP Midstream is the large amount of midstream assets that BP plans to eventually drop down to the MLP. The MLP has a seven year right of first offer or ROFO on BP Pipeline's assets.

(Source: BP Midstream Partners Investor Presentation)

Management is being very conservative with its planned growth for now, given the market's current distaste for midstream MLPs. However, it plans to sell BPMP at least one major asset per year, market conditions permitting.

(Source: BP Midstream Investor Presentation)

Combined with the organic growth prospects from the Gulf of Mexico oil & gas pipelines, BP Midstream believes it can achieve up to 15% payout growth over the next few years. More importantly, the MLP expects to achieve this growth while maintaining a strong distribution coverage ratio (DCF/distributions) of about 1.2. In the MLP industry 1.1 is considered a sustainable coverage ratio that allows for long-term payout growth.

Of course, a large drop down backlog is useless without the necessary liquidity to fund it. In this case, BP has set up a $600 million revolving credit due in 2022. The MLP has thus far borrowed just $15 million against that, and has $585 million in remaining borrowing power, (at average interest rates of about 3.2%). The MLPs $33 million in cash on the balance sheet mean that BP has $618 million in total liquidity to fund its first drop down which management expects to happen in the second half of the year.

The bottom line is that BP Midstream Partners is a great alternative to BP, due to the far more secure nature of its cash flow, and its much faster and more predictable payout growth potential.

Payout Profiles: BP Midstream's Clearer Distribution Growth Path Means Likely Better Total Returns

Stock Yield 2017 FCF Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Payout Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return BP 5.5% 270% 3% to 5% 8.5% to 10.5% BP Midstream Partners 5.9% 83% 5% to 15% 10.9% to 20.9% S&P 500 1.9% 32% 6.2% 8.1%

(Sources: earnings releases, management guidance, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Multpl, CSImarketing)

Ultimately as an income growth investor I care more about any stock's payout profile which consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

Both BP and BP Midstream Partners offer very attractive yields, (though BPMP's is slightly better), especially compared to the S&P 500's paltry payout. As for payout safety that consists of two parts.

First, the dividend/distribution needs to be well covered by cash flow. In the case of BP the $5.4 billion Deepwater Horizon liability in 2017 caused BP's FCF payout ratio to remain at very high levels. However, as explained previously, that is likely to come in at a sustainable sub 100% in 2018 and beyond as BP's legal costs fall quickly and its cash flow booms.

Meanwhile BPMP's 1.2 coverage ratio makes for a highly dependable distribution.

The other component of a safe payout is the balance sheet. Here BP falls short of many of its rivals.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate BP 2.4 9.0 A- 4.5% Industry Average 1.8 11.5 NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

That's due to a much higher than average debt burden that resulted from having to borrow aggressively both due to its legal costs of the last few years, as well as the oil crash. Fortunately the company's 27% debt/capital ratio is expected to decrease slightly as management plans to use a lot of its excess FCF to pay down that debt in the coming years.

In the meantime, BP still commands a strong investment grade credit rating that allows it to borrow relatively cheaply and fund its growth while maintaining the dividend at current levels.

Company Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate BP Midstream Partners 0.6 62.5 NA 3.2% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 NA NA

(Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus)

As for BP Midstream its balance sheet is among the strongest in the industry, since it's brand new and has yet to borrow any significant amounts of money. Note that management has stated it plans to remain very conservative with its use of debt.

Specifically while BP's debt covenants allow it to take its leverage ratio up to 5, (in the long-term), and 5.5, (to fund acquisitions), the MLP intends to cap its debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio at 3.5. That's far below the industry average and should give the MLP a very strong investment grade credit rating as soon as the MLP pays to obtain one.

As for payout growth potential that's where BP Midstream's strength relative to its sponsor shines through.

BP Dividend data by YCharts

Now unlike other European oil giants such as Shell, BP has shown a strong penchant for rewarding investors with fast dividend growth during boom times.

However, as you can see, the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster forced it to cut its dividend and then high ongoing legal liabilities and clean up costs prevented income investors from benefiting from high oil prices between 2010 and mid 2014.

Given the highly cyclical nature of BP's cash flow and its need to deleverage analysts expect the company won't increase the dividend until 2022. And even if it were to raise the payout before that BP's long-term dividend growth prospects are likely to be modest. Or so investors should hope. If the company were to adopt a variable dividend policy in which it pays out a certain percentage of FCF each year then its dividend is likely to be extremely volatile. Personally I have no interest in such stocks, since my goal is stable and rising income.

In fact, oil giants that adopt a conservative approach to steady dividend growth over time, such as dividend aristocrats Exxon and Chevron (CVX), have historically delivered far superior total returns.

XOM Total Return Price data by YCharts

That's because stable high-yield stocks usually enjoy a well earned premium compared to ones with dividends that are volatile or remain frozen for many years.

All in all I expect that BP should realistically be able to achieve about 3% to 5% dividend growth over the next 10 years. That's a compound annual growth rate that takes into account the fact that its dividend may not rise for several years.

That should be capable of generating slightly better total returns than the S&P 500 should generate, off current valuations. However, BP Midstream, even assuming the most conservative end of management's growth guidance, will likely result in better long-term total returns.

Valuation: Despite Industry's Best Yield BP Isn't Attractively Valued Right Now

BP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Thanks to rising oil prices and better than expected earnings results, BP has managed to crush most other oil stocks as well as the S&P 500 as a whole. However, that means that its current valuation isn't that appealing, despite the highest yield of any of the integrated oil majors.

Stock Price/Adjusted FCF/DCF Historical Price/ Adjusted FCF Yield 13 Year Historical Yield BP 18.8 8.9 5.5% 5.2% BP Midstream Partners 20.4 NA 5.9% NA

(Source: FastGraphs, earnings releases, Gurufocus)

For example, even backing out BP's 2017 legal cost, the price/FCF ratio is significantly higher than its historical norm.

As for BP Midstream Partners it's currently trading at roughly the same price/trailing cash flow multiple. Note that the brand new nature of the MLP means there are no historical multiples to compare it to.

BP Midstream Discounted Dividend Model

Forward Distribution Projected 10 Year Distribution Growth Payout Growth Years 11-20 Fair Value Estimate Payout Growth Baked Into Current Price Discount To Fair Value $1.07 5% (conservative case) 4% $16.66 5.0% -10% 10% (likely case) 8% $24.47 25% 15% (bullish case) 10% $35.70 49%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Management Guidance, FastGraphs)

However, we can use a discounted dividend model that takes into account what I consider to be (based on management's guidance and the MLP's potential growth runway), realistic growth scenarios.

Since 1871 a low cost S&P 500 ETF would have generated 9.1% total returns net of expenses. Since this is the best default option for most investors I consider it the opportunity cost of money and use it as my discount rate. That in turn allows me to approximate the present value of the MLP's future payouts to come to a rough estimate of fair value.

In this case the MLP appears to be about 25% undervalued relative to what I consider the most likely long-term payout growth scenario.

In contrast BP appears to be about 21% overvalued, based on a comparison of its yield to its five year average yield.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's a rule of thumb valuation method I like to use for stocks whose cash flows are too cyclical to make a reasonably accurate discounted cash flow model possible.

The bottom line is BP appears to have the potential to be a market beater, but just barely, from its current valuations. However, BP Midstream Partners offers far less uncertainty in its ability to generate more generous and faster growing income over the long-term.

And given its attractive valuation I'm much more inclined to recommend BPMP than BP at the current time. That is of course assuming you understand and are comfortable with its unique risk profile.

Risks To Consider

BP has come a long way since the Deepwater Horizon disaster in April of 2010. That accident killed 11 workers, and took 87 days before the company was able to shut off the flow of crude into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. In total the US EPA estimates about 4 million barrels of crude were spilled.

BP initially set aside $32 billion for the clean up/legal costs, which forced it to sell tens of billions in assets and cut its dividend 50%. However, when all is said and done, the total cost of the disaster came to $61.6 billion, $38.6 billion of which the company has already paid. Per management's guidance BP shareholders will be paying for the spill through 2035 before all legal liabilities are paid off.

The reason I bring this up is because investors in BP Midstream need to realize that the MLP's almost exclusive dependence on its sponsor, (it generates 97.6% of revenue from BP), means that BP's poor past safety record is a real risk to them.

Now in fairness to BP the company has made improved safety a priority. For example in 2011 the company reported 33 Tier 1 safety accidents, which means accidents that were bad enough to require reporting to US regulators. In 2017 that was down to just 18, a 45% decline. However, keep in mind that BP's overall infrastructure is massive, meaning that there may be legacy infrastructure that might have been under maintained and that could cause future accidents.

That's because prior to the Deepwater Horizon disaster BP had the industry's worst safety record. In fact, by 2010 it had received 760 OSHA safety violations, compared to Exxon's one. And in 2005 the Texas City refinery explosion (which killed 15 workers and injured 180 others), took that major refinery offline for months. BP would end up selling the refinery in 2011 as part of its divestment efforts to pay for the Deepwater Horizon explosion.

Such refinery accidents are a potentially big risk to BP Midstream given that 60% of its revenue is derived from assets serving the Whiting Refinery in Illinois.

The good news is that BP Midstream contracts with its sponsor include minimal volume commitments or MVCs. Which means that even if Whiting suffered a large accident that took it offline, the MLP would still receive cash flow from BP.

(Source: BP Midstream Partners Investor Presentation)

However, note that the MVCs are only for part of the pipelines' throughput:

BP2: 67% of volume committed

River Rouge: 75%

Diamondback: 15%

That means that in the event of an accident the MLP could suffer a significant loss of DCF that could put pressure on its coverage ratio and force management to slow, halt, or even cut the payout, (worst case scenario).

In addition keep in mind that the 5% to 6% payout growth guidance derived from the MLP's Gulf of Mexico assets is exposed to the variable nature of commodity prices. That means that should another oil crash occur then BP and Shell might reduce production in the Gulf. In that case the expected organic DCF growth might fail to materialize.

Next we can't forget that all MLPs are pass through entities, which means that their business models have two factors investors need to consider. For one thing BP Midstream Partners issues a K-1 tax form, because its distributions are considered return of capital that reduces an investor's cost basis.

That means the payouts are tax deferred until you sell your units. However, it also means that BPMP can generate something called unrelated business taxable income or UBTI that can cause tax headaches if you own it in a retirement account such as an IRA or 401K. Specifically, if your total portfolio UBTI is $1,000 or more in a year, then you must report this UBTI to the IRS and pay taxes on it. Due to this headache some brokers don't even allow MLPs to be owned in retirement accounts.

Finally investors need to consider that MLPs, as pass through entities that pay out most of their cash flow as distributions, retain relatively little DCF to invest in organic growth. That means that while they maintain their assets with organic cash flow, most growth is funded through external means, specifically debt and equity.

This means that most MLPs are highly dependent on fickle debt and equity markets to maximize their growth potential. The good news is that as a brand new MLP, with very little debt, BPMP has plenty of borrowing power to continue buying midstream assets from its sponsor.

However, keep in mind that it has yet to issue long-term bonds, and all of its borrowing power is in the form of a revolving credit facility that has a cost of 3 month LIBOR +0.85%. This means BPMP's borrowing costs are variable, and currently about 3.2%. Note, however, that 3-month LIBOR rates are up 1.2% in the past year showing that in a rising rate environment BP Midstream's borrowing costs might increase at a rapid rate.

This is why it will have to both use more long-term, fixed debt, as well as equity growth capital, to fund its future growth. The good news is that its low leverage and strong support from BP means that it should obtain investment grade interest rates. But until it actually sells such bonds we don't know what kind of rates it will be able to get.

And as for equity growth capital that's the final risk to keep in mind. BPMP's current cost of equity is among the lowest in the industry at 4.9%. Combined with its low borrowing costs that puts the approximate cost of capital, (assuming a 50/50 use of debt/equity), at about 3.4%.

This means that it is at low risk of a liquidity trap, in which its cost of capital soars high enough to cut off its ability to grow profitably. However, with long-term interest rates likely to keep rising, there is a risk that all MLPs, including BPMP, might see their unit prices fall in the medium-term.

That could ultimately force BPMP to move to a self funding business model in which it has to lower its cost of capital in two ways. First, by potentially buying out its sponsor's IDR rights via equity, which would be highly dilutive. That would likely lower the coverage ratio to close to 1.0 and force it to miss its payout growth targets.

In addition the MLP would need to permanently retain more of its DCF, via a coverage ratio of 1.2 to 1.4. That would allow it to fund the equity portion of its growth plans with excess DCF rather than issuing equity in the future. IDR eliminations and self funding business models are a trend that is becoming increasingly common in the MLP industry.

That's because it allows an MLP to grow independent of equity markets, which are currently at their most bearish levels for the industry in years. In addition because a lack of IDRs and self funding business models create a competitive advantage for MLPs, as more of them adopt such strategies it creates pressure for other MLPs to follow suit.

Bottom Line: BP Has Come A Long Way In Fixing Its Mistakes But BP Midstream Is The Superior High-Yield Income Growth Stock

Don't get me wrong, if you already own BP, I'm not recommending you sell it, especially if you opportunistically acquired shares at a very low cost basis. After all, rising oil prices, combined with far lower production costs and some of the industry's best production growth means BP's profits are likely set to soar.

That being said the company's relatively high debt burden, coupled with its troubled dividend track record, and the inherently cyclical nature of its cash flow means that BP's future payout growth isn't likely to generate exceptional long-term total returns from current valuations.

On the other hand, BP Midstream Partners is a great alternative that is set to benefit from BP's growing production, and its business model is far more conducive to the kinds of stable and growing payouts that income investors crave.



Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.