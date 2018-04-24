Looking For Action? S&P 1500 Most Volatile Stocks

For traders with a short-term time horizon looking for big moves, we have updated our list of the S&P 1500 stocks trading above $10 that have the largest intraday high-low ranges (based on the average percent spread between the intraday high and low over the past 50 days). The stocks are grouped based on whether they have a rising or falling 50-day moving average (DMA), and 15 names highlighted in gray are new to the list this month.

In terms of sector representation, stocks on the list come from eight of the eleven S&P sectors. The only three sectors not represented are Real Estate, Telecom Services, and Utilities. Of the sectors on the list, Energy (13) and Health Care (12) take up the lion's share of names listed with a total of 25.

As far as individual stocks are concerned, the highest-priced stock on the list is American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), which is trading at $87. With an average daily range of 4.9%, the stock typically sees an intraday swing of over $4 per share. While AMWD trades in the $80s, most of the stocks on our list are much lower-priced. In fact, the average price of the 25 stocks listed is just slightly more than $25 per share.

Over time, the longer the market continues to trade in a sideways range as it has for the last several weeks, the more balanced the list of stocks in uptrends and downtrends will become. As it stands now, though, the number of stocks in uptrends (rising 50-DMA) outnumbers the number in downtrends (falling 50-DMA) by a comfortable margin of 31-19.