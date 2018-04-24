My Favorite Place For Cash

In the context of investing, "cash" is generally viewed as money on the sidelines that can be readily put to work when the desired conditions emerge.

What Exactly is "Cash"?

In the context of investing, "cash" is generally viewed as money on the sidelines that can be readily put to work when the desired conditions emerge. When money managers are "raising cash," "moving to cash," or "increasing cash" they are selling assets and moving the proceeds to investments that are viewed as rock-solid safe. They only want to be taking risk where there are opportunities for outsized returns.

During the global financial crisis, I worked for the largest global money market fund manager in the world and I had the job of overseeing our client onboarding and account opening processes. Our U.S. Treasury fund was perhaps one of the hottest institutional investments on the planet at the time. Indeed, all of our funds were safe and I literally had piles of applications in my office as there was a massive flight to safety by investment managers. That time of my life left an indelible imprint in my mind of the importance of a sound cash investment.

Desirable Attributes of a Cash Investment

A good cash investment demands 3 attributes:

utmost safety of principal

a yield that can at least keep pace with inflation

interday liquidity (without transaction fees)

The first attribute is non-negotiable. The second can be temporarily compromised during a panic, but it is otherwise essential to avoid the hidden theft of fiat money. The third is also vitally important. Sometimes the window of opportunity during an asset correction is very brief. You need to be able to quickly move funds out of cash, without penalty, whenever you want to.

One attribute that is missing here is tax considerations. This is beyond the scope of this article. As interest rates continue to rise, this will also become a more important factor for taxable accounts.

Introducing the First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is my favorite cash investment in the current environment. It is an actively managed fund with the stated objective of seeking "current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity" which clearly puts it in line with my objectives.

Let's take a look at how it fulfills all 3 of my key attributes.

Utmost safety of principal

At the end of its last fiscal year (October 31, 2017), FTSM held $1.16 billion in assets. According to ETFdb.com, the fund now has $1.9 billion in assets which makes it one of the larger ultra-short duration bond ETFs. With a tiny duration of .21 years (2.5 months), FTSM is, in reality, a quasi-money market/bond fund. Demonstrating this is the fact that 40.6% of the fund's holdings are in highly rated (i.e., A-3 to A-1) commercial paper. The size of the fund provides a good base for wide diversification. The fund currently has 639 holdings.

As of March 29, 2018, the fund was predominantly invested in the following categories:

commercial paper - 40.6%

floating-rate corporate bonds - 30.3%

fixed-rate corporate bonds - 18.7%

asset-backed securities - 5.6%



You can see here that the fund is focused on corporate securities. 26.5% of the fund's total holdings are in very highly rated (i.e., A or better) corporate bonds. Coupled with the commercial paper, two-thirds of the entire fund comprises very high quality, short-term corporate debt. This is important because it goes a long way toward satisfying my "utmost safety of principal" attribute.

A yield that can at least keep pace with inflation

FTSM's holdings also tell us 3 important things about how the fund can provide a more desirable yield.

Corporate bonds generally yield more than government bonds so that gives it a slight edge out of the gate. 25% of the fund is invested in BBB rated corporate debt. BBB is still considered investment grade (as opposed to the lower rated high-yield or "junk" debt). This helps provide a yield pick-up without taking on too much additional credit risk.

The super short duration of the commercial paper means the fund constantly has holdings maturing that can be reinvested in new higher yielding paper. Shorter duration is an advantage in a rising rate environment. Since its existing holdings mature more frequently, the manager can quickly put more of the portfolio to work in new higher yielding securities.

Given that almost one-third of the fund is in floating-rate corporate bonds the fund has an inherent (partial) ability to throw off higher yields as rates continue to rise. Skimming through the fund's holdings reveals that its variable rate debt tends to have longer maturities (e.g., 2019 to 2022). This may also help the fund reduce transaction costs associated with having to frequently roll over its commercial paper.

As of March 29, 2018, the fund's 30-Day SEC Yield was 1.89%. This is roughly 27 basis points ahead of the mid-range of the Federal Funds rate target. As the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates, you can expect the yield on FTSM to continue to quickly rise to outpace this short-term benchmark.

The yield boost from corporate debt can be seen by comparing the fund to the SPDR®Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) which has a similar duration (.11 years) but is currently only yielding 1.47%.

Interday liquidity

There is not much for me to say on this point. It is an ETF so I can buy and sell it at any time, unlike a mutual fund which has next day liquidity.

Under the hood, the fund also holds liquid positions so liquidity is not an issue for the managers.

Other Considerations

Many ETF investors will focus on the expense ratio. When it comes to cash proxies like FTSM and its peers I tend to just focus on the yield, given the backdrop of the credit quality. Over a longer period of time, investors may want to consider comparing the total return of such a fund to its peers to see how expenses impact performance.

For additional consideration, the closest fund to FTSM that I have found is the SPDR®SSGA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST). It has a tad higher duration (.27 years) and yields 1.88% as of April 19, 2018.

Conclusion

FTSM has everything that I want in a cash investment. Other investors must agree with me because the fund's assets have almost doubled in 6 months. It is a worthwhile consideration for cash.

