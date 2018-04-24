Why I Am A Bear On This Country Dog ETF

I find no reason to invest in the Arrow Dogs of the World ETF. I cannot rationalize the expense nor the methodology.

Price reversion is not the same as value reversion.

Dogs of the Dow refers to the highest yielding stocks in the Dow.

It seems like everyone is getting a DOG these days. Here are just a few ETFs which look for unloved deep value in the market.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Not all of these funds market themselves as a Dog, but they carry the general intent of the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy.

Dogs of the Dow is a simple strategy where once per year you purchase the 10 stocks in the Dow (DIA) which have the highest dividend yield. The idea is that these stocks are undervalued as shown by the higher than average dividend yield. The assumption is that these undervalued stocks will revert to the mean and increase in valuation relative to their peers.

Arrow Dogs of the World ETF

It is with great interest that I examine the Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (DOGS). How will they determine which country fund has deep value?

Arrow Funds lists their investment strategy on their website:

Seeks long-term capital appreciation that corresponds generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the AI Dogs of the World Index (ex. USA). The index selects the five worst performing countries where a return reversal or move back toward the mean (or average) is anticipated. The index has a contrarian approach that looks for deep value among a universe of 44 countries.

The website goes on to call this a global value, long-term return reversal.

Is Value the Same as Price?

Does this fund really buy value or is it buying low price momentum? There is a big difference.

Value is the comparison between what you are getting versus what you pay for it. Price to book, price to earnings, price to dividend and price to sales are therefore all value ratios.

In the February 27, 2009 letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett said this:

Long ago, Ben Graham taught me that “Price is what you pay; value is what you get.” Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.

Yes, low prices are good when you are comparing it against something else. But low price in isolation is simply a low price. Value is not the same as price.

Mattel's Dropping Price Is Not Value

Look at Mattel (MAT) as an example.

Over the past 5 years, prices have slid hard (blue line). Is this a value stock? Look at the large drop in trailing 12 month revenue (red line). It also fell hard. When you examine the price to earnings ratio (orange line), you will see that Mattel has worse value than 5 years ago. Despite a dropping price, Mattel’s value is less attractive than it was previously. A dropping price does not necessarily mean value reversion. When looked at in isolation, it just means the price is falling.

This Country Dog ETF is playing in the very dangerous region of low price momentum.

Academic Research on Value and Momentum

Value stocks have been linked with long-term out-performance according to academic research. Granted, the last 12 months have been brutal toward value stocks. You can analyse the recent under-performance of value by considering the HML (high minus low) spread, which is one of the Fama/French research factors.

Academic research also supports a momentum premium. Stocks which have under-performed over the past three to 12 months continue to under-perform over the following three to 12-month period. You can read more about momentum in this paper, Momentum (Jegadeesh & Titman 2011).

I have not read of any research which supports the out-performance of low price momentum - which is what the Arrow Dogs of the World is going after.

Russell 3000 Stocks and Price Momentum

This next chart will outline the momentum factor in the Russell 3000 index (IWV). The test is run since 1999 and portfolios are resorted every 52 weeks based on the trailing 12 months of price performance.

The first red bar represents the equal-weight S&P 500 (RSP). Just ignore it.

The next blue bar represents the annualized return of the 300 stocks of the index which have the lowest price momentum.

Each subsequent bar represents the annualized return of 300 with relatively higher price performance.

Low price performance does not out-perform. In fact, neither does high price performance. Why is that?

Note: All tests are carried out via Portfolio123. This is an affiliate link where you get twice as long of a free trial period. If you continue to use Portfolio123, I may receive a modest fee at no additional cost to you. I have been using P123 as my research and model designing platform for almost 7 years.

Long-Term Momentum But Short Term Reversion

There are two forces at play and momentum portfolios generally separate them.

Over very short periods of time, one month or less, prices tend to revert. This means that extremely over-sold stocks tend to bounce back up and over-bought stocks tend to pull-back. Over longer periods of time, prices tend to trend (go in the same direction).

Because of this, momentum portfolios usually subtract the performance of the most recent trailing month. In addition to this, I have found that shorter horizons tend to work better, such as a 6-month or 3-month trailing window.

This above chart sorts Russell 3000 stocks based on the past 3 months of performance while removing the most recent month. Now we can see the momentum premium where low performing stocks continue to go lower (-2.2% annualized return) and higher momentum stocks tend to go higher (11.5% annualized return).

If you want to take advantage of price reversion, you would need to buy the stocks which had the lowest price performance over the past month and hold for one month after that. But the cost of this strategy would get very high very quickly.

My Own Country Price Momentum Test

I wanted to backtest the country ETF strategy to see if I could find strong historical simulated performance even if academic research tells us that this is a bad idea. I created a universe of 41 country ETFs.

Ticker Name (EGPT) VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (EIRL) iShares MSCI Ireland Capped ETF (ENZL) iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (EPHE) iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EUSA) iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EWA) iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWC) iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWD) iShares MSCI Sweden Capped ETF (EWG) iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWH) iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWI) iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (EWJ) IShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWK) iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF (EWL) iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (EWM) iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWN) iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWO) iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (EWP) iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (EWQ) iShares MSCI France ETF (EWS) IShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWT) IShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWU) iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWW) iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (EWY) iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWZ) iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EZA) iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (GREK) Global X FTSE Greece 20 ETF (GXC) SPDR Index Shares Funds S&P China E (GXG) Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (IDX) VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (KSA) iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ET (NGE) Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NORW) Global X MSCI Norway ETF (PGAL) Global X FTSE Portugal 20 ETF (PIN) PowerShares India Portfolio ETF (PLND) VanEck Vectors Poland ETF (QAT) iShares Trust - iShares MSCI Qatar (THD) iShares MSCI Thailand Capped ETF (TUR) iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (UAE) iShares Trust - iShares MSCI UAE Ca (VNM) VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Keep in mind that in 1999 I could only track 17 country ETFs.

I then sorted all available country ETFs into 5 portfolio sorts based on their trailing 12 month performance. These portfolios were refreshed once per year. Below is the price performance of these country momentum portfolios since 1999.

Do you see the blue and purple lines at the bottom of the chart? The two worst performing portfolios are the high (purple color) and low (blue color) momentum systems. The low price momentum fund returned less than 11% in over 18 years.

Summary

So where does this leave us? I would not classify Arrow DOGS of the World ETF (DOGS) as a value reversion ETF. I don’t see where they measure value...just price. If the ETF had compared price return to GDP growth, market-cap to total GDP, or change in price versus change in political risk or some other variable, then I could see the case for value. As it is, this is more of a ‘low price momentum’ ETF. Value requires two variables whereas price return only tracks one.

Now on that front, I do not find low price momentum very compelling. Low price momentum is associated with lower returns. What is low tends to go lower. If they wanted to target price reversion, I think they should have analyzed price performance over a very short horizon of one month or less.

Finally, if you do want to try your hand at this low price momentum strategy, why not use the Seeking Alpha country ETF screen and sort country ETFs by the trailing 1-year performance? You could save yourself the additional 0.65% expense ratio with your own World Country Dogs ETF strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.