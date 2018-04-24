JF's Core Biotech Buys #12: Updates And Introducing Our 18th Selection

With the selection of our 18th position, there are only 2 available slots left in the 20 stock model account.

Welcome to the twelfth edition in the series "JF's Core Biotech Buys."



Our model account utilizes a full position size of $5,000 and will hold up to 20 stocks. Trades will be less frequent with cost averages calculated at the day's close when an article is published. Depending on the size of a reader's account, buying or selling in smaller increments may be warranted or as cash flow allows. Regardless, the model account is primarily for referential purposes, so readers can easily follow along.

*New editions will be made available on a weekly basis.

**This series seeks to aid readers with a longer-term focus in building a diversified portfolio in the biotech arena via selection of stocks with multi-year upside potential and limited downside. However, the sector itself is still quite volatile, subject to unique risks (i.e., regulatory change, adverse legislation, loss of patent protection, etc.) and bad news regarding key assets (i.e., regulatory downthumb, disappointing data) could result in larger losses than expected. Readers need to evaluate holdings and ideas discussed here for themselves, weighing the risks in light of their particular risk tolerance and objectives. Blind following is strongly discouraged.

*** As ROTY is my primary focus, I may own only a few of the Core Biotech names at any given time. However, I still seek to provide my thesis and point of view, how I would approach each stock in hopes that it aids readers in making their decisions.

Current Snapshot of Core Biotech Model Account



Two Sentence Thesis/Case for Limited Downside

1. Array BioPharma (ARRY) - Updated results for binimetinib/encorafenib in BRAF positive colorectal cancer and melanoma exceeded expectations using the gold standard of overall survival. The stock is very attractive as an M&A target, and data to date provides a cushion to the current valuation considering large market opportunities being targeted.

2. Hutchison China Meditech (HCM) - The stock offers investors a strong pipeline of differentiated candidates (up to 15 possible Breakthrough Therapy Designations), China exposure (via its sales team of over 3,200 employees and 1,900 medical professionals), validating partnerships and several upcoming catalysts. Downside appears limited due to having several irons in the fire, low cash burn as a result of its prescription drug commercial services segment offsetting clinical costs and quite a few pivotal readouts lined up over the next couple years.

3. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - INGREZZA sales should continue to impress (has a leg up over Teva's (TEVA) Austedo and could do over $2 billion in peak sales), while the market opportunity in Tourette's and opportunity for elagolix appear largely ignored. The stock is also a very attractive M&A target with downside limited by a so far successful INGREZZA launch that appears to be strengthening and a run-up into T-Force GOLD results by year-end.

4. NovoCure (NVCR) - Optune is a revolutionary therapeutic option with blockbuster potential in GBM alone, the launch is going quite well, cash burn is decreasing, and data in additional indications (such as mesothelioma) could drive additional upside. It is my belief that the current valuation is backed up by the market opportunity in GBM, and for this reason (along with news flow in the medium term), I believe downside to be relatively limited.

5. Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Management continues to make the right strategic moves, there's a strong institutional base, ADCETRIS should eventually prove to be a blockbuster, and it has a deep pipeline likely to drive future growth. The recent secondary at $52 indicates a near-term bottom, and the inherent value of ADCETRIS, plus important news flow in the medium term (including tucatinib data in metastatic CRC), leads me to believe downside risk is limited.

6. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) - The $2 billion gene therapy pioneer has over a quarter of its market capitalization in cash, a key ex-US partnership with Novartis (NVS) (can leverage its infrastructure plus adds credibility to LUXTURNA prospects), and pipeline of promising assets with several opportunities to create value in 2018. After a post-ASH meltdown of epic proportions, SPK-8011 and other pipeline programs appear to be written off (perhaps prematurely), the market is in "show me" mode regarding the LUXTURNA launch, and it has a substantial cash position following the ex-US deal (plus priority voucher to monetize).

7. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) - Data for ABO-102 in MPS IIIA appears encouraging to me (decreases in heparan sulfate, neurocognitive benefits), initial data for ABO-101 in MPS IIIB showed early promise, EB-101 in RDEB could see an expedited path to market if the pivotal study yields fruit, and other gene therapy candidates are soon to enter the clinic. The short report (with several dubious claims) appears to have brought shares down to a more palatable level that provides a greater margin of safety, with current programs and its cash position providing a decent downside cushion.

8. Radius Health (RDUS) - The TYMLOS launch continues to progress well (as reflected in sales, insurance coverage and market penetration), the opportunity for abaloparatide-transdermal patch appears underappreciated and elacestrant provides high optionality. As sales and market penetration head north, the company should continue to gain significant visibility, and all three lead assets provide a substantial downside cushion.

9. Galapagos (GLPG) - Partnered assets continue to progress in the clinic, its IPF program offers optionality, efforts in cystic fibrosis to develop a triple combination therapy should not be underestimated and Gilead (GILD)-partnered filgotinib could have peak sales of over $3 billion alone. As for downside cushion, it has a solid cash balance and impressive data to date along with the looming specter of M&A which should keep a healthy premium in the stock.

10. Exelixis (EXEL) - Label expansion and new trial data for cabozantinib and cobimetinib should continue to drive upside, while revenue growth and increased gains in market share have also been encouraging. The stock is quite attractive as an M&A candidate and the post-fourth-quarter earnings dip in share price makes for an interesting entry point.

11. Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) - Revenue growth is impressive on a quarterly and annual basis, its cash position is growing, and several pipeline assets (recorilant, CORT118335, CORT125281) could reach key inflection points in other areas such as oncology and NASH. The stock price plummeted after news of generic competition from Teva, but it has plenty of time to grow Korlym revenues and unlock value in the pipeline.

12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) - GOCOVRI peak sales could exceed $500 million (conservative estimate), and the company has a promising pipeline of assets (including ADS-4101) that could create value. The current depressed valuation comes as a result of a generic filing and approval of Osmotica's Osmolex, with their large cash position (includes funding from HealthCare Royalty Partners and $134 million secondary offering) providing us additional downside cushion.

13. Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) - Heplisav appears to be a superior treatment option as compared to GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Engerix-B with peak sales potential of $500 million, they have a strong cash position and upcoming data for SD-101 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA provides a nice call option (ORR at ASCO last year was 100% in early-stage dose escalation study). It is possible that downside is cushioned by the potential of HEPISLAV-B and prior encouraging data for SD-101.

14. bluebird bio (BLUE) - The company's BCMA CAR-T drug candidate bb2121 remains attractive despite overblown fears on durability (peak sales of $2 billion or more), LentiGlobin has a good shot at success in TDT (Transfusion-Dependent ß-Thalassemia) and SCD (Severe Sickle Cell Disease), and they have a strong cash position. Recent pessimism and the resulting share price decline lead me to believe the valuation is attractive, while management's prior track records are suggestive of continued progress in the clinic in the medium term.

15. Xencor (XNCR) - The firm's antibody platform is quite attractive, they possess a deep pipeline, recently pulled off an upsized financing and received much needed validation in the form of positive data for Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) ALXN1210 (makes use of Xencor's Xtend technology to extend half-life and reduce frequency of dosing). Downside appears limited after the secondary and validation of their technology, while advancement of their pipeline (IgG4-RD phase 3 trial initiation, data from phase 2 study in SLE and phase 1 study in AML) should keep Wall Street interested.

16. Antares Pharma (ATRS) - The company possesses a strong pipeline of drug/device combination product candidates which provide better treatment options in a variety of disease settings - Xyosted could potentially be approved by September and should see significant adoption due to several advantages over current treatments (keep in mind global male hypogonadism market to exceed $3 billion within 10 years). A substantial cushion to downside exists due to strength and positive trends in the core business.

17. Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) - The current $3.75 billion valuation compares favorably to $2 billion peak sales potential of two lead drug candidates, while their solid cash position after the December secondary offering and their deep pipeline provide adequate cushion to the current share price. The targeted oncology theme has been a winner for us in the past couple years and I expect that trend to continue.

18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)- Coming soon.

Performance Since Launch February 5th

+2.81% for Core Biotech Model Account versus -0.77% for IBB and -2.46% for XBI

General Commentary

President Trump´s speech on drug prices was originally scheduled for Thursday, but it has been postponed to a later date. Regardless, when it does occur the speech has the possibility to cause a good deal of volatility in the biotech sector, which should be taken advantage of (along with current weakness) to add to high conviction positions.

Another headline of note has been that Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) has raised its offer for Shire (SHPG) to GBP 47 per share (21 in cash and 26 in new Takeda shares). If this deal goes through, it could provide a boost to the biotech sector and remind Wall Street of the ongoing M&A theme in 2018.

Biogen´s (BIIB) expanded collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to apply the latter´s antisense technology to neurological diseases involved an upfront payment of $1 billion ($625 million purchase of common stock at a 25% premium and $375 million upfront cash payment). Continued deal activity in the biotech sector bodes well.

The model account continues to get closer to our 20 holding limit, and from there the focus will switch to monitoring current positions (and filling them out). Although it´s early, performance continues to compare favorably to that of the IBB and XBI.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Novocure (NVCR)- Mizuho raised their price target to $32 from $28.

Xencor (XNCR)- The company announced intriguing preclinical data on XmAb24306, an IL15/IL15-receptor alpha complex fused to a bispecific XmAb Fc domain (IL15/IL15Rα-Fc) for the treatment of multiple oncology indications. Key findings presented at AACR included sustained peripheral NK and T cell expansion, doses were well-tolerated and the drug candidate´s role as a long-acting CD122 agonist without targeting CD25. The IND filing will be submitted in 2019.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)- The company announced that new data for once-daily Ingrezza is being presented at the AAN (American Academy of Neurology) annual meeting in California April 21st through the 27th. Presentations will highlight the short and long-term effects of Ingrezza on tardive dyskinesia symptoms by body region, long term safety and efficacy data from the KINECT 4 phase 3 open label study and also from RE-KINECT (real-world screening study of patients with possible TD).

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)- The company´s data in beta-thalassemia was highlighted in the Wall Street Journal. Interim data for LentiGlobin to eliminate or reduce chronic blood transfusions in patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia was also published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Interim results showed that a majority of the 22 patients in the two Phase 1/2 studies followed for two years or longer remained free from transfusions. All patients (except one) with a non-beta0/beta0 genotype stopped receiving regular red blood cell transfusions (median time since last transfusion of 27 months). Of 9 patients with beta0/beta0 genotype or similar severity, median transfusion volume decreased by 73 percent and RBC transfusions were stopped in three subjects. Management continues to believe that the refined manufacturing process utilized in pivotal studies will ranslate into improved normalization of total hemoglobin levels across all genotypes.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)- The company announced positive data from EASE LID 2, their two-year phase 3 open-label study of GOCOVRI. The drug was well tolerated and treatment effect on motor complications was maintained for up to two years and observed in all subgroups (including patients switching to GOCOVRI from placebo or amantadine immediate release. Data will be presented at the 22nd International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders (NYSE:MDS) in Hong Kong, China.

Robert Hauser, M.D., MBA, Professor of Neurology, Director, USF Health Byrd Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center, Parkinson Foundation Center of Excellence, had the following remarks to add:

When coupled with the Phase 3 controlled studies, this completed open-label study provides supportive evidence that GOCOVRI was able to provide a treatment effect for up to 100 weeks, without waning of benefit in the majority of patients. These data suggest that further research is warranted to assess whether GOCOVRI could potentially delay the onset or reduce the progression of motor complications.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)- An interesting article came out from The Pudget Sound Business Journal regarding the firm´s expansion and strong year so far.

Galapagos (GLPG)- The company announced that its board of directors created 1,585,000 warrants under new warrant plans for the benefit of employees and directors.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)- The company announced receipt of Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products for gene therapy program ABO-202. The drug candidate is intended for the treatment of subjects with neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, aka Batten Disease, a fatal lysosomal storage disease that primarily affects the nervous system in children.

On April 23rd they announced receipt of the FDA´s RMAT (Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy) designation for ABO-102 for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA). This is a significant positive for the company, as it allows for closer collaboration with the FDA and has the potential to shorten the clinical timeline to obtain regulatory approval.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)- An interesting article appeared in the Philadelphia Business Journal announcing first patients being treated with Luxturna.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)- The company announced that the CDC published the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices' Recommendations for the use of HEPLISAV-B Vaccine Recombinant for adults in the United States in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. This is an important step as its endorsement can open the doors for reimbursement and clients purchasing the product can be assured it will be covered by out of pocket expenses. CEO Eddie Gray´s comment that this development ¨adds confidence in our ability to reach profitability for this product by the end of 2019¨ is encouraging.

Radius Health (RDUS)- Beneficial owner Biotech Growth NV continues to add to its stake, this time scooping up 40,000 shares and bringing its total stake to over 6 million shares.

Actions To Take This Week

Initiate half-size position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS). The stock looks increasingly attractive after the expanded collaboration with Biogen, the company has done well to monetize partnered programs, they´ve proven themselves with the success of assets such as Spinraza, the pipeline is incredibly deep and certain wholly-owned assets provide optionality & the possibility for outsized future returns. One sentence thesis and updates in Catalyst Tracker to follow.

**Again, trades are executed at the closing price on the day the article is published (or Monday's closing price if published on the weekend).

Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech Holdings

The excel spreadsheet that follows contains material events coming up for each stock in the Core Biotech model account. Feel free to private message me with any catalysts you believe should be included:

Catalysts for JF's Core Biotech model account

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, do their own due diligence and invest according to their particular objectives. Stocks discussed here can be replaced or supplemented with selections readers have found from their own research that have similarly promising prospects and limited downside.

Feel free to ask questions as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The goal is to constantly improve our thought processes, challenge each other's investment rationales, and learn from our losers and winners alike. Biotech can be a tricky sector, but by focusing on high-value assets, firms with growing sales/pipelines and valuations that help protect our downside, I'm optimistic that readers should see a growing brokerage account for whatever life goals they have lined up.

