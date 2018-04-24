Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Orexigen's Last Resort, Epizyme's Partial Clinical Hold, Eli Lilly And Incyte's Mixed Advisory Panel Vote

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Orexigen Therapeutics To Sell Itself To Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals For $75 Million

News: Recently, Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX) announced that it would sell its company and assets to Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals for $75 million. That means that should the deal go through Nalpropion will receive Contrave and other assets from Orexigen. There are a few items that must be approved in order for this deal to go through. First, the court must approve the deal. Second, there is an open bidding period. Meaning that, any other potential bidders that are interested in the assets of Orexigen have up until June 21 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time to make their interest known.

Analysis: This was the only play that I saw Orexigen had left. It was continuing to struggle to maintain operations, despite receiving FDA approval for Contrave back in 2014. Contrave ended up being stronger than other obesity drugs on the market. Matter of fact, it was the best selling weight loss brand in the United States with over 2.5 million prescriptions. The problem is that despite the amount of sales, it was still not enough to keep the company afloat. That's because its sales of Contrave were not enough to satisfy its creditors. It really needed sales to ramp up much more, and unfortunately that didn't happen. This move to sell to another company was not that big of a surprise. That's because Orexigen filed for bankruptcy last month. I guess if you had a position in Orexigen this is the best deal that's going to come. Other than that, I don't believe that a competitor will outbid Nalopropion for Orexigen's assets.

FDA Puts Epizyme's Tazemetostat On A Partial Clinical Hold Following Major Adverse Event

News: Recently, Epizyme (EPZM) announced that the FDA had placed a partial clinical hold on the trial treating pediatric patients with genetically defined hematological malignancies and solid tumors using tazemetostat. The reason for the partial clinical hold was because of a pediatric patient that experience secondary T-cell lymphoma due to the drug. Those patients who have not experienced disease progression can continue to be treated with tazemetostat.

Analysis: I believe that in the short-term the stock will tumble. But in truth, the news is not all that bad. The reason why is because this was a partial clinical hold. That means, there was only one pediatric patient that experienced secondary T-cell lymphoma due to taking tazemetostat. Instead, that one patient is being treated for the secondary T-cell lymphoma. However, every other patients can continue to receive tazemetostat with no interruption from the study. I'm highly confident that the partial clinical hold will be lifted. There is an important reason on why I'm making such a claim. That's because tazemetostat has already been used to treat over 750 patients, and this was the first case of secondary T-cell lymphoma. That sways me to believe that this one time event was a major anomaly. Another reason is because in the pediatric study (there are two studies, a pediatric one and an adult study) a higher dose was given compared to the adult study. That is because in some aggressive pediatric cancer patients, the only way to make sure to treat the cancer is to use a more aggressive dose. It is not unorthodox to use a more aggressive dose in pediatric patients due to the severity of the cancer in quesiton (that means it depends on how aggressive the cancer itself has become). For all these reasons, I believe that the partial clinical hold will be lifted. It may take some time to get the hold lifted, but it shouldn't be a major problem. That's why I still believe that Epizyme is a good buy.

Eli Lilly And Incyte Obtain Favorable Vote For Lower Dose Of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug

News: The FDA panel convened on Monday to review Eily Lilly (LLY) and Incyte (INCY) drug baricitinib to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The panel was highly in favor of the 2 mg dose of baricitinib. The vote for this dose in terms of the risk/benefit profile ended up being 10 recommending for approval, and 5 against. On the other hand, the 4 mg dose (higher dose) didn't fare as well. The vote of recommendation for approval of the 4 mg dose of baricitinib was 5 for approval and 10 against.

Analysis: This type of a vote was my biggest fear, when I mentioned about it in my prior Biotech Analysis Central Seeking Alpha article. That's because I noted in that article that the vote would dictate whether or not the FDA would approve baricitinib. Unfortunately, after this vote by the advisory panel it is still not clear what decision the FDA will make. In particular, the panel discussed the same issue that I discussed in the prior article. It was obvious that the 4 mg dose was not going to pass in terms of safety. However, yet again, the biggest concern was that there was not enough evidence of safety for the 2 mg dose of baricitinib. At this point it's a huge toss up on whether or not baricitinib is going to be approved. That's because there are many positives and then many negatives. Right now, it's just a hypothetical guess in determining what the FDA will do in terms of regulatory approval. Had Eli Lilly and Incyte provided more safety data for the 2 mg dose in the application, then I would be inclined to say that the FDA approval would be guaranteed. Unfortunately, the advisory panel's concerns of lack of safety data for the 2 mg dose of baricitinib is well founded. There is no question about the efficacy of the drug. For the efficacy of the 2 mg dose for baricitinib the vote was 14 to 1 in favor of approval. The safety issue is something that the FDA won't take lightly. That's why I believe it is a toss up on whether or not baricitinib will receive FDA approval. In the event that the FDA does approve the drug though, it won't have an easy time on the market anyways. That's because it will have to go up against another JAK inhibitor by Pfizer (PFE) known as Xeljanz.

