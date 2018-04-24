Facebook's Q1: Face-Plant, Or In-Your-Face?

Regulations and fines inevitable for this very crowded trade, just a matter of when and how much.

I admit that it’s comforting to have Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital pig-pile on Facebook (FB) with me in his Sohn Investment Conference presentation, but this social media giant’s Q1 earnings event this Wednesday is obviously a risky one for both of us.

I believe strongly that the reclassification of Facebook as more of a publisher than a mere technology platform is inevitable, and that the ramifications of that reality shift will make FB a laggard if not an outright loser over the next year.

I feel strongly enough about this opinion that I actually bent my own rules about how I use insider data as a first screen to determine what to invest in. Although insider sales at Facebook are huge on a dollar-value basis, our official InsiderInsights Company Rating on FB is merely “Insignificantly Bearish”.

Insiders selling shares into price strength is the most common activity I see on a daily basis, and it's most always a mistake to interpret the behavior as bearish. That’s especially true when the insiders selling chronically do not have predictive track records with their past sales. Looking at the InsiderInsights Scorecards for both Mark Zuckerberg and Cheryl Sandberg, it’s obvious that they have honestly and understandably been diversifying their holdings. They would be much wealthier (on paper, at least) if they had never sold a share.

But nothing goes up forever, and the case against Facebook seemed to be building enough for me to want to act. And I'm staying with my Facebook short into Wednesday’s earnings even though I had a big whiff with my first swing at the stock.

I shorted FB two weeks ago—just before Mark Zuckerberg testified before the U.S. Congress regarding the Cambridge Analytica kerfuffle. I was betting that if he blew his appearance, investors would unfriend the stock quickly. And if he didn’t trip up? I thought it likely that continuing concerns about Facebook’s business model would limit its upside.

Congressional undersight

As we all know now, Mr. Zuckerberg performed extremely well in the center ring of the DC circus. So well, I was actually surprised how well my second assumption of limited upside held up. Since then, the raft of negative-leaning headlines have kept coming, and FB’s upside has indeed hit its head on logical technical resistance at its deteriorating 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Facebook’s Q1 earnings event is the next big test of my bearish thesis, and all us short FB have to acknowledge that a big beat could cause more upside pain. Facebook has not been penalized or regulated to spend more on moderating its content yet, and Q1 can be assumed to have continued benefitting from previous lax privacy policies. Bears can point out that FB’s technical state is now flashing a nascent “death cross”, but this state has also acted as a coiled spring to more upside when fundamentals confirm a bullish, high-growth investment thesis.

We’ve accepted the risk and are staying short: betting that this very crowded trade is still at least as likely to fall on an earnings beat then spoil our fun tugging on Superman’s cape.

For even if Facebook does beat expectations, it seems to me that it could only anger the bereaved more, making governments and individuals alike more likely to try and get a piece of this even fatter calf via lawsuits and penalties.

And the regulations are coming. Maybe not this quarter, but likely by year’s end. Before they even take affect, the expectation of regulatory headwinds could weigh FB down as current owners of the stock—which is just about everyone—see the writing on the wall and “sell the news” of a Q1 earnings beat.

And the survey says...

Such a seemingly contrarian reaction wouldn’t surprise those who compile the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Fund Manager Survey. As explained in a recent Reuters article, part of the survey asks what participants believe to be “the most crowded trade” in world markets. In December, it was long Bitcoin. In January, the most-crowded trade was shorting volatility. We all know what happened to those trades shortly after.

“For February, March and April,” according to the survey, “the most-crowded trade has been ‘Long FAANG + BAT’, a reference to buying and holding the FAANG (Facebook, Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Google’s Alphabet (GOOGL)) and BAT (Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent) groups of technology heavyweight stocks in the United States and China.”

The correlation between the most crowded trades and a reversal of fortunes hasn’t always been so immediate as with Bitcoin and volatility, but it does make one realize that there are more market participants who could potentially leave FB than take a new position in it.

Also, the survey also apparently found that “64% of investors said they would move to underweight on the [tech]’ sector if anti-trust, tax and privacy regulations ratcheted up.” Given my belief that such actions are inevitable as it relates specifically to Facebook, that’s another comfort to my bearish stance.

I'm further interested to hear the answer to questions on Facebook’s Q1 conference call arising from a recent assertion by a Cambridge Analytica researcher that “Tens of thousands of other apps did the same thing” as Cambridge. Any confirmation from management of that accusation would seem to open the door to magnitudes of monetary penalties that will only be limited by the imaginations of politicians and lawyers.

Delta risk

Before I get verbally gored by bulls on this short call, let me acknowledge that FB is not overpriced based on the earnings growth trajectory it has shown in the past, and will likely show in Q1. But we've all made great money in growth stocks, and we all also know (or should by now) that it's not as much about the growth itself at this point in a growth-stock's run as it is about the change in expectations of the growth.

Bulls have to ask themselves: what is it about recent events that have made you expect Facebook's growth expectations to increase in coming quarters? Will just meeting current expectations be enough to spur and sustain another leg up for FB? And can you at least admit that the odds of downward revisions in Facebook's estimates have increased to a point where they are uncomfortably high?

Sure, FB could break out in after-hours trading on Wednesday. This is an odds game and I'm no hater. I'm net long by far this market expecting global GDP growth to make my insider-approved energy, biotech, and other stocks moving higher.

I've set a mental stop at around $180 for this short call, which would give me a 15% loss from my entry point. I expect to survive if I'm wrong on this call.

Less sure is if I can survive the hate from FB lovers!

Disclosure: I am/we are short FB.

