Keeping Up With Chinese GDP Growth

The big question in China always comes back to the rapid pace of growth. First quarter growth in China came in positive and generally more robust than expectations. We are less worried about a potential broader slowdown than the market at large but do see a number of factors to watch closely and take out of major first quarter China data releases.

There are signs of some slowing in the broader economy but we do not believe these concerns are yet dominating policy initiatives. For instance, the recent RRR cut was driven more by bank fundamentals and policy lending than macroeconomic growth concerns. While there is downward pressure given the slowing credit impulse, we do not yet see strong broad downward pressure in the broader Chinese macroeconomy. We see the slowing of total credit that happened in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 as likely causing real pressure in key sectors. GDP growth in China has been strongly correlated with various measures of credit growth and this time is no different. Given the typical six month pass through lag, we do not expect to see real pressure until Q3 of 2018. A continued source of pressure in China remains the near effective balancing of the current account via net exports. In fact in Q1, net exports from China actually subtracted 0.6% from GDP growth. While there are reasons to be skeptical of that number, for the past few years, and when considering an aggregated time horizon, net exports are hovering around zero. The reason this matters is that Chinese economic growth remains built upon capital accumulation. With a falling savings rate and net exports hovering around zero, this is going to place increasing pressure on GDP growth. We are forecasting that nominal GDP will fall by 1.5-1.8% in 2018 given the slowdown in commodity price inputs. At current debt growth rates, this still implies net debt to GDP increasing at a faster rate from 2017. Though there are always debate about the veracity of Chinese GDP data, of which we have been a leading skeptic, it is entirely fair to say all evidence points to general robustness of real economic activity in China. While we could always argue or percentage points, we do believe that economic activity is generally robust.

Chinese economic growth remains strong but the slowing of credit growth is something to watch as there is evidence the long touted and long ignored deleveraging campaign might actually have teeth this time around.

