Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Synthetic Loses Designation, Sage Files NDA , Alnylam Gets Positive Opinion From EMA

Synthetic Biologics Establishes Phase 3 Plan, Has Breakthrough Therapy Designation Status Pulled

News: Recently, Synthetic Biologics (SYN) announced it reached an agreement for a phase 3 trial based on its discussions with the FDA. However, it was noted that the FDA did not want to grant breakthrough therapy designation for the company's drug SYN-004. The reason why the FDA removed breakthrough therapy designation from the company was because of something that was noticed in the drug arm. The FDA was pondering why those treated in the drug arm had experienced a higher rate of death in the phase 2b study.

Analysis: The death imbalance, and how it was determined is kind of what Synthetic could have improved upon. That's because the FDA had to base its decision of breakthrough therapy designation based on limited safety data that was submitted by the company. Had Synthetic Biologics had more safety data to support breakthrough therapy designation, it's quite possible it could have persuaded the FDA to grant the designation. I would be bullish on Synthetic if management had been more rigorous on how it handled this issue. As soon as the phase 3 program was revealed, it was shown that the phase 3 trial is not set to start until the 2nd half of 2019. I would get behind the company if it had plans to start its phase 3 in 2018. However a phase 3 that won't start till the end of the following year, and safety issues for SYN-004 means I can't get behind the company at this time. It may eventually be successful, but it will have to prove itself with respect to its clinical programs to garner an investment. It would be best to avoid this name at this time.

Sage Therapeutics Files For FDA Approval For Postpartum Depression Drug

News: Recently, it was announced that Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) had filed its New Drug Application (NDA) for its intravenous drug brexanolone to treat patients with postpartum depression (NYSE:PPD). The truth is that PPD affects about 10% to 20% of women who give birth in the United States every year. The NDA was filed due to positive data from two phase 3 studies that proved IV brexanolone to be superior over placebo. The primary endpoint for both studies was to observe that IV brexanolone could significantly reduce depression scores in patients compared to placebo after 60 hours.

Analysis: This news is highly welcomed and I believe that Sage Therapeutics has a good shot at FDA approval. That's because two positive phase 3 studies make a strong case for approval. The drawback is that there were a smaller group of patients for each study, totaling 226 patients between both studies. I don't believe that the FDA will heavily penalize Sage for this. I think that it has proven the efficacy necessary for approval. The only drawback is that if the FDA approves the drug, it will be tough to commercialize it. That's because brexanolone requires a 60 hour IV infusion. There is a concern that in order for the drug to make it big on the market, there will have to be an IV home infusion kit. This way the patient does not have to have such a long period of IV infusion at a hospital. Considering that I believe it will obtain FDA approval, I am stating that this is a buy right now.

Alnylam Obtains Recommendation Of Orphan Drug Status In Europe For Second Generation Drug

News: Recently, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) announced that it had obtained recommendation of Orphan Drug Designation from the European Committee for its second generation ALN-TTRsc02 drug. This second generation drug is being used to treat patients with ATTR amyloidosis. Now that ALN-TTRsc02 has been recommended for Orphan status it is highly plausible that the EMA will grand it that designation.

Analysis: Alnylam is in good shape with respect to its ATTR amyloidosis program. That's because ALN-TTRsc02 is its second generation product for this program. It's first generation drug patisiran is gearing up for FDA approval later this year. The PDUFA date for patisiran in treating patients with ATTR amyloidosis is set for August 11, 2018. Honestly, I'm bullish on Alnlyam. Especially, because of the upcoming PDUFA date for patisiran. That's because the FDA has done something that I believe is a major positive for Alnlylam. It has chosen not to hold an FDA advisory committee. This is a little shocking to me only because this will be the first RNAi (RNA interference) drug ever up for FDA approval. However, this doesn't take away from the fact that the FDA is not requiring an FDA advisory panel. For that reason, and based on efficacy seen to date Alnylam has a very good chance for FDA approval. Even then, its second generation product ALN-TTRsc02 is gearing up to start a phase 3 trial soon. In addition, this second-generation drug has an advantage over patisiran. That advantage being that it can be given as a subcutaneously administered drug. On top of that, this drug can be given to patients quarterly providing better compliance. Based on all this information, Alnylam is a strong buy.

