Rounds Report: Eleven Train Took Off While Improved FDA Policy Favors Infectious Disease Innovators

Trading Analytics

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 23, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s assess the overall market performance. It is seemingly that investors started the week with a sense of uncertainty. Notably, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down by $0.17 (-0.16%) at $104.79. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.87 lower at $88.6 (for -0.98% losses). Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.





Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

In terms of specific equity, Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) topped our list. Accordingly, the shares exchanged hands $0.18 (9.4%) higher at $2.09. In focusing on the innovation and launch of advanced medicines to manage various cancers, Eleven is brewing a novel medicinal platform coined Targeted Protein Therapeutics (“TPTs”) to power various franchises (as shown in figure 2).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Eleven)

Underlying the science of Eleven is TPT, an antibody (to zone in on cancer cells) that is linked a cytotoxic payload protein (for a localized tumor eradication). The lead molecule (Vicium) is currently being investigated in the phase 3 (VISTA) trial for NMIBC, which will post topline results in a matter of months. If the upcoming binary event turns out positive, it can catapult the stocks by several folds due to its small size. Conversely, the shares can tumble over 80% in case of a negative reporting.

Despite the promising upcoming binary, we are most interested in the firm’s long-term prospects. And, we elucidated that the combinations of Vicinium with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, Imfinzi is the crown jewel of the pipeline. It has a robust chance of delivering strong clinical outcomes to give the stock a significant boost. And, it’s also not far from the truth that Eleven can get acquired by AstraZeneca (if the future data development turns out favorably as we prognosticated).

Bioscience Catalysts

On April 20, 2018, the FDA announced the authorization of the first test to identify a pathogen called Candida auris (C. auris) that, in and of itself, causes serious infections in hospitalized patients. As an unprecedented approval, the agency enabled Bruker Daltonik GmbH to market the BRUKER MALDI Biotyper CA system for C. auris (without having to undergo additional regulatory hurdles. Leveraging the science of mass spectrometer, the BRUKER MALDI Biotyper had already been approved to identify 333 species group, covering 424 clinically relevant bacteria and yeast species. Commenting on the highly promising development, Donal St. Pierre (acting director of the office of in vitro diagnostics and radiological health), enthused,

Although mass spectrometry technology has been a powerful scientific tool since the 1980s, it is only within that the last five years that it has been effectively used for the identification of microbiological organisms and is now a widely recognized standard of practice for clinical laboratories. The FDA has confidence in this technology and recognizes the need to rapidly address outbreaks both for C. auris and for other pathogenic microorganisms to help protect Americans through the recognition and identification of emerging infectious pathogens.

The aforementioned catalyst is important, because first and foremost it underlies the tireless due diligence by the FDA (in protecting the health of Americans). Secondly, it signifies the increasing emphasis on tackling antibiotic-resistance. Consequently, the industry tailwinds will unlock further values for infectious disease innovators.

Final Remarks

In all, there are substantial promises in the bioscience sector despite a weak trading on Monday. Notable biosciences that we featured include Eleven, Achaogen, Melinta, and Paratek. If the upcoming binary event turns out positive, Eleven can make a lot of money for traders in a matter of months. Conversely, it can cause significant capital depreciation in case that the catalyst fails. In addition, the improving FDA policy serves as the industry tailwind to strengthen the underlying fundamentals of stellar developers such as Achaogen, Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT), as well as Paratek Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTK).

