Startek To Merge With Aegis: A Truly Compelling Combination

Starting in 2019, NewCo's revenue base could nearly double over the next 6-8 years with Amazon alone; positioned for growth rates in the mid- to high-single digits.

NewCo to be large enough to become a major force in its industry, while positioned to deliver solid revenue growth rates among the highest of its U.S.-based peers.

Deal Structure

Startek (NYSE:SRT) to issue 20.6 million shares to Aegis shareholders in exchange for all of Aegis's outstanding shares.

Startek to issue an additional 0.833 million shares in exchange for $10 million in cash investments into the combined entity at a $12/share valuation. Management confirmed that the $12/share represents a premium to the stock price before the announcement reflecting what both parties believe the value of the combined company should at least be going forward.

Total number of shares of 21.4 million to be issued to Aegis shareholders plus 17.4 million in estimated diluted share count (including vested, in-the-money stock options) held by Startek shareholders at the time of the merger would result in a total combined share count of 38.8 million.

Startek shareholders would own 17.4/38.8 = 44.8% of NewCo, while Aegis shareholders would own 21.4/38.8 = 55.2% of NewCo; thereby relinquishing control to Aegis shareholders.

It is important to point out that, in order to achieve a tax-efficient combination with the ability to maintain the use of valuable, accumulated NOLs, Startek is deemed the acquiring entity despite giving up control. Despite the fact that NOL carryforwards are restricted in use against future U.S.-based taxable income only, and that there would also be an annual use limitation due to the change in control (IRC Section 382), NewCo should be able to utilize these NOLs as the U.S. operations become more profitable and as the annual limitations decrease after the 5-year period that begins on the change in control date.

Deal Valuation

Given that this is an all-stock merger and somewhat complex deal, the valuation basis is not as straightforward. Mr. Chad Carlson's comments during the earnings call describing the deal lead us to believe that Startek's valuation was probably based on what its forward 2018 AEBITDA potential is, plus a growth premium related to the Amazon Warrant Transaction (NASDAQ:AMZN) that closed two months before. Given that Aegis produced a very healthy 9.8% AEBITDA margin for 2017, it would be prudent to assume that its valuation was probably based on the AEBITDA achieved during the past 12 months. Working backwards while making a few simple assumptions, we can get an approximation of the EV/AEBITDA multiple used to reach the agreed enterprise value for each company.

Let's start with what we know, followed by some reasonable assumptions:

SRT stock price for the last few days of trading prior to the merger announcement ranged between $10.50 and $11.20, with the average being about $10.80/share. The total number of NewCo shares to be outstanding post-transaction of 38,833,333 multiplied by the $10.80/share average stock price gives us a market capitalization of around $420 million at the time the deal was struck. Aegis shareholders' agreed 55.2% ownership of NewCo results in a market capitalization of approximately $232 million for Aegis (55.2% of $420 million in combined market cap). As mentioned on slide 6 of the Startek + Aegis Transaction Overview presentation, Aegis's targeted closing Net Debt is estimated to be $150 million, resulting in an Enterprise Value of about $380 million. Based on that EV and the AEBITDA Aegis achieved for 2017 of $38 million, as disclosed on the same slide, we can reasonably deduct that the deal was structured using a 10x EV/AEBITDA multiple. Also mentioned on slide 6 is the targeted closing Net Debt of $181 million for the NewCo post-transaction. The NewCo market cap of $420 million plus its estimated Net Debt of $181 million results in an EV of around $600 million for NewCo. Based on the 10x EV/AEBITDA multiple we reasonably deducted was used to structure the deal, we can conclude the parties agreed on a $60 million pro forma 2018 AEBITDA target to base the NewCo's enterprise value. Knowing that Aegis would contribute about $38 million of that $60 million pro forma 2018 AEBITDA target, Startek would be estimated to contribute the $22 million balance. Based on the challenges Startek is facing as articulated during the last earnings call and as they continue to ramp recent business wins including Amazon-related business, the $22 million in AEBITDA for 2018 seems very plausible to me (I had previously expected them to reach $34 million in AEBITDA for 2018). Now watch how this all comes full circle. Multiplying Startek shareholder's 44.8% ownership of NewCo times the $420 million in combined market cap (as shown in point 2 and 3 above) yields $188 million for Startek's market cap. Also mentioned on slide 6 is the targeted closing Net Debt for Startek of $28 million, resulting in an EV of around $216 million. Using Startek's plausible 2018 AEBITDA contribution of around $22 million, the result is an EV/AEBITDA multiple of around 10x used to value Startek shareholders' equity position and ownership in the combined entity.

Startek's publicly traded peers: Sykes International (NASDAQ:SYKE), Convergys (NYSE:CVG) and TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) trade at EV/AEBITDA multiples ranging from 6.8x to 8.8x expected 2018 AEBITDA, based on expected AEBITDA margins ranging from 10% to 13% (see table below). So this merger deal, struck for Startek shareholders at a much higher than industry average EV/AEBITDA multiple of around 10x estimated 2018 AEBITDA despite lower than industry average AEBITDA margins estimated in the 6-7% range due to revenue challenges in the near term, certainly represents a significant strategic transaction premium for shareholders that also fairly rewards the Amazon relationship, in my view. The management team truly deserves a lot of credit for working out the conditions that made this transaction possible.

What makes the Startek/Aegis merger a compelling combination?

For Startek shareholders:

Probably the most important reason is the virtual elimination of revenue concentration risk with essentially no client overlap and no client with over 10% of revenue. Judging from management's comments during the earnings call, and despite their significant efforts to reduce client/vertical concentration over the last few years, this risk is once again impacting Startek's progress given the apparent disruption happening in the wireless industry. All of their U.S.-based industry peers mentioned some type of impact from the telecom arena, which may be a sign of saturation and high penetration rates in North America.

Despite the company's recent success in winning new business at a record pace and landing a significant, strategic relationship with Amazon, Startek is facing the challenge of existing revenues dropping faster than it can ramp new business won. High-grading efforts, client delays, lower-than-expected volumes in wireless and a tight U.S. labor market are some of the challenges that are impacting revenues in the near term, thereby making the timing of this deal absolutely critical for shareholders.

The opportunity to own a truly global footprint with access to global growth markets. Startek serves a number of global clients, including Amazon, that will now have access to pan-Asian markets given Aegis's unparalleled footprint in India and also its presence in Malaysia and Australia; and to Middle East markets with its presence in Saudi Arabia. The immediate impact will be the ability to increase global business with existing clients and the opening of more doors into potential larger clients, which will undoubtedly lead to higher revenue growth.

For Aegis shareholders:

Aegis also has clients that have needs from markets to which they will gain access through Startek's footprint. More specifically, Australian clients looking for daytime service out of the Philippines or overnight service out of the U.S. This will inevitably lead to an expanded service offering for Aegis's existing global clients, while at the same time, resulting in higher capacity utilization rates in Startek's sites and increasing gross margins... a win-win.

Aegis will also gain Startek's industry-leading IT and operating platforms which will undoubtedly lead to the adoption of best practices, including customer engagement methodologies (Ideal Dialogue), across the global organization.

Amazon. Make no mistake about it, Startek's ability to land a strategic relationship with Amazon was definitely an added enhancement to this combination. For instance, it is no secret that India is a very exciting growth market for Amazon. Having over 20 sites in India, Aegis's shareholders will benefit greatly from this relationship.

Note: Management confirmed that, during negotiations with Amazon, they obviously had to disclose the ongoing conversations with Aegis. Pursuant to a clause in the Warrant Transaction Agreement, as disclosed in the 8-K filed on January 24, 2018, the Amazon warrants would fully and automatically vest following a Change in Control event; however, a carve-out was agreed upon specifically for this merger transaction with Aegis. Amazon retains the ability to acquire up to 4 million shares of the combined entity (with the option to own just under 10% of NewCo if the warrant was fully exercised) as annual revenue benchmarks are achieved over the next 8 years.

Given Aegis's AEBITDA margins of close to 10% achieved during 2017, we can fairly assume that it is running pretty close to optimal operating performance. Combining with Startek, Aegis will get immediate revenue growth at very healthy margins, while enhancing its global footprint; which, in turn, would translate into significant scale and operating leverage, allowing for important AEBITDA growth resulting from the higher revenue base and the cost saving synergies. As mentioned on slide 6 of the above-referenced presentation, it expects to achieve $30 million in AEBITDA improvement from this combination by 2020.

Faster revenue and AEBITDA growth is something Aegis's shareholders desperately need in order to improve their net debt leverage profile. Based on the targeted closing Net Debt of $150 million and the AEBITDA of $38 million achieved in 2017, Aegis's net debt leverage stands at almost 4x, deeming the company pretty highly levered. The combination with Startek would immediately bring the net debt leverage down to 3x, assuming it can achieve that $60 million in 2018 pro forma AEBITDA - still on the high side, but enough improvement to provide the NewCo the ability to refinance its total debt at probably better terms given the lower leverage and the higher revenue growth rate expectation with a reasonable degree of certainty given the Amazon transaction.

NewCo management structure

Although no announcement has been made about the management team composition, I would not be surprised if Mr. Carlson does not retain the CEO title. Disappointed yes, but not surprised, simply because Startek relinquishes control with the merger - and, let's face it, Aegis's management has proven to be pretty effective, judging from the operating performance achieved last year.

However, I do hope that Mr. Carlson and members of his management team do stay on within their respective and appropriate capacities to see this through. Let's not forget that he is a major shareholder of Startek, and, more importantly, Chad and his team have transformed this company. Saying that Chad squeezed lemonade out of lemons is an understatement considering the crummy hand he was dealt when he took over the reins almost 7 years ago. Navigating the company through undesirable facility lease agreements, undesirable site locations, extreme client concentration, operating and IT platforms transformations, developing of cutting-edge dialogue processes to enhance customer experience and entry into new and higher-margin verticals, to culminate in an organization deemed of Amazon's desire to strategically partner with. A truly amazing feat and deserving of my endless respect and admiration.

To put it simply, if Aegis does not see and appreciate the talent and skill that Mr. Carlson and his team bring to the equation with the relationship building approach and processes that landed Amazon and other global clients and large brands despite their clear size disadvantage, then I, for one, would question their ability to recognize talent, value, character and determination - all of the qualities needed to run a successful organization.

Current stock valuation

If we can accept the premise I lay out above that the merger was struck at a strategic transaction premium with an EV/AEBITDA multiple of 10x, then the stock action post announcement can be reasonably explained. In my view, the market is simply bringing the value back into alignment with valuations currently afforded to Startek's U.S.-based industry peers, while considering what the pro forma 2018 NewCo would look like. A transition from a strategic transaction premium valuation to a market-based valuation, if you will.

The chart below clearly tells the story:

U.S.-based Peer Valuation Chart for 2018 2019 Company CVG TTEC SYKE SRT/AEGIS SRT/AEGIS Expected Revenue Growth Rate -7% 4% 7% 4% 5% to 8% Expected AEBITDA Margin 12.5% 13% 10% 8.5% 9% Current EV / AEBITDA Multiple 7.3 8.8 6.8 9.4 7.9 Expected Net Debt Leverage 0.2 1.3 0 3.0 2.4

(Source: Each company's issued earnings guidance and author's calculations and estimates of expected net debt and enterprise value)

As the table above clearly shows, even at the current valuation of $9.72, Startek stock (reflecting NewCo's pro forma 2018 financial position) still trades at a premium to its peers for 2018 despite a similar expected average revenue growth rate and a lower AEBITDA margin profile. Moreover, given the elevated pro forma 2018 AEBITDA estimated net debt leverage of 3x and the usual risks associated with mergers in general, the current price may be considered overvalued in the near term.

Although Startek will see an impact, in my view, on its near-term results due to the revenue challenges mentioned during the company's earnings call, the future opportunity here for shareholders is pretty clear after the merger is complete and after these challenges are in the rear-view mirror.

Focus should be on 2019 and beyond

The future value creation is centered around the unique footprint and diversification this combination will achieve. After an eternity of having a business concentrated in U.S. operations, in the telecom/media vertical, and with a still-high single-client concentration since the company became public, Startek shareholders will now hold a truly global asset with exposure to many global growth markets and with a truly diverse client and revenue base resulting in an enormously lower risk profile. All of this, combined with a strategic relationship alignment with Amazon (one of the most exciting, global growth companies), should cause investors to wonder how long will it take to get this combined business to deliver significantly higher AEBITDA over the next 2-3 years and what that performance would do to the stock value during that time frame.

As shown under the 2019 column above, the valuation comes more into alignment with the market average as the NewCo begins to demonstrate a successful integration, the realistic pursuit of a mid- to high-single digit revenue growth rate, and the realization of increased AEBITDA through cost savings and revenue growth used to reduce net debt and hopefully bring down the net debt leverage to a healthier 2x AEBITDA or under.

As the proxy process gets underway, I would expect the company to release more information regarding its strategy and expectations for the combined entity. I believe Startek's management team, with the two recently announced strategic transactions with Amazon and Aegis, has forcefully addressed the need for geographic, revenue and client diversification that will undoubtedly take the company to the next level and allow shareholders to finally fully benefit from the operating potential clearly in hand but still yet to be realized.

Although the information contained herein has been obtained from sources that Omar A. Samalot believes to be reliable, he does not guarantee its accuracy and such information may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates included herein constitute his judgment as of this date and are subject to change without notice. This report is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security. He, or persons involved in the preparation of this report, may from time to time have long or short positions in these securities, and may buy or sell these securities.

Copyright © Omar A. Samalot, 2018

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Omar A. Samalot is an independent financial analyst and owns SRT shares as of the date of this report; but has reduced his position since January 2018 based on recent price appreciation, news, announcements, and his own analysis. The content of this report cannot be copied or distributed without the author’s written consent.