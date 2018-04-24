Ctrip's International Expansion Adds Another Booster

We expect more solid growth to return to the company later in the year.

But we argue that this is still a very well-managed company, benefiting from powerful tailwinds and strong platform economics.

Ctrip, the giant online Chinese travel platform, is going through a soft patch, in part the consequence of one-off factors.

We argued half a year ago that Ctrip (CTRP) was plagued by some temporary issues but that underneath those temporary problems is a very well-placed platform which is very well-managed. This is what we wrote at the time:

Here is one of the mysteries of investing. You have a company, Ctrip [NASDAQ:CTRP], that is growing at roughly a 40% clip, dominates its market, is based in China, where its industry is still in a relatively early phase of development, yet the shares have been stagnant for quite some time

Has anything changed? Well, not the share price:

That's exactly $4 or almost 10% lower than when we wrote about the company half a year ago. What's more, the shares seem to have broken out downwards from its recent trading range.

One of the reasons for that disappointing performance was a slight Q4 revenue and earnings miss. There also seems to be a bit of a revenue growth deceleration, while revenues in the year as a whole increased by 39%, this slowed to 26% in Q4.

CTRP Revenue data by YCharts

As it happens, Q1 guidance for revenue growth (9-11%) is substantially softer than even the Q4 quarter and really low for Ctrip historically. One does have to realize that the much higher headline growth figures historically were often produced (at least to a substantial degree) by acquisitions.

The low growth is also somewhat odd in relation to the strong expansion internationally (see below). What's behind that?

Optimizing the ticket booking process after regulation made bundling (which was a fast-growing revenue category, albeit from a small basis) more difficult.

A PR incident with its child care center.

Both reasons, especially the second should result in temporary setbacks, not a lasting effect on company growth and management already sees some recovery. It's also committed to its 30% CAGR GMV growth until 2020 and management sees no reason to adjust that despite these short-term headwinds.

In principle, buying these shares should be close to a no-brainer:

There are big tailwinds from the growth of the Chinese economy in general.

There is an even bigger tailwind from the growth of the Chinese tourism industry in particular.

There is the move online, with platform economics kicking in where Ctrip has become the dominant platform, producing increasing returns and near endless opportunities to add products, services and features, making the platform a one-stop shop increasing its value and stickiness.

With increasing incomes also come increasing outbound traffic, which Ctrip leverages to establish itself internationally (see below).

Global tourism is also a growth industry, management expects tourism to become one of the largest contributors to global GDP growth.

For instance, on the platform economics the opportunities are near endless as the company can add features, products and services. This is already working, as cohort analysis shows, from the Q4CC:

As indicated in our cohort analysis, the first batch of users we acquired in 2012 on average made about 5 orders per year. This same batch in 2017 increased their orders to nearly 20 orders per year. Moreover, we have seen strong cross-selling trends between product lines. For example, about 20% of newly acquired air ticketing customers make at least 1 purchase in hotel reservation for each of the following years. The corresponding cross-selling rate between air and train is even higher at about 30%.

International expansion

Ctrip uses the increasing wealth of Chinese consumers as a starting point, as this led to rapid growth in outbound ticket sales.

Non-China-related flight ticket volume for the fourth quarter continue to grow rapidly, accounting for 1/3 of total international tickets already.

Ctrip acquired Skyscanner, the successful Scottish flight metasearch company. Ctrip helped develop a direct booking engine for Skyscanner, and the results are already very good, increasing Ctrip's own conversion on Skyscanner by over 50%.

International revenue (including China outbound travel) and Skyscanner already account for over 20% of Ctrip's revenue and Skyscanner's direct booking revenue of this quarter almost doubled.

More impressive still, the international part (Chinese destinations not involved) has already risen to one-third of international revenues after having started just two years ago.

The company also launched Trip.com for the rest of Asia, and it is already growing fast, growing at triple-digit rate in air ticketing volume. This is another platform that benefited from synergies from the Skyscanner acquisition and platform economics, adding a host of features like car rental and railway services.

There is of course plenty of room to grow, and management aims pretty high (Q4CC):

we aim to grow Ctrip's international business to 40% to 50% of our total group revenue in the next five years.

But there is still room for expansion in China itself:

The Chinese tourism industry is itself still growing nicely.

The company is only good for 10% of Chinese travel spending, and according to management it is winning market share.

Ctrip is moving into lower-tier cities with a O2O (offline-to-online) strategy, enlisting scores of agencies serving those not yet comfortable with online business and functioning as marketing outlets at the same time. This year alone it added more than 1000 of these stores and have more than 6500 already.

The platform itself provides at least three ways for added income, adding products, services and partners, improving cross-selling through AI, each of which improves the value proposition of the platform and its stickiness.

On the secret sauce of its competitive advantage (Q4CC):

Over 90% of our customer increase are in search within 20 seconds. This is why we are recognized in almost all prominent awards in this field, such as Golden Headset, Golden Voice, China's Best Customer Service Center award, et cetera.

A combination of customer facing positions (more than half of all employees) and platform strength in general, and AI applications in particular seem to be responsible for this.

Margins

CTRP Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Gross margin has already improved substantially from 78% Q4 last year to 83% in Q4 2017 on efficiency gains, most notably by introducing AI technologies in the service center.

Non-GAAP operating margin was actually considerably stronger (due to share-based compensation); 18% versus 11% for the GAAP figure (according to the earnings PR, we have no idea why the YChart above gives 8%, perhaps it has to do with currency translation).

Non-GAAP operating margin will fall back to 12-13% in Q1 though, because of the headwinds of slower revenue growth in the quarter. However, management still believes that non-GAAP operating margin can rise further, to 20-30% in the next 1-2 years. Margins are holding up pretty well despite the headwinds.

The quarter saw $61.5M in share-based compensation, which is 6.2% of (net) revenue.

The company has cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB48.1 billion or $7B, but it also has $5B in long-term debt.

Risk

We can see a couple of risks:

Competition

Investment

Investors have always worried about competition for Ctrip, which is good for about 10% of Chinese total travel spending. Most recently the worries center on platforms like Meituan (backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)) moving into travel.

Management argues that there is room for competition and that Ctrip is still gaining market share, especially in lower-tier cities and internationally.

Valuation

CTRP P/E Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The shares are still not cheap, but for a platform like this you can expect a steep valuation. Analysts expect an EPS of $1.16 this year, rising to $1.75 in 2019, giving the shares a multiple of 25.

Conclusion

We understand that investors are a little spooked by that 9-11% revenue growth guidance in Q1, but this is a very well-managed company benefiting from powerful platform economics and tailwinds from a growing industry. We expect growth will pick up later in the year and we also expect the shares to recover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CTRP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.