Cypress 3.0 Is Working Very Well

We think the good times will last for another 18 months at least before the first clouds might appear, like increasing CapEx needs.

It is also still increasing capacity utilization at its Fab 25, increasing gross margins.

The company is benefiting from a number of positives, like the IoT market taking off, increasing electronic content in cars, a USB-C explosion, and very strong memory prices.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) traditionally was a memory producer (for instance of NOR Flash) but the company has transformed itself in a program called Cypress 3.0.

The transformation was powered by the acquisition of Spansion and Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) IoT business in 2015, and pivoted the company towards faster growing markets like IoT (internet of things) and automotive.

CY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The 2015 acquisitions provided the company with a revenue boost but performance took a considerable hit. However, that now seems to be back on track. Indeed, 2017 has been a good year for the company on many metrics:

The improvement over time is really quite notable:

CY Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The 116% increase in free cash flow last year gives the company ample firepower to deleverage and finance share buybacks and its dividend. Indeed, that's what happened as the company paid down $143M in debt just in Q4. Debt now stands at $1.1B.

The shares also yield a substantial 2.70% dividend at these prices, which is fairly uncommon for tech companies.

IoT

Their IoT business did extremely well, growing at 47% in 2017, although guidance for this year is a much more modest 17% growth. And of course much (65%) of this is consumer demand driven and therefore seasonal with Q2 and Q3 being the strong seasons.

We have a feeling that the 17% growth projection is fairly modest, given the proliferation of products with connectivity, stuff like the smart home and wearables are really taking off.

The company is winning here because of their fixation on low power, combined with high throughput, from Q4CC:

That goes all the way down across our memories and you mention F-RAM, which is a great think. Stay tuned, there will be more and more announcements of our low power play both in memory and the microcontrollers, coming up over the next couple of quarters both from a customer, but also from a product capability side. So that's our positioning there is low power.

One of their capabilities here is their AC Wi-Fi, and especially the mesh network where they combine Wi-Fi 802.11ac with low power Bluetooth, what they call BLE mesh network. The big advantage of that is (Q4CC):

Now the reason you're going to see that shift from ZigBee to BLE is because BLE is an already existing infrastructure. I made the comment. You have a BLE portal in your pocket, it's your phone. You don't need another hub. You don't need another translator from the consumer products to a ZigBee Mesh network.

The mesh solution has already increased to half of the revenue in wireless IoT. And some of the consumer stuff will move into industrial and automotive, according to management

Automotive

This market is much less seasonal compared to the consumer IoT stuff, and the company has very good visibility due to their design wins. The big tailwind here is that electronic content per vehicle is moving up.

In Q4, it was already $7-$8 per vehicle, up from $6-$7 a couple of years ago. But to assess the opportunities one could take for instance the following:

We're already at the $79 of content in a 7 Series BMW that's based on 2017 model.

And even that $79 will keep on increasing, according to management. Now, perhaps not all vehicles will migrate to the level of electronics content of such a high-end car, but the average will steadily increase, there is little doubt about that. Here is management again:

Our addressable content inclusive of the Wi-Fi and all the connectivity that I highlighted today, it's about $120 per car

That doesn't mean that they will get there, let alone with each and every car they sell into, but it does illustrate the amount of room they have to run here.

One of the big winners here is their BLE mesh network product (Q4CC):

On the Wi-Fi side, specifically the RSVB, the 802.11ac RSVB is specifically for automotive. It's the only product in existence that is able to do that in an automotive environment, both technical, and of course, the harsh environment. As more and more connected cars and more and more streaming and media happen in the car, the more you're going to see that penetration. We're engaged with eight out of the top eight OEMs already. You're going to see some exciting announcements coming up over the next couple of quarters, but that's very well positioned because it solves a very important problem, which is the connectivity within the vehicle.

Margins

CY Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The non-GAAP gross margin was 47.9%, which is actually very good, and it's mostly due to their own efforts (Q4CC):

with roughly two-thirds of the gross margin improvement coming from our cost initiatives and we were able to accelerate that and deliver upside gross margins this quarter.

And management thinks this can actually continue, although Q1 will see some drop due to seasonality, especially on the consumer side (which is 65% of their IoT business).

The share count is still creeping upwards as cash has been used for deleveraging, not for buybacks, at least not recently.

But management argues that with leverage down to 2.3, use of additional free cash flow is flexible and can be used either for buybacks or some strategic acquisition, when the occasion presents itself.

Risk

Memory prices softening

USB-C commodification

Fab utilization has little room left

Their memory sales are still in secular decline of roughly 2%-5% a year, but the last couple of years they benefited from very good memory pricing so that decline is actually arrested, at least for now.

Pricing isn't immediately under threat, especially as the company has now tied up 70% of memory sales in long-term contracts, these good times could still ease at one point.

Management still sees the market as being supply constrained in 2018 and these contracts run from 18 months to four years, that should also ease more immediate worries.

USB-C is proliferating, here is management:

We had about 14 different products on display all with USB-C. None of them were even a phone. That gives you the multi-year franchise that I keep talking about as far as we're just getting started in the ecosystem that will keep growing.

Cypress is the market leader with a 38% market share. But this brings the risk of commodification and price and margin erosion. But perhaps the worries are overblown here as USB-C is starting to appear in places where you might not immediately expect it, like automotive.

And not just single ports, multiple ones and Cypress is doing very well with design wins in 8 of the top 8 OEMs and more to come. This is also something that is going to play out over a longer term:

The other one for Type-C, that still in design in. You've got to think about one to two years before you get that in the market. So we're not in that window yet. We have the design in already. We're in design activity with the OEMs going through the Tier 1, but that's going to be more lagging than the 802.11ac, which started design and 2016.

So this looks like a wave that the company will be riding for some time to come, and it's just 5% of company revenue (and expected to remain there, roughly).

Then there is the issue of rising fab utilization, which reached 81 in Q4, the benefits of which do not seem to have much space to run further.

CapEx is really at a very low point, and given the rising utilization rate, the company will be forced to engage in more spending here at some point in the not so distant future. However, we have to point out that management doesn't seem to think this is anywhere near imminent (from Q4CC):

So as we go forward we think about our CapEx really being about 3% of revenue and look back over the last couple years at kind of where we've been so it's keeping at that level. Most of our CapEx is our maintenance CapEx we're not investing a lot of capacity. A couple spots here and there but it's really maintained what we have so that's why we can want to very low CapEx model.

So perhaps we're unduly gloomy here.

Valuation

CY EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

EV/S has been creeping up for a while and the 2.8 multiple isn't all that cheap. Analysts expect an EPS of $1.22 this year, rising to $1.42 in 2019, these are non-GAAP figures of course.

Conclusion

We think the company is set to continue a healthy growth as it is successfully executing its Cypress 3.0 transformation. The shares have further to run in our opinion but the sky isn't entirely cloud-free.

With their Fab 25 at 81% of capacity, there is still room to expand that further, which has two immediate benefits in rising gross margins and low CapEx.

But that really substantial advantage will run out at some point, although we guess it's still a good 18-24 months off, and in the meantime, the company is set to amass more copious amounts of free cash flow.

