Illogical Pricing In Convertible CEFs

Author's note: Data from the article are current as of March 7, 2018.

What are convertible bonds?

A convertible security is a hybrid instrument of a bond (or preferred stock) and the underlying stock of the issuer. Convertible bonds pay out regular fixed coupon payments and a principal repayment on maturity with an additional option to convert to equity, contingent on specific future events.



A convertible bond generally behaves like a corporate bond with a call option on the underlying equity. Because of the call option, convertible bonds generally yield less than an equivalent "vanilla" bond. When the option to convert is heavily in the money, a convertible bond behaves more like the equity . On the other hand, when the option to convert is heavily out of the money, a convertible bond behaves more similarly to a vanilla bond. Furthermore, convertible bonds are senior to equities in a company’s debt structure, so a convertible bond retains its bond-like characteristics if an originator were to default.



In summary, convertible bonds have investment characteristics of both fixed income securities and equity, with the potential advantage of equity market participation with limited downside exposure.

(Source: Putnam Securities)

Readers interested in convertible bonds can visit the following links from Ernst & Young ("Convertible Bonds") and Putnam Securities ("White Paper: Holding the middle ground with convertible securities").

Outperforming Bancroft Fund (BCV) is currently undervalued



I was trawling through the CEF database today and saw Bancroft Fund (BCV), a Gabelli convertibles fund, trading at a deep discount of -14.13% and a 1-year z-score of -3.3, indicating that it is extremely undervalued relative to its recent history.

My enthusiasm was somewhat dampened however when I checked BCV's 5-year premium/discount history. It turns out that BCV has always traded at a wide discount over its last 5 years, with a 5-year average of discount of -13.53%.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The next question to ask was does BCV consistently deserve such a wide discount? I checked the historical NAV performance of BCV versus the three other convertibles CEFs in CEFConnect's database, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF), Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK) and Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund II (AGC), and found that BCV was the best performer out of all time frames (1, 3, 5 and 10-year). ECF, another Gabelli fund, is in second place while AVK and AGC trail distantly behind.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Part of the difference in performance may be due to the fact that not all of the "convertibles" CEFs are 100% invested in convertibles. In fact, only BCV is 100% invested in convertible securities. ECF has 22% in common stocks. AVK has 42% in high-yield bonds and 8% in stocks, while AGC has 44% in high-yield bonds and 9% in stocks. Given the strong performance of the U.S. stock markets over the last decade, it is not surprising that the funds with higher convertible bond exposure have done better.



As far as I can tell, BCV is the only "pure-play" convertibles CEF out there (someone please correct me if I'm wrong!).

The yield of BCV (and also ECF) is a bit on the low side, at under 5%, which could probably explain why this CEF is not very popular with investors. The quarterly distribution schedule doesn't help much either. Regardless, BCV appears currently underpriced relative to the other three "convertible" CEFs and may be a good choice for investors interested in convertible bond exposure.



Ticker Fund

Yield Discount z-score Leverage Baseline expense Coverage

(BCV) Bancroft Fund 4.66% -14.13% -3.3 19.63% 1.30% 25%

(ECF) Ellsworth Growth and Income 4.85% -12.78% -1.6 18.00% 1.04% 13%

(AVK) Advent Claymore Conv & Income 9.06% -10.50% -1.3 39.07% 1.14% 49%

(AGC) Advent Claymore Cnvt Secs&Inc 9.74% -10.37% -1.3 40.91% 2.09% 38%



(Source: CEFConnect)

The five-year total return price chart of the four "convertible" CEFs are shown below. The outperformance of BCV and ECF versus the other two CEFs is obvious.

On a NAV basis (stripping out the effect of distributions), we can see that only BCV and ECF have been able to grow their NAV over the past 5 years, while AVK and AGC's NAV have fallen.



On the basis of their superior performances, BCV and ECF should really be trading at narrower discounts than AVK and AGC, rather than the other way around. Not only that, but the fact that BCV and ECF have more equity-like exposure (given their higher convertible bond allocation) should also demand a higher valuation as well, given that in the broader universe, equity CEFs are now currently trading with an overall narrower discount than fixed income CEFs, as discussed in the most recent Chemist's CEF Report.



Remember CEF investors, don't just look at the yield! BCV and ECF have lower yield than the other two convertible CEFs but anyone selecting BCV or ECF five years ago would have ended up with more money in their brokerage account compared to the other two CEFs, in spite of their lower yield. I can't predict how they will perform going forward, of course, but the odds will be stacked in your favor with BCV which is trading at the widest discount and lowest z-score of the group.

One risk to be aware of when choosing BCV or ECF over AVK or AGC is that the former are more concentrated into convertible bonds and equities, while the latter have more high-yield bond exposure. If high-yield bonds outperform convertible bonds and equities going forward, then one would expect AVK and AGC to also outperform BCV and ECF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.