Small Cap Dividend Spotlight: Office Depot

Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) stock continues to plunge, and it's easy to see why. Stores have been closing at a rapid rate over the past couple of years, and comparable store sales have also seen deterioration. Office Depot is a good example of the difficult retail environment caused by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other online retailers. With that being said, I see a number of reasons why the stock is now cheaply valued and why it's worth opening up a small position:

Office Depot completed the acquisition of CompuCom in 2017, which adds ~$1.1 billion in sales. This acquisition helps the company achieve its strategy of growing its base of recurring business services revenue. An annual dividend yield of 4.93% that's well-supported by free cash flow. My conservative discounted cash flow model shows 56% upside potential. The company expects to return to earnings growth in 2019, so there's light at the end of the tunnel.

Office Depot's Operations

Office Depot has two primary divisions, a retail division and a business solutions division. In 2017, retail division sales decreased (11%) from $5.6 billion to $4.96 billion. This sales decline was due to store closures, a (5%) reduction in comparable store sales, and also the fact that 2016 was a 53-week calendar year. The (5%) decrease in comparable store sales was a result of lower store traffic, lower transaction counts, and lower average order values. In 2017, the business solutions division declined (5%) from $5.4 billion to $5.1 billion. This decline was attributed to ongoing competitive pressures, customer losses, and some cannibalization to sales that are now recorded as retail sales. Looking back at 2015 and 2016, the reasons are basically the same for sales reductions (i.e., store closures, lower comparable sales, etc.). With that being said, Office Depot has focused on driving cost savings and has been able to recognize profits and positive free cash flow over the last two fiscal years.

The company's balance sheet is in decent shape. $1.8 billion in debt versus an enterprise value of $2.34 billion is a bit high, but I still see this as manageable. As a percentage of revenue, debt is less than 20%. Office Depot also expects to produce plenty of excess free cash flow (after payment of the dividend) and should be able to work its debt levels down if it chooses to do so.

2014 increase in revenue is a result of the merger with Office Max.

Figures in all the tables presented are from Office Depot's annual reports.

2017 debt increase is a result of the CompuCom acquisition.

Majority of opened stores in 2013 were a result of the Office Max merger.

Office Depot Dividend Analysis

Office Depot started its dividend in 2016, but the annual yield is already at 4.93%. This has been more a result of a collapsing stock price. The good news is I see this dividend as being safe for the foreseeable future. Office Depot's payout ratio was only 16% in 2017, and should be around the same level for 2018 if the company hits its exceptions (more details on this below). The annual payment is also only $53 million, which is small relative to the company's current cash balance of $662 million.

Office Depot's 2018 Expectations

2018 will continue being a transition year for Office Depot. The company will continue focusing on service offerings given the deterioration in normal retail sales. However, sales from growth initiatives are not expected to completely mitigate the negative impacts from lower store volumes and prior store closures. Altogether, Office Depot has the following expectations for 2018:

Sales of $10.6 billion

Adjusted Operating Income of $350 million

Adjusted EPS of $0.30/share

Free Cash Flow of $325 million

Capital Expenditures of $175 million

Free cash flow is the silver lining here. A focus on driving cost synergies, working capital efficiencies, and higher-margin services revenue means strong cash flow. There's also light at the end of the tunnel in terms of earnings growth. According to Office Depot:

We remain intensely focused on profitably growing Office Depot with a deliberate shift to a more services oriented revenue base while continuing to generate strong free cash flow. We recognize that 2018 is a year of transition and that investments are required to advance our Company’s multi-year transformation. However, as we look to 2019 and beyond, I expect that 2018 will be our pivot year as the actions we have already taken, coupled with the additional initiatives and investments we have planned this year, should allow us to grow year-over-year profitability in 2019."

Discounted Cash Flow Model

The good news is that Office Depot is a bargain in terms of free cash flow. I've taken a few very conservative assumptions in the model below that shows 56% upside potential. First, I only assume $200 million in free cash flow, which is significantly less than what the company expects during 2018 (i.e., $325 million). Looking at its historical performance, free cash flow has not been consistent, and there will continue to be pressure from sales deterioration, so it was necessary to be conservative there. Second, I assume a beta of 1.5x given additional risk for a stock like this. This significantly increases the required rate of return for the model. Last, I've assumed a long-term growth rate of only 0.5% given the ongoing sales pressure.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow $200 million.

"r" is the required rate of return, and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

If I make the assumptions a little more aggressive and assume $300 million in free cash flow, a beta of 1.25x, and a long-term growth rate of 1.5%, the stock would instead show 200% upside potential. These assumptions are not that unreasonable, and a projected stock price of $6.48 is within Office Depot's 3-year historical range.

Conclusion

Office Depot is still in the midst of a transition period. The retail sector is struggling, but the good thing about this company is that it has a technology business services vertical it can invest in and build around. This is a luxury that many retailers don't have, and it has a good chance of saving Office Depot in the future. These investments and a continued focus on streamlining operating costs are expected to put the company back to profit growth in 2019. In the meantime, free cash flow is expected to remain strong, which supports a large dividend. This stock is definitely a high-risk, high-reward play, but valuation multiples are cheap even at current performance levels. Office Depot has a Forward P/E of 5.74x, a Price/Sales multiple of 0.12x, and an EV/FCF multiple of 8.5x (multiples provided by Yahoo Finance and YCharts). Now is a good time to begin opening up a small position in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.