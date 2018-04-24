How Did The Picks Made By Hedge Fund Rock Stars In 2017 Turn Out?

Barron's is out with the results of the stock picks offered by hedge fund rock stars at last year's Sohn conference. The average return on 10 long picks was 5.4%. And the average return on 2 short picks was 23.8%. Here are the details.

Long picks

By way of comparison, an investor who simply bought the SPY ETF and held it for the full year would have made 13.7%. So much for being a rock star stock picker, eh?

Average return on 2 short picks was 23.8%.

Short picks

Very few retail investors have the skill, temperament, or financial resources to short individual companies. In this case, such an investor either shorted both stocks and made 23.8%, or shorted one of the stocks and either made 56.4% or lost 8.8%. Shorting is highly risky, to state the obvious.

The Sohn conference

These picks were made at the annual Sohn conference in New York one year ago. Attendees paid $5,000 each to be there. The attention paid to the picks from these hedge fund superstars is off the chain. Some in the audience entered trades on their laptops as the speaker was laying out his or her case. It's a feeding frenzy for CNBC and other financial media outlets, as well as Barron's, the Wall Street Journal, and other prominent publications.

My takeaway

There are hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of amateur stock pickers out there. The hopes and aspirations of one day becoming the head of a well-known and successful hedge fund must be at least part of the reason they take the risk that comes with the territory. If these rock stars who earned a spot as a speaker at the Sohn conference can only manage a 5.4% return in a market that offers a 13.7% return with 80% less risk, then all those wannabe stock jockeys must ask themselves one question: What is their edge in the game of picking stocks?

They surely don't have an information edge, or a computing power edge, or a networking edge. So, what makes them think they can do better than the so-called best-of-the-best stock pickers?

In my opinion, it all comes down to a serial run of good luck. Some amateurs do lots of homework and make thoughtful decisions about which stocks to buy. But if they are to make money over the long term, they must also be lucky. A serial run of good luck means that they hit enough home runs over a span of a few years so that they covered their losses and made an outsized net gain.

Can it be done? Of course it can. Can it be done purely by hard work, skill, and diligence? I don't think so. The asymmetry of information and resources between professionals and amateurs is just too wide for an amateur to put up consistently good numbers over time. Even the rock stars can't do that.