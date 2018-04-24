Ocean Rig Pushes Santorini Into 2019

Ocean Rig Santorini

Ocean Rig (ORIG) has just revealed that it reached an agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries regarding the postponement of the Ocean Rig Santorini delivery. The rig, which was scheduled to be delivered in June 2018, is not set to be delivered on September 30, 2019, but the delivery date may be brought forward at the option of the company. Importantly, Ocean Rig stated that the remaining yard installments of $372 million will mostly be financed by $360 million of non-recourse seller’s credit that matures in June of 2013.

Currently, Ocean Rig has two newbuild drillships waiting for delivery - Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete. The Crete was scheduled to be delivered in January 2019, but it is obvious that it will be postponed just like Santorini. Even with the help of the seller’s credit (which is non-recourse, making it safe for the company), Ocean Rig cannot take the rig as jobs are scarce. At the same time, the company cannot walk away from Santorini and Crete as they are an important part of its value proposition. With many drillships in cold stacked mode (and who knows how much it will cost to bring them back after years without a job), Ocean Rig needs newbuilds that will be able to compete for work when the ultra-deepwater segment finally rebounds.

In its comments regarding the deal, Ocean Rig stated that “[…] With oil prices increasing to above $70 per barrel, the agreed terms provide substantial optionality and leverage to a market that is expected to be improving when the rig delivers”. Unfortunately, the actual data does not yet show an increase in contract activity. We have already seen fleet status reports from Rowan (RDC) (here), Noble Corp. (NE) (here) and Transocean (RIG) (here) and they do not show a flurry of new contracts. There may be a number of reasons for this, including drillers holding off to see better rates, but without factual evidence of the ultra-deepwater recovery, Ocean Rig’s stock will struggle to catch a serious bid.

Recent Ocean Rig’s efforts, which include a $100 million prepayment under the credit facility and a $150 million buyback authorization, look like an attempt to increase the share price. This is logical as current Ocean Rig shareholders are former creditors and, most likely, they don’t dream of being strategic investors in the company and would like to get out of their unfortunate investment at a better price. However, while major drillers’ shares are enjoying upside together with oil prices, Ocean Rig's shares remain stagnant. In my opinion, the main reason for this is the lack of ultra-deepwater recovery evidence. Without such evidence, the market bets on major players (in addition, their shares are significantly more liquid than Ocean Rig’s shares). I doubt that the delivery postponement deal will be able to help the stock in the near term.

At the same time, the company seems to have a good contact with the yard and will likely try to take delivery of Santorini by the end of 2019 if higher oil prices finally improve the ultra-deepwater market. Ocean Rig's shares are definitely worth watching if you believe that 1) oil prices will stay above $70 and 2) this will lead to an ultra-deepwater market recovery. Ocean Rig’s position and contract coverage is much weaker in comparison with fellow floater players like Transocean or Diamond Offshore (DO), which means that a big improvement in the market will disproportionately benefit Ocean Rig's shares as they are currently lagging the market. That said, I won’t expect such action in the near term. At this point, Ocean Rig's shares are no more than a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.