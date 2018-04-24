The Strengthening Case To Sell The Oils

In this article, I summarize the above points and propose fundamental and technical reasons that crude oil's price, and oil-related equities, have more risk than reward.

After the price rallied, value remained from oil-related equities, as they could (and did) play catch-up with other cyclicals.

Crude oil has more than doubled since its 2016 low, a time when I was turning bullish on it, having been bearish since 2014 when it was high-priced.

Introduction

There are now several different threads of evidence that argue for oil prices to at least stabilize and more likely engage on a downtrend rather than an uptrend. Since I focus not on futures trading, which I have never done, and rather on conventional stocks and bonds, a simple stock market proxy for the oil and gas sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), a large ETF with over an $18 B market cap.

In a sense, I am talking my book here in that I am more exposed to cash and fixed income than to oil prices; but to the extent that oil is a proxy for economic growth, I do own a number of cyclical stocks. Thus I think of this article not so much as advocacy for my point of view but rather one of simply commenting on a topic that is both of direct investing interest to many readers and is of at least indirect interest to all of us.

Before briefly running through the main reasons to be more bearish than bullish on oil here, a brief summary of some major calls I have made on energy ends by teeing up a key point made in the body of the article.

DoctoRx on energy, 2013-17: from bullish to bearish to bargain-hunting to bargain-hunting, pro-cyclical bull

I began contributing to Seeking Alpha in early 2013. One of my themes was the shale revolution, and Helmerich & Payne (HP) was the topic of more than one bullish article and long position early on. Later in 2013, an energy and shale play, Trinity Industries (TRN), was a 70+% winner in only half a year, from October 2013 into early spring. At that point, HP was also up about 60% since my first article on it in March 2013, and soon I was so negative on oil prices that even after they crashed into the $65/barrel range in October, I contributed a bearish article warning of more downside risk.

However, as one of a seemingly small number of investors who were unsurprised by oil's continuing crash, I began over time looking to the upside, and at the end of December, I pointed out that there was now real upside to the price and to a number of stocks. A reason for this is relevant today: that in the futures market, forward prices just a couple of years out for West Texas Intermediate crude were much higher than spot, which had reached the $30s (see next section for current situation). This call worked out fine. Oil bottomed and helped lead industrials to a fresh bull market.

That covers the first three of the phases mentioned in the title of this section.

The final one, pro-cyclical bull, came last September, with A Fresh Look At Oil Stocks, written over the Labor Day holiday. I was bullish on oil stocks as they were depressed, but the industrial economy was surging globally and many/most industrial stocks were trading high in sync. The specific stocks I spoke highly of were, with percent price change from then to last Friday's close:

XLE: up 15%

iShares US Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ): up 18%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP): up 27%

Dril-Quip (DRQ): up 18%

HP: up 68%.

At the time of writing, I was long HP, XOP and DRQ; now I have taken profits on all except DRQ.

So - very possibly it's just luck - but in the past 5 years, I've been pretty much right on the twists and turns of the oil market and oil stocks. Here goes my reasoning for yet another shift in view, from pro-cyclical bull to more bearish than not.

WTI crude is in severe backwardation

The CME provides the pricing structure of WTI crude via traded, or at least priced, futures contracts all the way into 2027 (above link). In December 2015 and for months thereafter, as crude worked its way into the high $20 and then recovered to nearly $70 now, the out years, say 2017 and later, were much higher in price. That told me to turn more bullish and ignore the voices calling for oil to stay in the $20s.

After all, both the speculators and commercial hedgers are "smart money." With clear agreement between speculators and producers that crude prices were unduly depressed, I was able to mentally begin to go long oil. More important to me was that the prolonged period of low oil prices and very low interest rates were allowing the general economy to recharge.

Now we have much more of the reverse. Here are some futures prices for WTI crude per barrel as of Monday morning, each for the month of June:

2018 (front month): $67.41

2019: $61.40

2020: $56.61

2021: $53.86

2022: $51.92

2026: $51.62.

This extreme drop in the price of crude is the opposite of the late 2015/2016 period. As was the case then, the price of individual stocks or ETFs is not predicted by this pricing curve, but I trust it directionally for crude itself.

A key implication of oil's backwardation

The futures market is saying that the current price of crude oil is not sustainable, not even close. If we take that logic to one extreme, we can ask, what current price of oil would fit with $52/barrel oil 8 years from now?

That gets into discount rates. I propose a relatively low 5%. So the question is, what current price of oil is implied by a $52 price in 8 years? The answer:

$35.

There are many ways to think of price. This one is interesting. Mr. Market is saying that while general growth and inflation will proceed apace, in order for the commodity itself to provide a moderate positive return on an 8-year time frame, its proper price now would not be $67 or so, it would be about $35.

Hmmm...

I think that since equities are long-lived assets, investors who are long energy stocks may wish to think about the implications of this to the value of crude oil their companies control.

In the next section, I propose a few reasons why Mr. Market thinks this way.

Two possible reasons why crude is so expensive now and "cheap" in the 2020s

To briefly step on my own message, many think that "price is truth." In that case, finding reasons is both misguided and unnecessary. But as a fundamentalist, I will suggest some ideas, again briefly to keep this article easy to read.

OPEC/Russia: maybe the "centre cannot hold"

Per the Yeats poem, perhaps "anarchy is [to be] loosed upon the world" of oil.

If Libya gets its act together, Iran keeps pumping, Canada grows its shale oil production big-time, Venezuela gets back in the game, etc., the OPEC/Russia alliance may fall apart and all parties "go for it."

Technology is bringing down break-evens

Just last month, Bloomberg did a piece that surprised me:

There is much more in the article. The bottom line is that finding costs for both shale (onshore) and offshore crude oil are getting less expensive. Also, it appears that shale oil production is growing to grow strongly in Canada, and then very possibly in Argentina, then perhaps Russia and China.

Moving along, and not trying to be comprehensive, let's get to the elephant/gorilla/whale in the room.

Renewables move toward center stage

A quiet, "non-barking dog" of the Trump administration has been the lack of major adverse proposals regarding alternative energy. This is consistent with the first Reagan term, when a successful "drill, baby, drill" energy policy was implemented. Both policies, those of Reagan and Trump, promote energy abundance, environmental considerations not playing any special role. But renewables then and now were and are being allowed to continue apace.

A difference then is that there were no lithium-ion batteries, and the semiconductor and materials fields did not allow very good solar cells to be produced. Similarly, wind turbines are vastly better now than then. Plus, as late as 1985, when the Saudis crushed the price of oil and thus snuffed out the renewable energy movement for many years, there was still some residual "global cooling" thinking, not global warming. Therefore, I think that the renewables movement, supplemented by battery storage technologies moving down the cost curve, is going to be a permanent part of the landscape.

Moreover, increasingly the renewables movement is merging with the deflationary high tech field, which would tend to almost guarantee ongoing, significant cost declines - usually apparent in nominal dollars, not just in inflation-adjusted money.

Once one gets away from both transient issues with the price of oil such as OPEC/Russia and secular points such as improvements in the cost of extracting crude from inside the earth, increasingly it appears that the Sun, wind, and other energy sources will join with cheaper and better battery storage to permanently make the Oil Age fade into history, just as oil put the coal industry into a long term decline.

The coal analogy also applies here. We are talking about the crude oil industry hanging around indefinitely. But the thrill is gone.

Before summing up with comments on oil patch investing, a comment on the technicals is in order.

Speculators again maximally bullish, may again be a contrarian 'sell' signal; other commodities do not confirm oil's move

First point: Producer hedging is at extreme levels, indicating that this very smart money wants to sell its production forward, mostly in the near-term months. Here is a weekly chart of WTI crude from FINVIZ. The bottom panel shows producer (commercial hedgers) net positioning as the green line, with the red and blue lines representing large and small speculators, respectively:

For a longer-term view, click on the link and then click "M" on the top right; this is the "W" mid-range view. The pattern is similar to that of 2013, when oil "broke out" in price, speculators piled in, producers increased their hedging; and the top was suddenly in. A reprise of that, at lower prices but with even greater positioning divergence between specs and hedgers, occurred in 2014 just before the true crash.

Since then, the time to buy oil and oil stocks has been when the hedgers were not hedging much (probably because speculators were not very willing to go long due to fear): those periods represented the actual bottoms in price. Now we see the opposite, which has been a bearish signal for crude going back before this chart begins (click on "M" to see, i.e., the 2011 pattern).

Second point: A good bull market in a commodity is matched by other commodities. Think of the entire 1966-80 bull period for hard assets. Basically, everything rose, and tended to rise together. In the latest oil run-up, gold (GLD), silver (SLV), copper (JJC), and many other commodities have just sat there.

This is consistent with the premise that oil has been A) playing catch-up and B) its run has been in large part engineered by OPEC/Russia.

A final negative: the Fed

Don't fight the Fed, don't fight the Fed, don't fight the Fed.

To be clear: don't fight the Fed.

Being long and strong crude oil after it has doubled is fighting the Fed.

Summary, with thoughts on energy stocks

Taking the above points in reverse order, with minor additional comments, the thesis here is that crude oil prices are approximately as overpriced as they were too cheap by late 2015 into 2016. Catalysts to bring them down in nominal terms (probably) and real terms (probably; and the key thesis of this article) include:

the Fed "taking the punch bowl away," aka tightening

no confirmation from other key commodity prices

too much bullishness from speculators/too much eagerness to hedge from producers

the Age of Renewables getting underway

technological advances that lower the cost of finding oil and gas

a potentially faltering set of alliances, both of OPEC with Russia and of OPEC itself

the shape of the futures curve, with crude oil in one sense priced for delivery in 2026 as if it might be $35 right now (a guesstimate, to be sure).

Given the array of trading and fundamental issues for crude oil here, my general sense would be not to own the stocks, whether of refiners, producers or drillers. That said, DRQ is so rich with cash that I own some, but I have otherwise left the sector completely. Shareholders can do very well with commodity-related stocks either from volume gains or price gains. With crude oil, I believe that there are risks of lower volumes being used and at lower prices. So, who needs to have much exposure to the sector here? (Obviously, many people have long-term capital gains, so I'm not addressing that class of people who have tax reasons not to sell.)

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Monday after, WTI crude $68.18 on the futures board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.