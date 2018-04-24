Moats React To Continued Global Volatility

For the Month Ending March 31, 2018

Performance Overview

The volatility and sell-off experienced across markets in February continued to some degree in March, with varying impact on moat companies. International moats, as represented by the Morningstar® Global ex-US Moat Focus IndexSM (MGEUMFUN, or "International Moat Index"), led the MSCI All Country World Index ex-USA again in March (-1.35% vs. -1.76%, respectively). The U.S.-oriented Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus IndexSM (MWMFTR, or "U.S. Moat Index") lagged the broad U.S. market as represented by the S&P 500®Index (-3.49% vs. -2.54%, respectively).

International Moats: Utilities' Time to Shine

There were several bright spots among moat-rated companies in the International Moat Index in March. Driven by ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:XNGSY) (2688 HK, +15.91%), Gas Natural SDG SA (OTCPK:GASNY) (GAS SM, +3.92%), and China Resources Gas Group Ltd. (OTCPK:CGASY) (1193 HK, +2.92%), utilities was the top contributing sector to the index despite its relatively small weighting. Medical technology firm Elekta AB (OTCPK:EKTAY) (EKTAB SS, +16.06%) was the top performer in the index, following strong third quarter results that point to a continued recovery for the firm.

Despite these strong performers, the International Moat Index could not escape March's deteriorating market conditions. Financials was the top detracting sector from index performance, with Australia bank Westpac Banking Corp. (NYSE:WBK) (WBC AU, -10.08%) leading the sector's underwhelming performance. Westpac, Australia's oldest bank, continued to trade at a discount to Morningstar's fair value estimate at month-end.

MGM China Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:MCHVY) (2282 HK, -12.40%) also struggled in March following a long-term run-up in the major Macau gaming companies since late 2016. Interestingly, Morningstar now views these companies as near or over fair value. At the index's first quarter review in late March, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., Elekta AB, and MGM China Holdings Ltd. were removed from the index.

U.S. Domestic Moats: Two Is a Crowd

Healthcare was once again the culprit driving the U.S. Moat Index's weak performance. The sector has been overweight in the index since early 2016 and has experienced multiple swings in performance as several headline-worthy events unfolded. Remarks by President Trump, innovative private healthcare announcements, and the attempted repeal of the Affordable Care Act have all impacted the sector since early 2016.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO US, -29.61%) inflicted its last bit of damage on the U.S. Moat Index prior to exiting the index at the March review as a result of its moat rating downgrade. L Brands (LB US, -22.54%), another volatile index constituent in recent months, continues to face near-term headwinds, resulting in a fair value estimate reduction in mid-April by Morningstar analysts.

Morningstar does still believe in L Brands' long-term moat rating but is continuing to monitor its store's growth plans, namely Victoria's Secret. Excluding the two aforementioned worst performers, the index performed more in-line with the broad U.S. market.

