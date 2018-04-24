In Case Einhorn Is Right About Assured Guaranty

I also present two ways longs can hedge in the event Einhorn ends up being right.

Assured Guaranty was presented as a long idea by Seeking Alpha contributor Eoghan O'Connor Byrne earlier this month, but now David Einhorn has announced he's short the stock.

Ira Sohn Conference Live Tweeting David Einhorn's Short Call (via Twitter)

Einhorn Versus O'Connor Byrne

Assured Guaranty (AGO) was presented as a long idea by Seeking Alpha contributor Eoghan O'Connor Byrne earlier this month, and was just presented as a short idea at the Ira Sohn Conference Monday by hedge fund manager David Einhorn. I present a couple of ways bullish longs can hedge it if they're concerned Einhorn might be right. First, a quick caution about jumping on an investment guru's bandwagon, and look at my system's take on AGO.

Beware Of The Bandwagon

If your first reaction in seeing Einhorn and O'Connor Byrne on different sides of a trade is to side with the famous investor Einhorn, consider assessing both of their arguments first. Sometimes Seeking Alpha contributors are right and famous hedge fund managers aren't. One example that comes to mind is an article of mine from a couple of years ago ("Einhorn Shorted Amazon - You Shouldn't"), in which I noted that Amazon (AMZN) was Portfolio Armor's top name at the time, and suggested readers consider buying it, provided they hedged in accordance with their risk tolerance. You can probably guess how Amazon has done since I wrote that article, but if not, here's the chart from YCharts.

There was a dip shortly after I wrote that article, as you can see in the chart above. I wrote a follow-up article then encouraging investors to stay the course. That said, Assured Guaranty obviously isn't Amazon. Let's see what Portfolio Armor's take on Assured Guaranty is now.

Portfolio Armor's Take On Assured Guaranty

My assumption, before looking it up, was that my AGO would fail my site's two screens to avoid bad investments. To my surprise, that wasn't the case, as you can see in the screen capture from my site's admin panel below.

The first screen is simply for the mean of the most recent 6-month return (the short-term return) and the average 6-month return over the last 10 years (the long-term return) to be positive. AGO passes that, albeit barely, with a mean of 1.0836%.

The second screen is a gauge of options market sentiment, to see if it's possible to hedge AGO against a >9% decline over the next several months with an optimal, or least expensive, collar capped at 1.0836%. It is, which is why that figure appears again under the "w/Cap Drop" column.

An additional surprise for me was that AGO passes the "AHP" test, which means it was also hedgeable against a >9% decline with optimal puts. That's fairly rare: Only about 20% of the securities that pass both of Portfolio Armor's initial two screens can be hedged this way, and the ones that pass it tend to have returns 37% higher than the ones that don't. So AGO's potential return got boosted by 37% in the "w/AHP" column.

Adding Downside Protection To AGO

Let's assume you're long 1,000 shares of AGO and are unwilling to risk a decline greater than 20% over the next several months. Here are two ways of hedging it (screen captures below are via the next version of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 1,000 shares of AGO against a >20% decline by late October.

As you can see above, the cost here was $960, or 2.67%, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 11%, this was the optimal collar to hedge against the same >20% decline over the same time frame.

The main difference with this hedge is that the cost of the put leg was more than offset by the income of $1,110, or 3.09% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $130 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Based on the ~1.5% potential return Portfolio Armor calculates for AGO now, I wouldn't want to own it here, but the results of the AHP test suggest options market participants were sanguine about its downside risk as of Monday's close. Of course, Einhorn's presentation was after the close, so it will be interesting to see if that holds on Tuesday.

If you want to check, I've made the Portfolio Armor iPhone app free to download. Just enter "AGO" in the ticker symbol field, 100 in the "Shares Owned" field, and 9% in the "Threshold" field and tap "Done." If you get one, it passed again. If you get an error message saying no optimal puts were available, that may suggest options market participants have reconsidered after Einhorn's presentation.

To see the most recent performance figures for my Marketplace service, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.