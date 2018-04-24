Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (04/13/18)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of April 13, 2018.

EIA reported a crude draw of 1.0M barrels for the week. As predicted, imports fell back to their average of 7.9M bpd, and exports climbed higher by 544K bpd, also closer to their averages in the past few months. Given where LLS/Brent spreads are (still above $4/barrel), we anticipate export levels to remain healthy. Refinery utilization for the week dipped slightly by 1.1% and is still above average for this time of year, not surprising given current refinery spreads, and speaks to the tight products market.

Gasoline inventories decreased by 2.97M barrels and distillates also declined by 3.1M barrels for the week.

Overall, total crude and products decreased by a large 10.6M barrels for the week. Here’s our updated chart for total US crude and products.

As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

The inflection is beginning. We’ve recently updated our oil thesis, and what’s interesting to note is that we typically write our quarterly updates before the quarter-ends to avoid the mad scramble of throwing things together.

Since writing the letter, oil prices began inflecting in the early weeks of April, due largely to the significant inventory draws. We’re 1 week shy of May, and we’re about to vault into heavy demand season. Although oil equities continue to lag oil prices, we anticipate this will also be short-lived as another month or two of oil price inflection will draw out even the hardest of skeptics. Underperforming will do that to you.

Look, we are ardent bulls today not because of some consistency or confirmation bias (we hope), but because that’s what the data tells us. If anything, we’re a bit concerned that the inventory drawdowns are happening too fast because we think oil inventories are actually tighter than what it appears (as new infrastructure/midstream assets mean more of the inventory cannot be commercialized), and demand is running higher than even our estimates. Now in the next few weeks, the SPR will likely begin drawing (because of pre-planned sales), so we expect about 7M barrels of crude to hit the commercial market shortly. Nevertheless, this is a one-time sale for 2018, and we continue to advocate staying the course so that we can ride the wave of liquidity that’s about to come in.

