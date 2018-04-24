Barrick Gold Q1 Report: So Far So Good

Barrick Gold (ABX) has just reported its Q1 results. I’ve previously written about the company’s Q1 production report, stating that the company was on the right track, and that the stock had more room to run with $14-$15 range being a viable near-term target. As the report is out, it’s high time to check the thesis.

Barrick reported adjusted net earnings of $0.15 per share, slightly beating analysts’ estimates. First-quarter revenues were $1.79 billion, while the operating cash flow came at a solid $507 million. The all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $804 per ounce, in line with the previous guidance. Barrick continues to expect full-year gold production of 4.5-5.0 million ounces at AISC of $765-$815 per ounce. Now that we are done with the basic numbers, let’s get to the main drivers.

For me, one of the most intriguing parts of the report was to find out whether Barrick found a way to proceed with Pascua-Lama. This huge project has become a symbol of legal challenges and poor capital allocation. Here’s what the company stated regarding Pascua-Lama: “Work to date on the prefeasibility study for a potential underground project indicates that while the concept may be feasible from a technical standpoint, it does not meet Barrick’s investment criteria. Based on this, and taking into consideration other risk factors, the company has suspended work on the prefeasibility study, and will focus on adjusting the project closure plan for surface infrastructure on the Chilean side of the project, in line with legal requirements”. In short, the answer is no, Barrick is not able to get anything out of Pascua-Lama. At this point, all the money that was put into the project is just sunk cost, and there seems to be little hope to get any value out of Pascua-Lama in the near to medium term.

Another important update was about the operations of Acacia Mining in Tanzania. Tanzanian misfortunes were one of the main drivers behind the downside in Barrick’s shares that took place from October 2017 to early March of 2018. Regarding Tanzanian operations, Barrick stated that the work on the proposed framework agreement between the company and the government continued to progress. As a reminder, the framework agreement implies that economic benefits generated by Acacia’s operations will be split between Barrick and the government on a 50/50 basis. Frankly, there’s little new on this front. The deal does not look great for Barrick, but there seems to be no other option, so the company will have to take what’s offered.

On the balance sheet front, Barrick looks very solid with $2.4 billion of cash. The company continues to target debt of $5 billion by the end of 2018. With debt of $6.4 billion at the end of the first quarter, Barrick will be able to reach the target just by using cash on hand. After the target is reached, the company will be able to fully focus on growth opportunities (which will be mostly organic) and, perhaps, on returning more cash to shareholders if gold prices permit.

Gold prices have recently been under pressure from higher yields which may have a certain influence on all gold stocks. At the current point, Barrick is a solid cash flow producer with good mines in mostly stable segments of the world (Tanzanian adventures aside). Pascua-Lama comes to an end, at least for now, but some investors may even be happy with this, as the prospect of pushing more money into the ill-fortuned venture certainly looked like a nightmare to those who have witnessed all the damage that Pascua-Lama has done to the company.

Before the earnings report was out, the stock continued to trend in a tight upside channel. In my opinion, the report was decent and showed stable operations and healthy cash flow so it would allow Barrick’s shares to continue their upside trend unless gold dives significantly lower in fear of rising yields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.