First Look At Pluralsight's IPO

Pluralsight's last known valuation was quoted as "approaching $1 billion" in 2014, likely making the company a unicorn now.

Rounding off an extremely busy season for software IPOs, Pluralsight (PLUR) has also tossed its hat into the ring. The Utah-based company is a VC-backed startup that develops a learning platform for technologists, IT specialists, and other technical staff.

In some ways, Pluralsight's IPO is very typical of a high-growth software IPO (fast-growing top line, hugely negative bottom line, and VC backing) - but in a few ways, Pluralsight is also different. Startups hailing from Utah are very few and far between, and (in what is a huge positive for the company), the company's value proposition is also very unique. This isn't just another HCM or ERP company vying for a piece of an extremely competitive software market - Pluralsight is one of the biggest names in town for technology learning, up largely against other startups like Udemy.

The unique factor could give a huge boost to Pluralsight's IPO. Given that technology IPOs thus far have been extremely successful with the exception of last week's debut of Pivotal Software (PVTL), Pluralsight could be another big winner in a big year for IPOs.

However, to take a balanced viewpoint on the company, there are some glaring red flags with this offering - and chief among them is Pluralsight's loss profile. A GAAP operating margin of -50% is a huge warning, especially successful IPOs like Dropbox (DBX) have been able to tout their near-breakeven status. And while the fact that non-cash stock comp and the fact that Pluralsight bills customers in advance (and thus receives cash upfront) makes Pluralsight's actual cash burn much more digestible than its GAAP losses, the company is still quickly running out of cash. Glancing at the company's balance sheet, the company's razor-thin $28.3 million cash balance (as of December 2017) makes it seem as if this IPO is a necessary capital-raising activity - something most IPO investors are allergic to.

Evaluating Pluralsight's viability must be taken into context with its proposed pricing (which probably won't surface until May, which is when the company is expected to launch its IPO), but there are a few key details we can glean from the S-1 filing now:

Learning technology skills through the Pluralsight platform

First things first - an overview of what Pluralsight does. Pluralsight's value proposition is both simple and impactful: it bases its premise on the fact that technology and IT-related workers are becoming more and more prevalent in the modern enterprise, and the training materials used to onboard them aren't moving quickly enough to scale along with business needs.

The typical enterprise uses instructor-led, in-person training - which is most expensive and a drag on ramp time. Pluralsight aims to convert these training services into a cloud-based, self-service SaaS platform, where new hires can take courses online to ramp up more quickly and independently.

The company's course library consists of over 6,500 proprietary courses, encompassing all the latest topics in technology: cloud, security, data, and the like. Pluralsight believes its content covers the wide majority of topics and specialties within IT.

The below snapshot, taken from Pluralsight's S-1, showcases a "learning path" of course progressions in a typical user interface:

Figure 1. Pluralsight UI

Source: Pluralsight S-1 filing

The majority of Pluralsight's use cases rest in the enterprise - the company claims an impressive 60% of the Fortune 500 in its customer count. However, individuals and small teams can also use Pluralsight.

A typical license to Pluralsight's platform is, like most other SaaS companies, sold on a per-user, per-year basis, generating the recurring revenue that Wall Street loves. Typical pricing for enterprises ranges from $499 to $699 per user, per year.

Where I see a little bit of a hiccup is in the company's TAM analysis. Of course, all companies present the largest TAM as possible in fundraising/IPO materials, but Pluralsight's figure seems to be a bit inflated. The company cites a report by Training Industry, Inc. that estimates total corporate spend on training initiatives at $359 billion in 2016.

Pluralsight already has 300 of the Fortune 500 in its client base (which, presumably, forms its most significant source of billings), according to its S-1 document, and its FY17 revenue was just $166.8 million. Of course, the company still has plenty of room to expand downmarket as well as gain expansion bookings from existing Fortune 500 clients through additional modules or seat installments, but it's truly difficult to imagine Pluralsight's ultimate addressable market reaching anything more than a few billion in annual revenues.

Financial overview: solid growth, but losses loom large against an indebted balance sheet

Here's a look at the company's financial results:

Figure 2. Pluralsight FY15-FY17 results

Source: Pluralsight S-1 filing

As stated above, revenues grew 27% y/y to $166.8 million - giving Pluralsight a respectable scale among technology IPOs. Other companies, like Yext (YEXT) last year and Zuora (ZUO) just a few weeks ago, have gone public with less in revenues. Smartsheet (SMAR), which is due to IPO at the end of April, has barely over half of Pluralsight's revenues (though its growth rate is also twice as much). Note also that Pluralsight has seen accelerating revenues of late, with its Q4 growth clocking in at 38%. Hopefully, the company can use IPO funds to further accelerate its growth.

Gross margin is also fairly high at 70%, meaning that as the company continues to scale, a majority of the incremental billings can drop to the bottom line. Where the concern weighs heavy, however, is on the company's operating margin. A GAAP operating loss of -$82.7 million on $166.8 million of revenues indicates a -50% operating margin. Certainly it's not unheard of in the high-growth tech sphere, but it's negative enough to raise an eyebrow.

The company's free cash flow - due to Pluralsight's upfront billings, as well as the fact that stock comp is a non-cash expense - is actually a little bit less frightening than its GAAP losses:

Figure 3. Pluralsight FCF

Source: Pluralsight S-1 filing

Still, however, it must be noted that if Pluralsight's FCF continues burning at the current run rate of -$20.5 million per year (an optimistic assumption, given how FCF has actually deteriorated every year since being actually positive in FY15), Pluralsight would consume essentially all of the $28.3 million of cash on its balance sheet.

Even scarier still: Pluralsight is shouldering $123.5 million of debt on its balance sheet:

Figure 4. Pluralsight balance sheet

Source: Pluralsight S-1 filing

Based on the company's latest balance sheet, Pluralsight's upcoming IPO isn't just a milestone to cross - it's a necessary capital raising. IPO investors don't mind forking over hundreds of millions in typical IPOs, but they are usually a bit more shy about doing so when the company in question is in a precarious balance sheet situation.

Key takeaways

Like most IPOs, Pluralsight has a lot of positive factors going for it, and some going against it. The key selling points in Pluralsight's arsenal is its unique product, which is substantially unique in the enterprise software sector and faces much less competition than more entrenched industries. However, Pluralsight's long-term potential is probably limited by its niche industry, and in any case, the company's tight liquidity and growing losses may present hurdles in the company's growth trajectory.

Pluralsight has raised a total of $192.5 million in total VC funding, and some from extremely notable backers such as Insight Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital - the presence of these investors will likely add a degree of confidence to the IPO. Its last stated valuation, notched in 2014 along with its $135 million Series B, was "approaching $1 billion", so it's likely inevitable that Pluralsight will cross the psychologically important $1 billion mark in this IPO.

More to come as the pricing and IPO date become firmer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.