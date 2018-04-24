McDonald's Doesn't Sell Hamburgers

McDonald's is one of the most iconic restaurants in the world, arguably due to their hamburgers and fries.

Thesis

McDonald’s (MCD) is a name which many may know more for their iconic Golden Arches. Upon my deep dive analysis of their business model, it is clear that they actually drive most of their profits through franchising rents and royalties. This business model lends itself to recurring revenues and predictable growth. This is a very solid stock to hold and DRIP for years to come.

Unlikely Acquaintance

When I first considered McDonald’s stock, I admit I initially was unenthusiastic as I wondered, how good could the margins be at a fast food chain which is known for their super cheap dollar menu? It was not until I watched the movie “The Founder” that I changed my mind. There was a scene in the movie where Harry Sonneborn tells Kroc, “You don’t seem to realize what business you’re in. You’re not in the burger business, you’re in the real estate business. You build an empire by owning the land. What you ought to be doing is owning the land upon which that burger is cooked.”

(Metacritic)

Now real estate, that is a business model that I can get enthusiastic about, as I frequently write about real estate investment trusts (‘REIT’). Let’s get started.

Business Overview

McDonald’s is a global empire with over 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. However, they only directly operate 3,133 of these restaurants. McDonald’s today does own a lot of real estate - they last carried over $36 billion on their balance sheet before depreciation.

McDonald’s currently is 90% franchised and aims to be 95% franchised long term. They have been refranchising more and more restaurants every year (listed left to right from 2017 to 2012):

(2017 10-K)

The franchised restaurants fall under three categories: conventional franchise, developmental license or affiliate.

Conventional franchisees pay rent and royalties based on a percentage of sales.

In a developmental license arrangement, the licensees provide capital for the development including real estate - McDonald’s receives royalties as well as initial openings fees.

Affiliates refers to McDonald’s foreign interests from which they earn royalties based on total sales.

In short: they receive rent and royalties from conventional franchisees, and royalties from developmental license or affiliates. This means that while they do not make money primarily through selling cheeseburgers, they do however share in the financial success of their franchisees through higher royalties driven by higher sales.

As of 2017 year-end, they had 21,366 conventional franchisees, 6,945 developmental licensees and restaurants licensed to 5,797 foreign affiliates. I should point out that in 2015 they had 21,147 conventional franchisees, 5,529 developmental licensees and 3,405 restaurants licensed to foreign affiliates. The greater growth in foreign affiliates and developmental licensees versus conventional franchisees potentially indicates that McDonald's, while still maintaining an asset-significant model, seems to be transitioning towards more asset-light with more of franchising revenues coming from royalties as opposed to rents.

McDonald’s does still intend to operate at least 5% of restaurants long term, as the properties give the company many advantages including a venue for training personnel, refining operating standards, testing different price points and marketing strategies. The operating restaurants are useful from an investor perspective (as we will see below) because they give us a way to approximate the margins seen at their franchised restaurants.

Is this really a REIT?

As they describe their conventional franchisees in their 10-K, “these franchisees pay related occupancy costs including property taxes, insurance and maintenance.”

Those familiar with NNN REITs such as Realty Income (O), the “Monthly dividend payer” or Store Capital (STOR) may recognize that these three costs are the three “N’s” in triple net leases ('NNN'). In other words, roughly 57% of their business greatly resembles that of an NNN REIT. Of course, this is not quite enough to constitute itself as a traditional REIT (nor does McDonald’s pay a large enough proportion of earnings as dividends) but it is striking to see the same proven business model at Realty Income being employed to even greater success at McDonald’s.

Advantages of the Franchising model

As we can see below, McDonald's has seen its total revenue drop considerably in the last five years, yet operating income continues to grow:



(2017 10-K)

This is because franchising revenues have significantly higher margins than that of company-operated restaurants, with 82.3% versus 18.2% in 2017, respectively.

Same Store Sales Growth

McDonald's has seen very impressive same store sales growth at their restaurants as of late, growing 5.3% globally, in some part due to comparable guest counts increasing 1.9%. Note that this is referring to the operational business side (selling cheeseburgers) and is not to be confused with same store sales growth due to rents or royalties. McDonald's does not disclose that metric, but as we can see below, the franchised revenue growth has handily outpaced the franchised restaurant growth (in millions, except for restaurants):



(Chart by Author, data from 2017 10-K)

I would estimate that same store franchised sale growth due to rent and royalties to be roughly 2%. With their franchisees continuing to see strong same store sales growth, I believe it is reasonable to count on franchised sales growth (from rents and royalties) to continue to remain strong moving forward. We will try to estimate conventional franchise profitability later in the article.

How they drive same store sales: Velocity Growth Plan

In 2017 McDonald’s released their “velocity growth plan” which aims to strengthen their foothold on the informal eating out category (‘IEO’). Specifically, they aim to retain existing customers, regain lost customers, and convert casual customers into committed customers. How do they intend to do this?

Experience of the future - McDonald’s is rapidly upgrading their restaurants to meet the technological preference of the 21st century. These restaurants allow customers to order food through on-table kiosks and feature tableside service - all with the aim of providing a modern dining experience.

Digital - In addition to renovating restaurants with self serve kiosks and newer menu displays, McDonald’s is also investing heavily into their mobile app which allows them to track customers ordering habits. In the U.S. alone, they already have 20 million users of their application.

Delivery - The modern person has seemingly become more lazy and has grown a penchant for ordering food delivery. McDonald’s notes that the typical delivery order is bigger and usually has a higher satisfaction rating. McDonald’s offers delivery from over 10,000 restaurants.

Estimated rent and royalty coverage

When trying to determine their conventional franchisee’s ability to maintain the current level of payments and even continue to drive growth, the most important metric is “rent coverage” by EBITDAR. McDonald's does not disclose this information, but I have tried to estimate this as follows (I want to repeat, this is just an estimation for ballpark numbers). In order to do this, we will use the margins seen at their company-operated stores to determine EBITDA from their conventional franchisees based on those sales. We do however need to make some adjustments to their reported margins as they may be understating rents given what we are looking for.

McDonald's indicates that its conventional franchisees paid $6.50 billion in rent, spread across 21,147 restaurants, that’s $310,000 in rent per restaurant. They indicate the margins at their company-operated margins below:

(2017 10-K)

These numbers, however, do not appear to reflect rental costs across the whole company-operated portfolio because McDonald's does own many of these properties (for the record, they paid $464.4 million of rent from company-operated properties). Using the $310,000 in average rent per restaurant estimated above, and that they have 3,133 company-operated restaurants, we can estimate that rents at all their company-operated properties would have been $971.2 million. We can subtract the difference of $506.83 million in rent from the bottom line to arrive at $1,802 million or 14.2% margins. McDonald's reported that their conventional franchisees saw $59.2 billion in revenues in 2017. Applying 14.2% margins would lead to $8.41 billion in EBITDA. Adding back the aforementioned franchised rents of $6.5 billion leads to EBITDAR of $14.9 billion. This is all summarized in the chart below (in millions):

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

I want to reemphasize that this is an estimation. It is very likely that company-operated restaurants see much higher margins than their franchisees. That said, these numbers do appear to suggest that McDonald’s franchisees are doing very well and can afford current rent as well as any future rent bumps. Royalties are a big wildcard as these are more based on same store sales and not by the ability to pay. I am nonetheless confident that McDonald’s will continue to execute on their long term plan to grow same store sales.

Balance Sheet

In a rising interest rate environment, McDonald’s is well positioned with 89% of debt being fixed rate. With a fixed charge coverage of 8.28 and weighted average interest rate of 3.3%, McDonald’s has clearly done a great job handling the capital markets. McDonald’s has a very outstanding BBB+ credit rating from S&P. With $29.5 billion in total debt and EBITDA of $9.725 billion, their debt to EBITDA ratio of 3 is higher than most companies but given their high amount of recurring franchising revenues, they can probably handle even more leverage if viewed as a real estate operator. For reference, the typical debt to EBITDA multiples seen at NNN standalone REITs is 5.5 - 6.3. I foresee them utilizing even more debt in the future as their earnings increase.

Shareholder Return

McDonald’s has been a voracious buyer of their own stock, repurchasing over 31 million shares in 2017. Share buybacks continue to be a major part of their return of shareholder capital, as we can see repurchases have outweighed dividends heavily the past three years:

(2017 10-K)

But this brings an interesting question, why are they buying back stock? McDonald’s stock trades just over 25 times earnings and almost 21 times forward earnings. At these multiples, Realty Income and Store Capital or any NNN REIT operator would be selling shares left and right in order to acquire properties. The answer to this question was answered earlier in this article - because they have been emphasizing developmental licensees and firebug affiliates, future franchising revenue does not have such upfront (if any) capital investment requirement. This is the power that McDonald’s has over other NNN real estate entities: their brand. It costs almost nothing for McDonald’s to gain a new developmental licensee because the licensee would contribute all the upfront costs. The net result? Free cash flow is not needed to further expand the business - thus returning it to shareholders makes absolute sense. This is clearly a very compelling business model.

Let’s talk about the dividends

Don’t let the high level of share buybacks deter you from the fact that this is a high quality dividend stock. McDonald's has grown its dividends for 41 consecutive years.

McDonald’s reported $5.55 billion in cash from operations in 2017. They spent $1.31 billion in capital expenditures on existing restaurants giving us free cash flow of $4.24 billion. Compared with dividend payouts of $3.09 billion, this is a payout ratio of 73%. While this is moderately high, it’s important to note that the denominator is growing quite rapidly and should continue to do so as McDonald’s continues executing on its refranchising effort and driving higher same store sales.

Valuation

With 2017 earnings per share coming in at $6.37, McDonald’s trades at about 25 times earnings and 21 times consensus forward earnings. While definitely not cheap, valuations appear reasonable for the long-term investor. I do not anticipate any significant multiple revaluations upside given the already priced-in premium multiple, but continued execution on their velocity growth plan as well as refranchising efforts should help drive ~9% total returns.

Conclusion

McDonald’s is one of the most well known companies in the world and it has handsomely rewarded long term shareholders with strong returns. I believe that they will continue to drive consistent earnings growth through their refranchising efforts and modernizing their restaurants. That said, the valuation isn’t cheap and I wouldn’t blame anyone for wanting to wait for a better entry point. I personally will wait for relative valuations to my other holdings to improve before initiating a position. For most, however, this is one stock to drip, drip, drip forever and ever.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. If you didn't, then leave a comment below saying why not, and follow me anyways.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.