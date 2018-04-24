Wall Street Breakfast: Industrial Earnings On The Radar

Stocks

Alphabet shares dipped slightly in after-hours trading on Monday as strong growth in ad sales on Google search and YouTube were not enough to offset a surge in costs in Q1. The results also came with regulators considering getting tougher on internet privacy. Net profit still jumped 73% to $9.4B, up from $5.4B in the same period a year ago, with Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) getting a multibillion-dollar boost from the company's stakes in startups including UBER.

With the social network under scrutiny by investors fretting expensive new regulation, Facebook (FB) has publicly released 27 pages of its internal "community standards," showing how its 7,500 moderators are taught to police the site. Facebook said it will also launch an appeals process for people who feel their content has been taken down unfairly, building on a similar mode of action for suspended accounts, pages or groups.

European earnings roundup: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) -1.5% premarket despite the eurozone's largest bank's net profit rising 10% in Q1, seeing synchronized growth in several key markets. Meanwhile, SAP rose 3.5% overnight amid a bullish outlook, as well as posting upbeat results and strong operating performance in the seasonally tough first quarter.

Eddie Lampert is once again carving up Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) in a bid to save his retail empire. Unable to find buyers for the units, he has proposed his hedge fund purchase the Kenmore brand, as well as the Sears Home Improvement and Parts Direct businesses. "In our view, pursuing these divestitures now will demonstrate the value of Sears' portfolio of assets and will provide an important source of liquidity."

More from the retail space... Gap (NYSE:GPS) is making a big bet on Old Navy, adding 60 more stores across the U.S. this year, pushing its total to more than 1,000 locations. It is meanwhile trimming back its fleet of Gap and Banana Republic outlets, which haven't performed as well as Old Navy and Athleta of late. Same-store sales at Old Navy rose 9% Y/Y in Q4.

Focusing on its consumer-facing business, Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has agreed to sell its Embraco compressor business to Japan's Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) for $1.08B. The deal is not expected to have a material impact on its 2018 financial results. Whirlpool also said it expects to buy back up to $1B of stock through a tender offer at an anticipated price of $150 to $170 per share.

With new CEO Christian Sewing at the helm, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) may announce changes in the strategy of its investment bank this Thursday along with quarterly earnings, Handelsblatt reports. The bank is weighing cuts to equities trading, its prime brokerage, as well as U.S. municipal bonds and parts of its Asia business. DB +3.6% premarket.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz took home $9.6M last year, nearly half the pay he received in 2016, after recommending he shouldn't receive a bonus. United (NYSE:UAL) had faced a number of public relations disasters, including the violent dragging of a passenger off one of its flights, as well as several pet deaths. Chairman Robert Milton will also resign and be replaced with another independent board chief.

Ryanair has finalized an order for 25 additional high-capacity 737 MAX 8 airplanes, worth $3B at current list prices. The Irish low-cost carrier is the largest 737-800 customer in the world and the largest Boeing (NYSE:BA) operator in Europe. Last month, Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) took delivery of its 500th Next-Generation 737-800 and has now ordered more than 650 Boeing airplanes.

Looking to fend off rivals, Didi Chuxing (DIDI) has in recent weeks been in talks with bankers about an IPO, tapping the public markets for cash in the second half of 2018, WSJ reports. Didi - which operates China's largest ride-sharing platform and is expanding in Latin America and other parts of Asia - is hoping to fetch a valuation of at least $70B-$80B.

Amazon is working on robots for the home, according to Bloomberg, and has recently ramped up hiring for the secret project codenamed "Vesta." The effort is being overseen by Gregg Zehr, who runs Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lab126 hardware research. Sources say the robots could be in employee homes by year's end and with consumers as early as 2019.

Media outlets are raising the alarm about the repeal of net neutrality, which took effect on Monday, as it marked 60 days since the rollback was published in the U.S. Federal Register. However, key parts of the proposal - like declassifying ISPs as public utilities - don't go into effect until a vote by the Office of Management and Budget, which is likely to take place in the next few weeks. Related stocks: ATUS, CMCSA, CTL, CHTR, FTR, T, VZ, NFLX, DISH, CCOI, S, TMUS

