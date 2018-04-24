Analyzing Dayrate And Utilization Trends In The Offshore Drilling Industry - April 2018 Edition

It has become something of a tradition for me to provide a monthly report appraising investors on the utilization and new contract day rate trends in the offshore drilling industry. The reason for these updates is that by knowing both the supply-demand balance in the market and the overall pricing strength, investors are better equipped to predict what the future might hold for the companies in the industry. The majority of the data for this analysis is sourced from IHS Markit, one of the leading providers of data and consulting services to offshore drilling contractors. The company compiles the raw utilization and contract day rate data into its monthly Offshore Rig Day Rate Trends Report, which provides the data for four different types of rig that the firm believes serve as proxies for the entire industry. For the most part, the proxies chosen are quite effective, as discussed below. In this article, we will discuss the utilization and day rate trends as illustrated in the latest IHS Markit report.

Ultra-Deepwater Semisubmersibles

The first type of rig whose day rate and utilization trends are discussed by the IHS Markit report are ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles. These are defined as semisubmersible rigs that are capable of operating in at least 7500 feet of water. As such, these can be expected to be the most technically-capable semisubmersible units in operation today. It is also important to understand what a semisubmersible is. A semisubmersible is a floating drilling platform that is anchored over the drilling site by means of four pontoons and a submerged ballast that sits under the rig's deck. This design coupled with the fact that the deck is above the water surface makes these rigs especially well-suited for operation in waters prone to turbulent conditions such as the North Sea. These rigs have also been somewhat rare in the more recent generations of drilling rigs as the majority of the ultra-deepwater rigs constructed were drillships, which will be discussed in a few moments. This chart shows the utilization and new contract dayrate trends for this type of rig:

Source: IHS Markit

As we can clearly see here, the utilization rate for ultra-deepwater semisubmersible rigs has been declining since the start of the year and declined once again in March. This tells us that the number of unemployed rigs increased during the month, which is an unfortunate sign of industry weakness. With that said though, the utilization rate is still higher than the low point that it reached last August. Overall, what we seem to be seeing here is a very weak industry recovery with the slight month-to-month utilization declines that occasionally accompany it. Should these declines continue though, it will certainly be a reason for concern.

The leading new contract dayrate shows a markedly better trend as it increased month-over-month. This was an increase from a very low base though and as such is still lower than the levels that it held in January and in the latter months of 2017. As ultra-deepwater semisubmersible units are somewhat uncommon (or have been in the current generations), there are relatively limited numbers of contract awards from which to determine the leading new contract dayrate so every new contract award has an outsized impact on this rate. Thus, it is more important to look at the month-to-month trend and not at any one month in isolation. Unfortunately, here the trend is decidedly negative, despite the latest increase.

One thing we see here and will unfortunately see throughout this report is that the leading new contract dayrate is below the cash flow breakeven rate. Thus, even those drilling contractors that manage to obtain business for their rigs will have a difficult time actually earning a profit. Historically, dayrates do not begin to sustainably increase until the utilization rate passes 85% so it is likely that this struggle to achieve profitability will be plaguing the industry for quite some time.

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

The second type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization rates tracked by the IHS Markit report is the ultra-deepwater drillship. As was the case with its semisubmersible cousins, this type of rig is noted for its ability to operate in a minimum of 7500 feet of water. The difference lies in the hull design. A drillship has a ship-styled hull (some of them are essentially converted oil tankers). This grants these rigs a mobility advantage over semisubmersibles; for example, they can move from drilling site to drilling site more rapidly than a semisubmersible can, which makes them better suited for exploration drilling. On the flipside, a drillship is somewhat less stable than a semisubmersible, especially in harsh weather conditions. Due at least partly to their mobility advantage, drillships were constructed in much greater numbers than semisubmersibles during the most recent industry upcycle and thus are much more common than semisubmersibles in the most current rig generations. Here are the utilization and leading new contract dayrate trends for these rigs:

Source: IHS Markit

Here we see a very different trend in the utilization rate. As was the case with semisubmersibles, the utilization rate for drillships broadly declined until the end of 2016. As I have mentioned in the past, the offshore drilling industry as a whole bottomed out in January 2017 so this fits perfectly into that narrative. Since that time, the utilization rate has been essentially static, bouncing around in the mid-60s. This shows us that the industry still remains over-supplied with rigs but at least the number of new contract tenders has increased to the point where the market is able to absorb the number of rigs re-entering the market after completing the work on their previous contracts. We do need to see this new contract volume increase further though to see any real improvement in the industry.

While dayrates remained stable in March, the longer-term trend is more disheartening. As we see here, the leading new contract dayrate continued to decline even as the utilization rate became more steady. This is a result of the over-supply of rigs plaguing the market. In short, contractors are aggressively bidding against one another to secure the contracts that are available and this has resulted in the prices getting reduced as they attempt to get idle rigs engaged in revenue-generating activities. Unfortunately, this has driven new contract dayrates to below the cash flow break even level for many drillships, thus making it very difficult for rig contractors to earn a profit on the new contracts that they are receiving. This is, as it was with the semisubmersibles, unlikely to change until the utilization rate improves, which is unlikely to occur in the short-term.

Harsh Environment Jack-Ups

The third type of rig that has its dayrate and utilization trends tracked by the IHS Markit report is the harsh-environment jack-up rig. A harsh-environment jack-up rig is, as the name implies, a shallow-water jack-up rig that has been specially reinforced to operate in some of the world's harshest environments such as those found on the Norwegian Continental Shelf or the Arctic. Interestingly, in this case, IHS Markit opted not to use the data for the most advanced rigs in this category. Instead, it has opted to use the data for standard jack-up rigs, which are defined as those capable of operating in a maximum of 350 feet of water. These are thus not the high-specification rigs used by companies such as North Atlantic Drilling (OTCPK:NADLQ). However, the vast majority of harsh-environment jack-ups in operation today are standard units so IHS Markit made an acceptable choice in limiting the data only to those rigs. In addition, rather than using all the data for these rigs in the world, IHS Markit chose to use only those rigs operating in Northwest Europe as a proxy for this subsegment of the whole market. As Northwest Europe has historically been the largest market for these rigs (and still is), with only a small handful of them operating in other markets, this would appear to be an adequate proxy. Therefore, here are the utilization and leading new contract day rate trends for the harsh-environment market:

Source: IHS Markit

As was the case with ultra-deepwater drillships, we saw the utilization rate for the harsh-environment segment of the market bottom out at the end of December 2016. The utilization then increased sharply but ultimately revisited its lows in the final quarter of 2017. It has improved since then but has been flat month-over-month. It is rather unfortunate though that the rate still remains below 50%. Historically, harsh environments are among the most expensive for an oil company to produce oil in, so exploration and production companies are understandably nervous about investing in the region until oil prices show more strength than they have recently. This is the reason why more than half of the harsh-environment fleet still remains unemployed. Most likely, we will ultimately see this oversupplied condition resolve itself through a combination of rig scrapping, especially given the advanced age of many of these rigs, and an increasing number of contract tenders spurred on by rising oil prices. It could take quite some time for this scenario to play out, however.

Despite the partial recovery in utilization, we have seen no such improvement in dayrates. Indeed, the leading new contract dayrate did recover somewhat over the first three quarters of 2017 along with utilization but they have since collapsed. The leading new contract dayrate has remained stable so far this year at approximately the same level that it bottomed out at in January 2017. As it seems unable to break below this level, we can draw the conclusion that the leading new contract dayrate for shallow-water harsh-environment jackup rigs will not decline further. Unfortunately though, the current dayrate is at or below the cash flow breakeven level for this category of rig so those companies securing new contracts at the current dayrate will struggle to make a profit off of that contract.

Benign-Environment Jack-Ups

The final category of rig whose dayrate and utilization trends are tracked by the IHS Markit report are high-specification jack-up rigs. For our purposes, this is defined as an independent leg cantilever jack-up rig that is capable of operating in 361 to 400 feet of water. This definition thus specifically excludes those few rigs that are more capable than this, such as Rowan's (RDC) Gorilla-series, but overall it includes most jack-ups constructed over the past ten years. IHS Markit also followed the same tactic that the firm used with the harsh-environment rigs - it focused specifically on those rigs operating in Southeast Asia. While Southeast Asia was historically the largest market for jack-up rigs, they have become an increasingly common sight in areas such as the Gulf of Mexico and the Persian Gulf. With that said though, Southeast Asia is still one of the largest markets for shallow-water rigs so this is likely an adequate proxy for the market as a whole. Therefore, here are the utilization and dayrate trends for the high-specification jack-up rig rig market:

Source: IHS Markit

In previous articles in this series, I stated that the jack-up market oftentimes serves as a leading indicator for the rest of the offshore drilling industry. This is because these rigs typically have much shorter contract terms and command lower dayrates than other types of rigs. As a result, this segment of the fleet can be ramped up and shut down much more rapidly than other segments of the fleet. This presents us with something of a problem since, as shown above, the utilization rate has been declining over the course of this year including during the month of March. This follows on the heels of a partial recovery last year. Investors would be wise to watch this indicator going forward as further declines could indicate market weakness.

As the chart shows, the leading new contract dayrate declined significantly in the month of March and currently stands at its lowest level since April 2015. As was the case with the other categories of rig, the leading new contract dayrate is sitting well below the cash flow breakeven level. This will make it highly unlikely that any new jack-up rig contract will be profitable for the contractor.

Conclusion

Overall, the changes in both utilization rates and new contract dayrates are delivering mixed signs. While there are certainly some signs that the offshore drilling industry is slowly recovering, there are also some reasons for concern here. From an investment perspective, there appears to be little likelihood of profitability returning to the industry in the near future. This is exacerbated by the fact that new contract dayrates declined across the board month-over-month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NADLQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.