Backing Blackstone For A Decade - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/23/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, April 23.
Bullish Calls
Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR): This is the kind of industrial stock that works in a tightening environment.
Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX): Cramer has been backing the stock for 10 years.
Thermo Fischer Scientific (NYSE:TMO): Cramer has made money with this stock for his trust. He calls the stock a horse.
Nike (NYSE:NKE): The stock has not come down due to executive turnover. It's a buy.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA): Cramer has been recommending the stock for some time. It has come up and he still likes it.
Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT): They are in an important niche business.
Bearish Calls
Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT): It's a business development company that's opaque. Cramer does not recommend it.
Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB): Cramer prefers FMC (NYSE:FMC) due to the business it got from the Dow-Dupont deal.
