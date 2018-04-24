Backing Blackstone For A Decade - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/23/18)

FMC is a better company than Albemarle due to the agriculture business.

Aimmune Therapeutics is a good stock with a niche business.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, April 23.

Bullish Calls

Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR): This is the kind of industrial stock that works in a tightening environment.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX): Cramer has been backing the stock for 10 years.

Thermo Fischer Scientific (NYSE:TMO): Cramer has made money with this stock for his trust. He calls the stock a horse.

Nike (NYSE:NKE): The stock has not come down due to executive turnover. It's a buy.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA): Cramer has been recommending the stock for some time. It has come up and he still likes it.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT): They are in an important niche business.

Bearish Calls

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT): It's a business development company that's opaque. Cramer does not recommend it.

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB): Cramer prefers FMC (NYSE:FMC) due to the business it got from the Dow-Dupont deal.

