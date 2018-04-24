American Eagle Outfitters: Comparing Return On Equity And Return On Invested Capital

Return on invested capital and its debt-to-equity ratio look much different, however, after considering the large amount of operating leases the firm utilizes.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) continues to outperform, beating the overall market year to date.

AEO data by YCharts

Not surprisingly, valuations have also run up.

AEO PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The company grew comparable stores sales by 4% in fiscal 2017, raised the dividend by 10%, and will continue to benefit from a lighter tax burden going forward as well.

Return on equity analysis

The firm generated double-digit ROE in fiscal 2017, and I expect it to be higher in fiscal 2018 - solely from a lighter tax burden. Because of one-time charges related to things like restructuring and benefits related to tax reform, I decided to use management's non-GAAP adjusted numbers for net income and operating income in my DuPont analysis below. I estimated pretax income and the effective tax rate by extrapolating them from operating income and other (expense) income.

Source

After inserting the adjusted numbers into my model, it looks like this:

The company was able to generate roughly 17% return on equity in 2017, despite declining margins at the operating level. It also operates with relatively little leverage - at least when looking at the "headline" numbers.

Operating leases: Off-balance sheet, but still there

Like pretty much every retailer, AEO also utilizes a large amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases, so leverage is likely understated and asset turnover is likely overstated in the above DuPont.

If we decide to capitalize these leases, the company's capital structure comes out looking much different. Due to the absence of any trace of traditional debt or capital leases on the firm's balance sheet and income statements, I decided to use 6% as the discount rate. If you would like me to run the numbers at a different rate, please let me know in the comments below.

If we choose to theoretically capitalize the leases, as they tend to be mostly noncancellable and long term in nature, then we can also see the impact of shifting them onto the balance sheet.

Accounting for the leases (at a 6% discount rate) puts the firm's debt-to-equity ratio slightly above 1x - which is quite a jump from the advertised ratio of zero.

This also impacts operating profit, or EBIT. I'll adjust EBIT next for lease-related depreciation and interest expenses.

Considering the leases bump up operating profit, and taking taxes into account (using the estimated tax rate from earlier in the article), we can divide after tax operating profit by the adjusted capital base.

Despite higher operating profit, return on invested capital actually decreases - due to the greatly expanded overall capital base.

If we set a hurdle rate of 10% and assume that's the firm's weighted-average cost of capital, then I'd say AEO is an average business that earns its cost of capital. If we think its WACC is lower than 10%, and it earns economic profits in excess of its cost of capital - then it likely adds increasing value as it grows. Alternatively, if we think that its cost of capital is higher than 10% - then it likely destroys value as it grows.

If I had to hazard a guess, I'd say the firm probably earns its cost of capital or even slightly outearns it, but it's hard to tell without a traditional cost of debt to anchor on and the subjective nature of calculating a true cost of equity.

Conclusion

Shares are trading right around the thirteen-year median earnings multiple as of now.

The firm is expected to earn $1.44 in fiscal 2018 on average, however, which places shares at only about 14.36 times those estimates.

I think that if AEO is able to continue to exhibit modest growth in comps and hits estimates for fiscal 2018, then shares could have some more "room to run" here; but there's likely not much of a margin of safety here, either, especially if things are a little bumpier-than-expected going forward. To sum things up, I think that it's an average business trading at a relatively average price, so you'd have to be a big fan of the business and its future prospects to get long here, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.