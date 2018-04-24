Valeant: An Edge Into Earnings

The next move looks like it should be two steps forward.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) is gearing up for Q1 earnings, currently scheduled for May 8th. Full-year 2017 and 2018 guidance has been digested for a few months now and here's how the market views it.

charts by Tradingview

The knee-jerk reaction was to sell on lower revenues and free cash flow expectations. Yet was it all that bad? Clearly not as most of the post earnings selloff has been recovered.

In a rare occurrence, an analyst from Deutsche Bank went against sentiment and price direction to upgrade the stock on March 5th.

Analyst Gregg Gilbert sees "significant change" to VRX management over the last two years, crediting the management team with a recovery in the company's fundamentals. Gilbert credits the new VRX management team with positive execution on managing "near-term debt maturities, returning core franchises to growth and resolving some legacy legal issues."

His target is $20 based on a DCF valuation. Obviously, price can move away from this figure on all sorts of catalysts, but it is useful to have some sort of base to work around. VRX is effectively just trading a large range; the early 2018 price of $24 is too high for this stage of the turnaround, and $14 is too low.

The Tentative Turnaround

VRX was unlikely to trend cleanly higher after it finally made a low in 2017. There have been two ripping rallies of over 100%, but on both occasions, the stock gave back more than half its gains.

The price moves reflect the position of the company. Fundamentally VRX is recovering, but there remain a plethora of problems which I won't bother repeating. VRX is not the kind of stock many people will want to accumulate and hold a full position in. Therefore, when we see a 100% rally, there is bound to be profit taking to de-risk positions.

Yet the panic is over for now and the bid comes back on each decline. The company's survival is not really in doubt for the next few years. This can be seen in the 7.25% July 2022 corporate bonds which are now trading around par after some dark days near $80.

source: Finra

Additional evidence comes from the unwind in the large short position in the common stock. This is standard when a company starts turning around from the abyss; bondholders who were hedging their risk with shorts in the common re-balance as risks decrease.

Actually, you can see the two major rallies from the 2017 lows line up exactly with the period where shorts were bought back.

Earnings were the catalyst for each of these short squeezes. Releases in May 2017 and November 2017 showed progress on the battle against debt. The issue is now whether earnings next month can produce a similar effect.

The Earnings Cycle

Many stocks have a pretty reliable earnings cycle. Some rally in the weeks leading into the release and then sell off later. Some do the opposite. In recent times - since the downtrend ended in April 2017 - Valeant has reacted in a consistent pattern of one rally on earnings followed by one selloff on earnings.

This is obviously influenced by earnings itself but also the positioning of participants going into the release. This is an important point as we can only make an educated guess at what the earnings will be, but positioning is easier to analyze as it is can be read on the chart.

My interpretation of the chart above of VRX is simply that the 41% decline from the 2018 highs into the March low has taken prices to attractive levels and the bulls will now support it. If the FY report - which low-balled guidance and prepared the market for tough times ahead - could not break $14, the Q1 release in a few weeks would need to be surprisingly terrible to cause a break lower. Anything slightly positive could well lead to a rally back into the low $20s.

You could even make a case for an emerging uptrend. VRX is making higher lows and higher highs in a well formed channel. Perhaps then it could even make a new high above $24.

Obviously, there is still a lot of risk involved and there is no sure thing going into earnings. Personally, I wouldn't buy above $17, but if there is any dip into the $16s, I will buy calls.

Conclusions

Valeant continues to make small steps in its turnaround and price is making higher highs and higher lows. After the disappointment of the FY release in late February, price has been well supported and if the earnings pattern continues, the release in May should ignite a rally and another short squeeze.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.