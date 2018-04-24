U.S. Grain Exports To China Market Plummet On Tariff Threats

Tariffs could reduce US farm income from already low projected multiples if US and Chinese regimes see the light of day.

The Chinese market was the second biggest destination of US agricultural commodities in 2017 at $19.6 billion, second only to Canada's $20.5 billion.

US farm income peaked at $124 billion in 2013. This year's farm income is projected to come in around $60 billion as global supply continues to exceed current demand.

US farm income has halved from a peak of $124 billion in 2013 to a forecast of about $60 billion this year, as the global supply of grains continue to outstrip current demand. The realization takes on greater weight in light of the current trade tensions between the US and China. The Chinese market was US agriculture’s second biggest market at $19.6 billion, outpaced only by Canada at $20.5 through the end of the year. This year’s China total could be reduced dramatically if US and Chinese tariff regimes see the light of day.

China is the third largest market for US pigs and the biggest for a variety of pork cuts, including pig’s feet, livers and hearts. Last year, US farmers sold China 496,000 tons of pork worth $1.1 billion or 20% of the US’s $6.5 billion pork export market. China’s total of the US crop for sorghum totaled about 7 billion metric tons over the same period, with close to 9 billion metric tons projected for 2018. US soybean volume to China was about 22 billion metric tons through last year, with projected volumes reaching about 25 billion metric tons projected through the end of the year.

China is a much smaller US corn market, about $500 million metric tons for the period. With tariffs in the wind, US farmers could lose much of these market gains which has unsurprisingly placed strong downward price pressure on grain and hog prices in current markets. Realized farm income for the year appears under siege, poised to fall from even current low multiples.

Figure 1: Bloomberg Commodities Lean Hog Index against the S&P 500

Last week the Trump administration made unexpected news by announcing a willingness to revisit its decision to pull out of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), abruptly canceled in week one of the Trump presidency. After repeatedly denouncing the TPP as well as other current multinational trade pacts as a candidate through the long presidential slog, the move against TPP nonetheless came as a surprise to many of the very farmers who wholeheartedly supported candidate Trump’s run for the presidency.

With the possibility of losing a substantial level of income to tariffs, farmer sentiment toward the administration’s aggressive stance toward international trade, and China in particular, has now taken on a decidedly different tone - one of angst and trepidation.

The importance of trade to US agriculture cannot be understated. The Bloomberg Lean Hog index (green line, upper frame) bounced about the 20-day moving average (blue dotted line, upper frame) and the bottom Bollinger band since the February market correction and subsequent US-China tariff announcements. Market momentum (black line, lower frame) crossed the MACD signal line just prior to the February correction and was pulled quickly into negative territory with the resulting market slide where it bounced about through the end of the second week in April.

The index then staged a stunning 4-standard deviation move to the upper band of the Bollinger band (blue line, upper frame) as many Americans put the final touches on this year’s tax forms. By week’s end, the Trump administration just as unexpectedly reversed course, sending the Index in what appears to be the beginning of an equally stunning retreat at Monday’s market close (see Figure 1, above).

Figure 2: Soybean Futures against the S&P 500 Benchmark

US soybean exports to China comprised about 60% of last year’s $21.6 billion crop for a market value of $13.9 billion through the end of last year, more than twice the market for hogs and pork. Soybean was the largest US export crop, more than twice that of corn at $9.1 billion for the year. Soybeans futures were negatively correlated with peaking equities through the end of January before heading strongly to the upside as presumed inflation expectations sent equity markets into correction territory in the second week of February.

Soybean futures reached heights not seen since July of 2017 until, once again, talk of tariffs landed a sharp body blow that knocked the wind out of the rally through the rest of the month and into early April. A 4-standard deviation move to the upside sent the Index bouncing off its lower Bollinger band through its 20-day moving average and punching above its upper Bollinger band on news of the administration’s reconsideration of TPP.

The reversal sent the Index in another 2-standard deviation move this time to the downside, leaving the Index hovering above its 20-day trading measure by Monday’s market close. Market momentum (black line, lower frame) crossed its signal line in the first week of March as talk of tariffs began, beating a hasty retreat to the downside as the US and then China tossed their open tariff proposals into the international trade arena.

The TPP announcement cut the slide to the downside short as market momentum quickly reversed path and crossed over the signal line to the upside through the second week of April. By the end of the week, the Index reversed paths as the reconsideration of TPP was withdrawn (see Figure 2, above). From the beginning of the year through the 12th of April, 6.3 million metric tons of US soybeans were shipped to China. Of that total, 88.1 million metric tons of US soybeans have made the trip in April alone as tariff proposals were being set in place on both sides of the Pacific.

Figure 3: Sorghum Futures

Last week the Chinese Ministry of Commerce concluded a year-long probe of US sorghum exports being “dumped” on Chinese market at below market prices. The findings prompted a 179% duty on sorghum future US imports, announced by the Ministry just last week. China imported 5.8 million tons of sorghum through the end of 2016, a $2 billion market for US agriculture. Trading in sorghum largely stopped with the announcement of the Chinese dumping probe with traders fully anticipating a negative ruling on the case at the conclusion of deliberations. Traders weren’t disappointed.

Sorghum had already been priced out of the US feed market due to Chinese demand, which had only come on-line in a significant fashion in the past five years. Still, the severity of the tariff regime was striking as the market price for the grain adjusted to the downside in hopes of attracting, once again, domestic feed markets that were abandoned in the past several years as export, particularly Chinese, demand soared (see Figure 3, above).

Since the first of the year, 2.494 million metric tons of US sorghum have been shipped to China. Of the 236 ships that have set sail for China with shipments of US sorghum since the first of the year, a total of 39 ships have set sail since the 22nd of March, with the last ship to set sail from the Texas Gulf coast on the 12th of April. At least two China-bound sorghum shipments have been turned back to port since the ministry of commerce decision in recent days. The 179% tariff was put into place on the 17th of April.

Figure 4: Corn Futures against the S&P 500

Corn has followed a rather different path as US trade with China. US corn exports to China, at 149.4 metric tons, are not even close in volume to those of sorghum, soybeans or pork. While corn is on the Chinese list of proposed tariffed agricultural products, corn futures haven’t displayed the same level of volatility due to its proportionate role in US-China trade.

Corn futures (green line, main frame) YTD have been largely negatively correlated to US equity markets, peaking for the year well after the relative recovery of equity markets as corn futures skirted to the upside along its upper Bollinger band from mid-February through the end of the month and into the first two weeks of March.

With the first hint of tariff proposals, the rally was unceremoniously stopped dead in its tracks with a 2 ½ standard deviation plunge to the downside by the third week of the month. Corn futures noodled above and below its 20-day trading average (blue dotted line, main frame) through Monday’s market close (23 April).

Corn futures' market momentum (black line, lower frame) crossed over its MACD signal line at the end of the second week March and made a hasty retreat to the downside, bouncing to the upside just short of negative territory where it has found sideways but positive support through Monday’s close. Meanwhile Hong Kong, China’s long-time entrepôt, accounted for 9.15 million metric tons of corn from the beginning of the year through the 12th of April.

The Trump administration could offer farmers whose income has fallen in harm’s way by tariffs on soybeans and sorghum a form of compensation through concessions on corn. After all, the production of ethanol already makes up about 38% of US corn production. While of questionable value to the environment and long cursed by oil companies on cost, increasing the federal mandate from the current 10% to 12% would nonetheless be a boon to those farmers who could logistically switch their crop mix to corn.

The collateral damage to livestock producers notwithstanding who would see their feed stock prices soar, more acreage devoted to corn could spell a modicum of relief to Midwestern grain farmers cut off from the lucrative Chinese grain market - a Pyrrhic victory at best.

As we have seen, farm income has been halved since peaking at $124 billion in 2013. Analysts project a $60 billion income take for farmers in 2018. With the unexpected headwind of tariffs mixed into the equation, US farm income is likely to fall even further. The political dimension of such an income decline also should not be underestimated. A 25% tariff on the crop would be broadly felt in farming states like Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota where highly competitive House and Senate races could fast become a determining factor in the political mix of Congress in November's mid-term elections.

Jimmy Carter’s foray into the quagmire of agricultural sanctions on US food exports to Russia for the latter’s invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 turned into a political debacle in presidential and congressional elections of 1980. Carter suddenly became a one-term president and the Democrats lost control of the Senate - a pretty tough political price to pay. The Midwest farm states provided critical political support for the Trump candidacy both in the primaries and general election. That support will be hard to reclaim if farm income becomes a hostage to tariffs on US agricultural exports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.