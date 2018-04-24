Dividend Stock Analysis - Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

The Stock - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NYSE:ADP):

I am always looking for a new company to add to my portfolio that is a powerhouse company in its industry. So today I decided to take a hard look at Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ("ADP") and determine if it is a fit for my portfolio and if the company is considered an "undervalued" dividend growth stock. However, based on the company's current stock price, P/E Ratio, and payout ratio, I will not be investing in ADP as the company is not considered an "undervalued" stock at this time. Let's learn more about ADP.

Over the years ADP has evolved from just a payroll processing company to an outsourced, market-leader in human capital management. This evolution of the business model has been the company's primary driver of growth recently and is a key part of the company's strategic growth initiatives going forward (per the company's 2017 investor presentation). Here were a few interesting stats that jumped out at me from this presentation that caused me to do a double take and help me comprehend the company's position as a market leader:

80% of the Fortune 100 companies use at least 1 ADP service

ADP delivers payroll to 1 in every 6 US employees.

As I mentioned in the early paragraph, ADP is focused on growing their role as an overall human resources provider. The company has continued to make strategic moves that position the company to continue to grow in this digital environment, as well. One such example is how ADP has invested heavily in improving their cloud-based technology to ensure they can provide companies with a full suite of cloud-based services. While the company made significant capital investments prior to 2018 in this area, the company further bolstered these efforts by announcing the acquisition of WorkMarket, a "leading cloud-based workforce management solution provider that allows companies to build and manage an integrated workforce across W-2 employees, 1099 contractors, vendors and other types of workers." ADP is not messing around here!

Sure the strategic initiatives sound great, but how has the company performed so far in the fiscal year? The company's most recent earnings release was in January and there was a lot of positive news in the earnings release. In the reported quarter, the company's earnings increased 8% and their adjusted EPS increased 14% (The non-GAAP EPS figures, which includes and adjustment for the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, restructuring charges, and other items). The company's top line growth was strong for each of the major operating segments; however, the company's SG&A expenses also which reduced the company's gross margin slightly. A large portion of the increased SG&A costs are attributed to the restructuring charges. Management has stated that the company expects to incur $25m of restructuring charges in the current year and had $85m in restructuring charges in the prior year. This is not a small chunk of change. But if the restructuring is as successful as advertised, it has the potential to create significant shareholder value going forward.

The main takeaway from the earnings release and management's 2017 investor presentation is that the company is expecting strong growth over the next several years. The results of the company's investments and strategic initiatives are starting to show. The company upward revised their total expected revenue growth in 2018 to 7%-8% in the last earnings release and increased their anticipated EPS growth rate to 8%-9%.

But as a dividend investor, you know my eye is always on the dividend and the company's ability to continue to grow their dividend going forward. ADP is a Dividend Aristocrat and has increased their dividend for 42 consecutive years. Earlier in the month, ADP increased their quarterly dividend by 9.5%. This is music to a dividend investor's ears. If management continues to grow revenues and earnings as expected, I would expect this strong dividend growth rate to follow.

The figures cited above are great. However, we are always on the lookout for undervalued dividend growth stocks. It is time to run ADP through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener to see if the company currently passes our investment filters used to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E Ratio (valuation), dividend payout ratio (company's ability to continue growing their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (as we focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time). If a company passes our screener, and a few other metrics, we will consider purchasing. We also included the results of one of ADP's competitors, Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX), in our analysis to see how well ADP performed against a competitor within its industry. Here are the results of our screener:

Ticker Price - 4/20/18 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5 Yr DGR P/E Ratio ADP $116.84 $4.15 $2.76 2.36% 66.51% 7.67% 28.15 PAYX $60.34 $2.55 $2.00 3.31% 78.43% 4.89% 23.66

1.) Dividend Yield: Typically, I look to invest in companies with dividend yields exceeding the S&P 500. Otherwise, I would consider investing in a nice, diversified S&P 500 mutual fund or ETD. ADP's dividend yield of 2.36% is above the current market. Interestingly though, it is well below its competitor.

2.) Payout Ratio: We typically use a 60% payout ratio in our stock screener as we believe this percentage point allows companies to safely continue growing their dividend without sacrificing the safety of the dividend. Using forward earnings, ADP's payout ratio exceeds our threshold and therefore, does not pass this metric.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: As I mentioned above, ADP is a Dividend Aristocrat that recently announced a 9.5% dividend increase. Their 5-year average dividend growth rate is 7.67%, which is a very solid figure. ADP passes this metric and also significantly outshines PAYX.

4.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: I'm always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Currently, the broader market has a P/E ratio in the mid-20X. ADP is currently trading at a multiple higher than the market! Once again, ADP does not pass this metric of our stock screener.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

I love ADP's growth story. The company continues to invest in the technology needed to grow their revenue for many years into the future and maintain their position as a market leader for human resources services. The results of the company's strategy are currently being realized as the company continues to deliver strong revenue, EPS, and dividend growth. Strong results like these have also caused the company to trade at a premium and this premium appears justified. However, the purpose of our stock screener is to find potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks. Because of the fact that the company's current P/E ratio and their payout ratio that is greater than 60%, the company did not pass our stock screener. I will pass on investing in the company for the time being.

What are your thoughts about ADP? Do you think the company is worth the premium stock price? Do you currently own shares?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.