Alibaba: Investing Alongside A Sovereign Wealth Fund

Is it reasonable enough to justify the "safety" of investing in Alibaba because I am doing so alongside the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, which has a 40-year TSR at 15%?

Regular readers of articles on Alibaba (BABA) would be familiar with certain suspicions raised by either the authors or the commentators. The concerns generally stemmed from the company's reported figures such as its "ballooning" goodwill and intangibles, "unusually" high levels of share-based compensation, and "incredible" revenue growth. I have written a rebuttal article to address the stated issues with many readers concurring on the findings. However, some readers remained unconvinced. After all, Alibaba has been talked about as the most shorted stock in the world by value.

Chinese stocks appear to suffer from negative perceptions. Market players tend to adopt a sell-first-and-ask-questions-later mentality when an accusation surfaces. For instance, in December last year, the shares of RYB Education (RYB) plunged following reports of suspected child-abuse incidents. I questioned then if the share price reaction was the typical fate facing Chinese stocks. Apparently, a tech giant like Alibaba might not be spared, considering that there are many bears waiting to pounce on such opportunities.

As an Alibaba investor, I am appreciative of those who raised good questions worthy of consideration regarding the viability of my investments. However, with Alibaba being such a colossal, there are many issues which I have no way to verify as a retail investor. At times I wonder, is it reasonable enough to justify the "safety" of investing in Alibaba because I am doing so alongside Temasek Holdings, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore which has a 40-year Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") at 15%?

Who Is Temasek Holdings?

Temasek Holdings is an investment holding company belonging to city-state Singapore with a net portfolio value of S$275 billion ($208.3 billion) as at March 31, 2017. Since the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore was first rated in 2004, it has maintained an overall credit rating of AAA/Aaa by rating agencies S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service respectively.

Temasek Holdings has achieved an impressive TSR both in the short term as well as in the longer-term. As at March 31, 2017, its one-year TSR was 13.37% (with the Singapore dollar as the basis). Its three-year TSR was 7.13% while the 20-year TSR was 6%. In comparison, the Singapore 20-year annualized core inflation was under 2%. According to the fund, its TSR was measured against its risk-adjusted cost of capital, which was derived using a capital asset pricing model. The risk-adjusted cost of capital was built bottom-up and aggregated over all its investments.

S$ Total Shareholder Return (%) of Temasek Holdings

Period in years (as at March 31, 2017)

(Source: Temasek Holdings)

The Southeast Asian country has been described as an economic miracle considering its limited natural resources and small area - it is roughly two-thirds the size of New York City. Despite a population of just 5.6 million, Singapore managed to accumulate foreign reserves amounting to $287 billion as at March 2018. Singapore has 2.6 times the amount of foreign reserves (excluding gold reserves) held by the U.S. and is ranked 12th in the world.

The economic success of Singapore enabled its two sovereign wealth funds to rank among the top in the world. Temasek Holdings is second-placed among sovereign funds with tech investments, according to a study done by venture capital database CB Insights. The CEO of Temasek Holdings, Ho Ching, was ranked 28th in the Forbes 2017 List of Power Women ostensibly due to her ability to make deals considered earth-shaking by global standards.

Temasek Holdings Is An Early Investor In Alibaba And Ant Financial

Temasek Holdings was one of the early investors in Alibaba. Despite paring some of its holdings in Alibaba as part of portfolio rebalancing, it remains "significantly invested" in the e-commerce titan with 35.5 million American depository receipts. Recently, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore was reported to be the lead investor in the latest round of equity raising by Ant Financial Services Group, a company controlled by Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma, ahead of its initial public offering.

It beggars the imagination that such an investment company with a respectable track record and tasked with the mandate to grow the returns for the tiny city-state of Singapore with limited natural resources would pour in billions of dollars without proper due diligence. I am not saying that just because Temasek is in a stock it means the stock must be an excellent investment or that nothing fraudulent would ever happen at the company.

However, the decision makers at the fund, which invariably should involve many stakeholders at the national level for such huge investments, in my opinion, should have determined that the concerns raised by the bears/short-sellers are either without merit or inconsequential compared to the potential gains.

Taking A Long-Term View Of Ant Financial's Potential

According to a study done by McKinsey, mobile payments in China had already reached $790 billion in 2016, compared to just $74 billion in the U.S. This figure has not yet factored in the deeper penetration of mobile payments in the second and third tiers of the Chinese cities, indicating that more growth is yet to come. In addition, while the value of the consumer data captured from the usage of Alipay is undeterminable at this stage, there is understandably huge potential usage for those data.

Outside China, a fast-rising number of merchants are now equipped and familiar with accepting Alipay as a payment mode for Chinese tourists. Once they are able to accept Alipay for the locals, the adoption could be swift.

From a payments giant (Alipay), Ant Financial has been evolving to become a financial behemoth that could potentially offer services including lending, savings, insurance, wealth management, banking services, etc. Thanks to its large customer base, it could also tie up with various service providers such as telecommunications companies, ride-hailing, food delivery, etc., for a mutually beneficial arrangement to increase the convenience of its users.

When the dust has settled, the methodology to determine the valuation of Ant Financial could be vastly different from today. The purported $150 billion valuation for Ant Financial could be deemed undervalued in five years' time. The current subsidy war has been costing Alibaba and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Nevertheless, this is to be expected given the critical phase of customer acquisition and locking them in.

Conclusion

There are plenty of high potential start-ups in Asia. There are also numerous internet clones that Rocket Internet (OTC:RCKZF) is looking at divesting. In India, there are many young entrepreneurs who are eager to cash out. Confidence in Alibaba is critical for the company to continue attracting talents and partners to maintain its leadership position and grow. I doubt the Chinese government would take a short-term view and seize the assets of Alibaba for its own gains, which is one of the fears mentioned by the bear camp.

The possibility of them imprisoning Jack Ma in the event that he says something unpleasant to the ears of the authorities is also highly remote. The investment by Temasek Holdings is an implicit endorsement of the potential (and the acceptable risk level) of the Chinese e-commerce titan and the acknowledgment of an acceptable risk level for such hefty investments.

What's your take? Does Temasek Holdings' stake in Alibaba and Ant Financial give you the confidence to invest in Alibaba? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. Thank you.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you would like a refreshing take on stocks that you own or are interested in, try looking here. Besides US companies, I cover a number of Asian stocks as well. If you wish to be informed of my new ideas via email so that you have time to read them before the articles get locked behind a paywall 10 days from publication, please select "Receive email alerts" when accessing on a desktop computer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.